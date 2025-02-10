33.7 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, February 10, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
CybersecurityInformation TechnologyLeadership/Management

PERSPECTIVE: OPM Pushes to Redesignate SES CIO Positions

John B. Sherman
By John B. Sherman
CIO, manager, leadership

The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) is recommending that federal agencies reclassify the position of Chief Information Officer (CIO), arguing that CIOs serve in roles that are no longer “impartial and apolitical,” and have an increasing role in determining government policy (see the memo here). As such, OPM is requesting the CIO be designated as a “general” employee rather than a “career reserved” employee.  

General employees, according to OPM, can be filled by a range of people, including “career, noncareer, limited term or limited emergency” Senior Executive Service (SES) branch appointees. Career reserved positions, meanwhile, are supposed to be impartial and can only be filled by career appointees. Additionally, the memo also states reclassifying the position could make it easier to fill the role with talent outside of the career SES ranks, thus increasing the potential talent pool for CIOs.  

For my two CIO gigs, first as the Intelligence Community CIO, and then as the Department of Defense CIO, I was a political appointee for both – by President Trump for IC CIO, and then by President Biden for DoD CIO. While there were certainly huge political differences between the two administrations, the job of CIO was pretty consistent: make the IT work, instill good cybersecurity, look for efficiencies, innovate with new technologies, and, above all, enable mission. That’s obviously a lot of simplification, but you get the gist.

Having said all that, I get the need at cabinet-level departments to be responsive to the President and the Administration’s priorities. I was operating at an enterprise level and focused most of my time in both jobs on big enterprise decisions: cancelling the common desktop in the IC, moving from JEDI to JWCC in the DoD, committing the department to the big shift to Zero Trust, protecting needed electromagnetic spectrum, and so on. Ensuring these were in keeping with the department-level and White House vision was critical.

I do hope, however, that there be consideration given to the agency and sub-department CIOs. In DoD and the IC, I’m talking about CIOs in organizations like the Military Services and Combat Support Agencies. Those individuals are intimately familiar with their enterprise operations and the IT that supports it. For example, I think back to my colleagues at NGA and the imagery dissemination systems they oversee. Parachuting in new CIOs might make sense in select cases, but I think they might find themselves tilting at the same windmills that their predecessors have been working with focus and dedication for years. Can things be done better? Always. But I would just respectfully ask folks to be mindful of those who have kept the systems in their charge running, often with spit, baling wire, caffeine, and competing resource requirements.

I’m betting that many are ready to make big changes if they have the backing and funding. I say give ‘em a chance. 

Previous article
Canadian Man Charged in $65M Cryptocurrency Hacking Schemes
Next article
Multiagency Operation Captures Tren de Aragua Gang Leader in NY
John B. Sherman
John B. Sherman
John B. Sherman has served in national security for 30 years and has held senior positions in the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, Central Intelligence Agency, and Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Mr. Sherman has been appointed by both President Trump and President Biden, and he most recently served in the Senate-confirmed role of Chief Information Officer of the Department of Defense, where he led digital modernization for an enterprise with four million members with an information technology and cyber budget of $60 billion. He is a 1992 Distinguished Military Graduate of Texas A&M University, where he served as Corps Commander and was commissioned as an Army officer. He also earned a Masters of Public Administration degree from the University of Houston. He is the recipient of the CIA Intelligence Medal of Merit, the Presidential Rank Award (Meritorious and Distinguished levels), and the National Intelligence Superior Service Medal. Mr. Sherman, a Houston native, is married to fellow Aggie Liz (’91) who also serves in national security, and they have two grown children who are both in public service.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals