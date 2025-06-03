Randall “Randy” Murch, a respected national security advisor, former FBI agent and executive, and widely recognized expert in biosecurity and forensics, passed away on May 28, 2025, aged 72 due to health issues, according to his family.

In a heartfelt message shared with HSToday, his family remembered him as “our hero, a mentor to many,” noting that he “impacted the lives of almost everyone that he came in contact with over the years.” While the Murch family mourns the loss of a beloved father and friend, they also celebrate a life dedicated to public service, scientific advancement, and mentorship.

Murch’s national security and science career began in 1980 when he joined the FBI as a Special Agent. Over the next 22 years, he worked in three field offices and held multiple high-level roles in the Bureau’s Laboratory and technical surveillance program. Notably, as a Senior Executive Service member, Murch spearheaded the creation of the U.S. government’s first-ever Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) forensic investigative program—a legacy that still influences WMD preparedness and response across the country.

After retiring from the FBI in 2002, Murch continued his service at the Institute for Defense Analyses before joining Virginia Tech in 2004. There, he led major research efforts focused on advanced forensic science, biosecurity, cyberbiosecurity, biological threat reduction, and biosurveillance—areas of growing importance as new global threats emerged.

His influence extended beyond academia. Murch served on senior advisory panels across the U.S. national security community, including roles at the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Defense, and the National Academies. He also held IPA assignments, lending his expertise directly to DHS and DoD. He testified over 100 times in U.S. courts as an expert witness and on multiple occasions before Congress.

Murch held a BS from the University of Puget Sound, an MS from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, and a PhD in the Life Sciences from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Known for his intellectual generosity and collaborative spirit, Murch was widely sought after for his deep knowledge at the intersection of science, policy, and operations. He was instrumental in shaping how the U.S. understands and investigates biological threats—an area he remained involved in even after formal retirement.

As his family noted, “we find solace in knowing that he is at peace and accomplished everything he set out to do in life.” For many in the homeland security, intelligence, and scientific communities, Randy Murch leaves behind not only a storied career but also a legacy of impact that will continue to inform national security and public health decisions for years to come.

The full tribute from the Murch/Turner family is below:

