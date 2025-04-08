PERSPECTIVE: Federal LEOs, Think Twice Before Turning in Your Badge

Becoming a federal law enforcement officer is not easy. Besides needing the right educational credentials, applicants must meet physical and psychological fitness requirements, while also undergoing an extensive background check. Even after passing these hurdles, government agencies may not be hiring, or an application can end up “in the wrong pile.” The final hurdle is putting recruits through the stressors of an academy to weed out those who may not be able to handle the even-bigger stressors in the field. So, those who graduate from their academy with a gun, badge, and credentials have earned the right to be proud of their achievement.

Yet some federal law enforcement officers (LEOs) are thinking about leaving their jobs “because of what’s going on.” Their LEO position and their agency are undergoing rapid changes, and they may profoundly disagree with the direction it’s heading. Increased scrutiny of agency operations may affect the day-to-day rhythm of the job, and the private sector may now seem more appealing. While such feelings are understandable, I still caution those people to think carefully before making such a move, especially if within striking distance of retiring with full benefits. Those benefits are substantial and can determine you and your family’s quality of life after age 50.

The Federal Employee Retirement System (FERS) allows a federal LEO to start collecting their lifelong pension at age 50 after 20 years of service. Should a retiree die, their spouse also can collect a portion of that pension for the remainder of their life. That’s a lot of guaranteed money for what hopefully will be many additional years. Quit before retirement, and a former employee will have to wait until their 60s to collect that pension. And the amount will likely be a good deal less depending on time in service.

FERS also provides penalty-free access to the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) for retirees. The TSP is the federal government’s version of the 401(k). The TSP supplements the FERS pension and any post-retirement income. A retired federal LEO, who may possibly be a TSP millionaire, can access those funds without penalty. Those who leave early, however, must wait until age 59½ to make penalty-free withdrawals. Access to the TSP may be the difference between wanting to work and needing to work.

But the greatest FERS benefit is lifelong Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB) for you and your spouse, as well as your children until age 26. Quit before retirement, and you and your family will lose that health insurance forever. A private sector job may not offer such healthcare benefits, and a layoff may mean costly COBRA insurance until a new job comes along. (COBRA is a federal law, the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, that allows individuals and their dependents to continue their employer-sponsored health insurance coverage after a “qualifying event,” such as job loss, or the death of the covered employee, but at a higher cost.)

Of course, a federal LEO job is not all dollars and cents. Many federal LEOs left high-paying, high-status jobs to serve their country. The mission is the primary motivator. But now change and uncertainty in the government’s functions are causing stress while many social media “warriors” express contempt for their achievements and sacrifices. It’s understandable to think the solution is to transfer LEO skills to the private sector.

The private sector has its own benefits, such as more autonomy, less bureaucracy, and potentially higher salaries with stock options and other perks. It’s the private sector’s innovation that drives our economy. But a private-sector job will have its own challenges. Most private-sector jobs don’t come close to giving you the type of benefits FERS provides while working. Almost none will match what a FERS retirement provides, assuming you can retire when you want, which won’t be age 50. And while you may fret about losing your federal LEO job to cost-cutting measures, it’s far more likely you’ll be laid off during your private-sector tenure. An AI chatbot can’t make cases and arrests (yet).

Lastly, some may decide to leave because they profoundly disagree with the current political leadership and want to work for an organization that seems to better fit their values. So be it. Just know that private-sector jobs will almost certainly not provide any more moral clarity or political autonomy than a federal law enforcement agency. Serving at least 20 years in government means working for probably three or four presidents of both parties, and houses of Congress changing party control at least once. And even when the politicians you favor are in office, you will probably still have disagreements with how they handle strategy, tactics, or an issue specific to your agency. A federal LEO must accept that the American people and their elected representatives may think differently than they do. Any LEO who has worked hard on a case only to have a jury acquit the defendant knows this all too well.

A decision to stay or leave a job as a federal LEO is deeply personal, shaped by both financial realities and personal values. But that decision shouldn’t be a knee-jerk response to the current political climate. The lifelong FERS benefits of a pension, TSP, and healthcare are safety nets the private sector can rarely match. The pride of serving your country and dedication to the mission can bring fulfillment in ways a corporate job can’t usually match. Before walking away from a career you fought so hard to get and worked on building, think about where you are in that career. Reflect on the impact you’ve made and weigh the long-term consequences. Your family’s future may depend on the choice you make today.