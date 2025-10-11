spot_img
70.1 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, October 11, 2025
CounterterrorismLaw Enforcement and Public SafetyFBI

Remembering the Heroes of the USS Cole 25 Years Later

Thomas O'Connor
By Thomas O'Connor
USS Cole (Source: Tom O'Connor)

25 years ago, on October 12 at 4:18 AM (EST), al Qaeda terrorists pulled a small boat alongside DDG 67 USS Cole. The detonation blew a 40’x60’ hole in the side of the “Determined Warrior.” 17 sailors were killed in action, 37 were wounded.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) immediately deployed teams of Investigators and Evidence Response Teams. This was my first assignment as a Team Leader for the FBI’s Washington Field Office, Evidence Response Team. When we arrived in Yemen, seven hours ahead of Washington, there were no books or training on how to process a bombing on a ship in a deep water port. We drew on our joint experiences and came up with a plan. The Team worked with Agents from Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and completed searches on ship and in Aden, Yemen. We quickly found the plan had to be flexible.

FBI Special Agent O’Connor’s plaque commemorating his investigative and recovery work on USS Cole. Includes FBI Wanted poster of Jamel Ahmed Mohammed Ali Al-Badawi, the terrorist behind the 2000 USS Cole bombing, who was killed in a 2019 airstrike. (Source: Tom O’Connor)

I would like to recognize a small team of Agents who went above and beyond. This team was tasked with the honor of recovering the 12 sailors still trapped inside the wreckage of the blast. It was the greatest honor of my career to work alongside John Adams, Kevin Finnerty and Garrett McKenzie. This work was beyond difficult and will stay with us for life. We would not have wanted anyone else to do it. When Captain Kirk Lippold asked us to drape the U.S. Flag over each sailor recovered, this completed the solemn ceremony.

Today, I remember each and every sailor that served on USS Cole. They truly lived up to the nickname name of USS Cole. Determined Warriors.

The 17 sailors of the USS Cole that made the ultimate sacrifice:

Hull Maintenance Technician Second Class Kenneth Eugene Clodfelter, 21, Mechanicsville, Virginia

Chief Electronics Technician Richard Dean Costelow, 35, Morrisville, Pennsylvania

Mess Management Specialist Seaman Lakeina Monique Francis, 19, Woodleaf, North Carolina

Information Systems Technician Seaman Timothy Lee Gauna, 21, Rice, Texas

Signalman Seaman Cherone Louis Gunn, 22, Rex, Georgia

Information Systems Technician Seaman James Rodrick McDaniels, 19, Norfolk, Virginia

Engineman Second Class Marc Ian Nieto, 24, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin

Electronic Warfare Technician Second Class Ronald Scott Owens, 24, Vero Beach, Florida

Seaman Lakiba Nicole Palmer, 22, San Diego, California

Engineman Fireman Joshua Langdon Parlett, 19, Churchville, Maryland

Fireman Patrick Howard Roy, 19, Cornwall-on-Hudson, New York

Electronic Warfare Technician First Class Kevin Shawn Rux, 30, Portland, North Dakota

Mess Management Specialist Third Class Ronchester Mananga Santiago, 22, Kingsville, Texas

Operations Specialist Second Class Timothy Lamont Sanders, 32, Ringgold, Virginia

Fireman Gary Graham Swenchonis Jr., 26, Rockport, Texas

Lieutenant Junior Grade Andrew Triplett, 31, Macon, Mississippi

Seaman Craig Bryan Wibberley, 19, Williamsport, Maryland

Previous article
More Than 30 Christians Beheaded by Islamic State Affiliate in Mozambique

Special Agent (SA) Thomas O’Connor entered on duty with the FBI in 1997. SA O’Connor was assigned to work in the Washington Field Office on the Joint Terrorism Task Force, and during this time SA O’Connor has worked both International and Domestic Terrorism cases. Prior to entering on duty with the FBI, SA O’Connor was a Police Officer in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts where he worked for 15 years as a Municipal Officer leaving for the FBI at the rank of Detective Sergeant. As a Police Officer, SA O’Connor specialized in narcotics and violent gang investigations.

SA O’Connor served as the program coordinator for investigations involving criminal activity/violence conducted by racially motivated and antigovernment violent extremists in the Washington Field office area of responsibility. These investigations include neo-Nazi and other hate-based groups as well as lone actors. SA O’Connor was Case Agent for both the Pentagon lone offender shooting and the Family Research Council lone offender shooting. SA O’Connor was a Team Leader on the Washington Field Office, Evidence Response Team (WFO ERT). In this capacity, SA O’Connor has led forensic teams to multiple terrorist attacks around the globe. These deployments include the 1998 Nairobi Embassy bombing, two deployments to Kosovo in 1999 for war crimes investigations, the 2000 USS Cole attack in Aden Yemen. SA O’Connor served an evidence team coordinator at the 9-11 attack on the US Pentagon, responded to the 2006 attack on the US Consulate in Karachi Pakistan, and deployed six times to Iraq and three times to Afghanistan. SA O’Connor processed evidence at both the Pittsburgh Tree of Life Synagogue shooting and the Virginia Beach government building shooting. SA O’Connor specialized in Post-Blast Investigation and shooting reconstruction evidence recovery.

In 2005 SA O’Connor was assigned to investigate hostage takings in Iraq Theater of operations. During this deployment, SA O’Connor was involved in the rescue of US Citizen Roy Hallums who had been held by extremists for 311 days.

SA O’Connor has provided instruction on Domestic and International Terrorism issues across the United States and overseas. In 2004, SA O’Connor was awarded the Department of Justice “Instructor of the Year” award and was named as an FBI “Master Police Instructor” in 2010 and is a certified Adjunct Faculty member for the FBI Academy.

SA O’Connor is a 2011 graduate of the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies, Program on Terrorism and Security Studies (PTSS) in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany where he continues to instruct as an Adjunct Faculty member.

SA O’Connor served as a member of the FBI Agents Associations (FBIAA) National Executive Board for three years, as the Vice President for seven years and President for 3 years, retiring from the FBI on September 11, 2019. This date was chosen to honor the FBI Agents who had passed due to the 9-11 attack and the illnesses related to that terrorist attack.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES