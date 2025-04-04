68.7 F
PERSPECTIVE: Reimagining Federal Procurement

A Strategic Blueprint for Innovation, Efficiency, and National Security

Robin L. Champ and Bill Weinberg
The Case for Strategic Procurement Reform

The U.S. government’s procurement and acquisition system, while designed to promote accountability, fairness, and cost-effectiveness, has become burdened by complexity and bureaucracy. What began as a system to safeguard taxpayer dollars and ensure fair competition is now often characterized by slow, cumbersome processes that hinder innovation and delay mission-critical results.  As a certified Strategy Management Professional (SMP) and a former Head of Contracting, we bring complementary perspectives to a shared conclusion: procurement reform is not just a compliance issue – it’s a necessity. In this article, we reimagine the system through the combined lenses of strategic foresight and practical acquisition leadership.

Our Vision

A modernized, agile, and ethical procurement system that fosters innovation, enhances security, and delivers best value to the American taxpayer while ensuring efficiency, transparency, and fairness.

Four Strategic Goals to Modernize Procurement

Achieving this vision requires purposeful action, framed by four strategic goals:

Goal 1: Enhance Efficiency and Speed

Procurement delays are not just inconveniences; they directly impact the government’s ability to meet mission demands. To improve speed without sacrificing oversight, agencies must adopt agile acquisition practices. This means moving away from rigid, linear processes and embracing methods like iterative development, rapid prototyping, and phased contracting approaches — strategies commonly used in the commercial sector. Greater use of flexible instruments like Other Transaction Authorities (OTAs) and Commercial Solutions Openings (CSOs) can significantly reduce procurement cycle times, particularly when engaging with innovative or emerging technology providers.

Technology also has a critical role to play. AI-driven contract management tools can expedite proposal reviews, automate compliance checks, and improve risk assessments. Likewise, robotic process automation (RPA) can relieve contracting officers from repetitive administrative tasks, freeing them to focus on strategic activities. By embracing these tools, the government can shift resources from process-heavy tasks to higher-value mission outcomes.

Goal 2: Foster Fairness and Ethical Procurement

Transparency and fairness are the foundation of public trust. We propose the mandatory implementation of real-time dashboards that track contract evaluations, allowing all stakeholders, including oversight bodies, to monitor progress and understand decisions as they unfold.

Another key to fairness is expanding opportunities for small and minority-owned businesses. This means reducing barriers by streamlining the System for Award Management (SAM) registration and certification processes. Further, by raising small business thresholds to account for inflation and market realities, successful mid-tier firms, often squeezed out under outdated size standards, could remain competitive. Modernizing these policies ensures that the procurement ecosystem reflects the diversity and strength of the nation’s business community.

Goal 3: Reduce Costs While Maintaining Quality

Cost savings should never come at the expense of mission effectiveness or innovation. Instead of relying on rigid statements of work and prescriptive requirements, agencies should shift to defining contracts based on results and desired outcomes. This performance-based approach invites offerors to propose creative, efficient solutions tailored to achieve agency goals.

Further savings can be realized through better contracting models. Standardizing contract templates across agencies can reduce redundant negotiations and lower administrative burdens. At a broader level, adopting strategic sourcing practices — including category management and bulk procurement — enables the government to leverage its collective buying power. For common goods and services, especially in IT hardware and software licensing, aggregated demand can unlock significant cost savings while maintaining quality.

Goal 4: Ensure Procurement Supports Security and Innovation

Procurement reform is also security reform. Agencies must ensure that vendors entrusted with sensitive work meet rigorous cybersecurity standards. This could be accomplished by expanding the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) to apply beyond defense contractors, holding all federal vendors to higher security expectations. Moreover, contracts should have real consequences for cybersecurity failures.

Simultaneously, the procurement system must become more innovation-friendly. Rapid innovation funds could incentivize startups and non-traditional vendors to enter the government market, accelerating access to emerging technologies. Within agencies, dedicated “innovation accelerators” can help identify promising solutions and expedite their path to implementation. These efforts not only drive innovation but also ensure that procurement contributes directly to enhancing national capabilities.

From Bottleneck to Catalyst: Turning Vision Into Reality

Reform cannot simply be aspirational — it requires a deliberate, well-executed strategy. True transformation of the procurement system will demand more than piecemeal policy tweaks; it will require sustained leadership, coordinated action, and a strategic approach anchored in continuous improvement.

