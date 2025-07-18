Outdated systems are holding back disaster response. It’s time to invest in smarter, integrated platforms that empower both survivors and emergency management professionals.

The Impact of Outdated Systems

In an era marked by a surge in devastating disasters and an often-shifting landscape of federal emergency management priorities, we must examine how best to position emergency managers, reviewing their core responsibilities to ensure we’re maximizing their impact . Emergency managers often spend significant time working with outdated, fragmented technology systems – the result of years of underinvestment – that undermine their ability to deliver timely, effective, and compassionate support to survivors. These legacy systems have meant agencies reliant on manual processes and inconsistent data across all phases of emergency management. As an example, a 2019 Office of Inspector General study found that FEMA’s longstanding IT deficiencies hindered their 2017 response and recovery operations, specifically noting that FEMA’s fragmented data infrastructure led to delayed response times, miscommunication, and greater survivor frustration.

While emergency management agencies, such as FEMA have made significant changes to disaster assistance programs aimed at improving the survivor experience, challenges persist. Emergency management agencies continue to feel the impacts of these long standing issues, from internal barriers to efficiency, to the erosion of public trust in emergency management institutions.

As FEMA’s role shifts under new administration priorities that place greater responsibility on state and local agencies, technology modernization has become even more critical for effective disaster response and recovery at the federal, state, and local level. Survivors rightfully expect seamless, responsive support, yet many agencies are constrained by rigid, outdated platforms that fail to integrate available data or automate critical processes. The challenge extends beyond technology; siloed communication and inconsistent user protocols prevent agencies from delivering the personalized, survivor-focused support necessary for long-term recovery.

Navigating the Landscape

The emergency management sector must take a strategic, forward-looking approach to modernizing emergency management legacy systems. A 2023 Government Accountability Office (GAO) report identified 10 critical federal IT legacy systems, some up to 51 years old, that are in urgent need of modernization. According to the GAO, these outdated systems not only create operational inefficiencies but also introduce significant cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

Improving the survivor experience requires more than replacing outdated systems. It demands a coordinated, data-driven approach that enhances both accessibility for survivors and efficiency for emergency management staff. Modern platforms should integrate real-time data, automate routine tasks, and provide staff with timely insights to guide support efforts.

With better tools, agencies can track survivor needs as they evolve, quickly identify recurring issues, and adjust operations accordingly. Artificial intelligence can further streamline intake and case management by automating document processing, eligibility checks, and status updates. This reduces administrative burden, improves response times, and allows staff to focus on complex cases. These systems can also help reduce fraud and improve the accuracy of eligibility decisions, ensuring that recovery resources are delivered faster and more reliably to those who need them most.

Key Recommendations for Modernizing Technology

Invest in experience management and survivor-facing tools – These are essential for improving disaster response by capturing real-time feedback across every interaction and empowering survivors. Survivors often feel “in the dark” during recovery, often reliant on staff follow-up. Secure, mobile-friendly portals where survivors can view updates, upload documents and communicate with staff can increase transparency, reduce stress and free up staff time. A concrete example is the State of Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), which used Medallia’s AI-powered Digital Disruption Quickstart solution to gather immediate citizen feedback from the NEMA website. This helped the agency better serve Nebraskans during natural disasters, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other crises while reducing call center overload and improving overall customer satisfaction.

Harness AI for enhanced disaster planning – It’s important to start with automating repetitive tasks such as document processing and case updates to reduce the administrative workload and let staff focus on higher-value survivor interactions. The next step is to apply AI toward enhancing disaster planning and response. For example, the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs and Arizona State University are collaborating on an initiative that harnesses AI for enhanced disaster planning. Funded by an Arizona Board of Regents research grant, this system helps emergency planners predict wildfires and floods and identify emerging threats that could overwhelm critical infrastructure, enabling them to provide valuable insights that could mitigate potential disasters before they unfold.

Integrate role-based access to data across systems for state-led disaster recovery – One of emergency management’s biggest challenges is data fragmentation across various systems, making it difficult for agencies to create a comprehensive view of survivor needs. Recent executive orders have emphasized the importance of empowering states to take control of disaster recovery, positioning them as the central connectors among federal, state, and local resources. Integrating access to data across these systems allows states to streamline response efforts, ensuring more informed and consistent support. When the data view is unified, emergency responders are able to make faster informed decisions, based on the most up-to-date information on survivor needs, improving decisions on resource availability and coordination efforts needed, reducing time spent on duplicative efforts and enabling hours to be realigned – improving response times overall.

Empower staff with real-time insights – Real-time data dashboards and AI-driven tools can reduce time spent on repetitive tasks, enhancing emergency management staff effectiveness. For instance, in an award-winning collaboration between CAL FIRE and the San Diego campus of the University of California, the AI-powered tools Wildfire AI Detector and AlertCalifornia monitored over 1,000 cameras throughout the state to detect wildfires. These technologies provided actionable insights and prioritized tasks based on severity—enabling CAL FIRE to respond faster and employees to offer more informed, effective support while making data-driven decisions more quickly.

Why Modernized Technology Is Essential for Recovery

The current system often feels slow, opaque, and unforgiving—especially for survivors navigating complex application and appeals processes. Modern platforms that incorporate experience management and survivor-facing tools can change that. They enable agencies to respond in real time, adapt to evolving needs, and rebuild trust with the communities they serve.

By embracing modern technology, emergency management leaders can deliver faster and more effective support, turning every disaster into an opportunity to build a stronger, more resilient future.

Stay tuned next week for Part II: Building Trust and Efficiency Through AI Integration