A centralized body within the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), working closely with the General Services Administration (GSA) and the Office of Federal Procurement Policy (OFPP), should be tasked with leading this effort. This entity would be responsible for ensuring that reforms are embedded within a comprehensive and evolving acquisition strategy, updated regularly to address emerging challenges and opportunities.

A modernized procurement system is not only achievable — it is necessary. With strategy at the center, government agencies can acquire the right capabilities at the right time, deliver better value to taxpayers, and promote fairness, efficiency, and innovation. By elevating procurement from a compliance obligation to a strategic asset, we can ensure that it serves the nation’s interests today and for generations to come.

Robin L. Champ is a visionary leader in strategic foresight and strategy management, currently serving as the Vice President, Strategic Foresight at LBL Strategies and an instructor at Harvard Extension School. Retired as the Chief of the Enterprise Strategy Division at the United States Secret Service, Robin led the organization's foresight and strategic planning efforts. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Journalism/Advertising from the University of Maryland, a Master of Science in National Resource Strategy from NDU's Industrial College of the Armed Forces (ICAF) – now the Eisenhower School, and is a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School's Senior Executive Fellows program. This approach formed the bedrock of the Agency's Strategic Plan, solidifying Robin's reputation as a thought leader in the field. Robin's influence extended even further at DTRA, where she led the Project on Advanced Systems and Concepts for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD). Through strategic studies and dialogues, she addressed critical national security and CWMD challenges, forging collaborations with esteemed institutions like the National Defense University and the U.S. Air Force Institute for National Security Studies. Her tenure at the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) saw her at the forefront of the 2010 Quadrennial Defense Review, where she played a pivotal role as the DLA Lead. Notably, Robin authored the DLA Transformation Roadmap and served as the Program Manager for DLA's Balanced Scorecard, leaving an indelible mark on the agency's strategic trajectory. In addition to her official positions, Ms. Champ is a U.S. Army proclaimed “Mad Scientist;” Co-Chair of the International Association for Strategy Professionals Government Community of Practice (IASP-GovCoP); Co-Founder and Co-Chair of the Federal Foresight Advocacy Alliance (FFAA); and regular columnist for Homeland Security Today magazine writing about Strategic Foresight planning. Robin’s illustrious career has earned her accolades, including a commendation from the Vice President of the United States, the prestigious DTRA Director’s Distinguished Civilian Service Medal, and the U.S. Secret Service Director’s Impact Award. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Journalism/Advertising from the University of Maryland, where she graduated at the pinnacle of her Advertising class. Additionally, she holds a Master of Science in National Resource Strategy from NDU’s Industrial College of the Armed Forces (ICAF) – now the Eisenhower School, and is a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School’s Senior Executive Fellows program. A sought-after keynote speaker on foresight, Robin has graced numerous forums, including the International Association for Strategy Professionals, Federal Foresight Community of Interest, Palladium Strategy Summit, National Defense University, American Society of Microbiology, Department of Homeland Security, Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Energy National Labs, OPM’s Federal Executive Institute, and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). || Bill Weinberg is the Principal of Bill Weinberg & Associates and Strategic Advisor to the Government Technology & Services Coalition. Bill Weinberg is the Principal of Bill Weinberg & Associates and Strategic Advisor to the Government Technology & Services Coalition. He previously served the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) as Assistant Administrator for Contracting and Procurement and Head of Contracting Activity from November 2020 to April 2024. Prior to this role, Weinberg spent over 32 years in highly complex acquisition roles within the U.S. Departments of Defense, Homeland Security and Commerce solving program issues and budget challenges through innovative acquisition solutions. Prior to joining Guidepost Solutions, Weinberg was the Director of the Office of Acquisition Management at the Department of Homeland Security U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement where he led an authorized workforce of 184 employees, contracting officers and program analysts, and managed the execution of over 8,000 transactions exceeding $2.7 billion. During his tenure with DHS, where he served in a variety of management and leadership positions, Weinberg successfully led acquisition reform efforts for the $2B detention and removal services enterprise to improve the Department’s services and lower expenses. He also oversaw the acquisitions for several major information technology enhancement initiatives, most notably the replacement of the legacy case management system for Homeland Security Investigations. Weinberg spent part of his career serving in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office as Director of Procurement. He is credited with implementing multiple modernization efforts for major information technology platforms. Under his leadership, the agency transformed into a customer-focused procurement office responsible for the execution of more than 2,500 transactions exceeding $600 million annually. Weinberg also served in the Department of the Navy, at the Naval Sea Systems Command where he was responsible for acquisition program efforts for multiple major weapons systems and developing innovative acquisition strategies to meet emerging program needs.

