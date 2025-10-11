Remembering the Heroes of the USS Cole 25 Years Later

25 years ago, on October 12 at 4:18 AM (EST), al Qaeda terrorists pulled a small boat alongside DDG 67 USS Cole. The detonation blew a 40’x60’ hole in the side of the “Determined Warrior.” 17 sailors were killed in action, 37 were wounded.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) immediately deployed teams of Investigators and Evidence Response Teams. This was my first assignment as a Team Leader for the FBI’s Washington Field Office, Evidence Response Team. When we arrived in Yemen, seven hours ahead of Washington, there were no books or training on how to process a bombing on a ship in a deep water port. We drew on our joint experiences and came up with a plan. The Team worked with Agents from Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and completed searches on ship and in Aden, Yemen. We quickly found the plan had to be flexible.

I would like to recognize a small team of Agents who went above and beyond. This team was tasked with the honor of recovering the 12 sailors still trapped inside the wreckage of the blast. It was the greatest honor of my career to work alongside John Adams, Kevin Finnerty and Garrett McKenzie. This work was beyond difficult and will stay with us for life. We would not have wanted anyone else to do it. When Captain Kirk Lippold asked us to drape the U.S. Flag over each sailor recovered, this completed the solemn ceremony.

Today, I remember each and every sailor that served on USS Cole. They truly lived up to the nickname name of USS Cole. Determined Warriors.

The 17 sailors of the USS Cole that made the ultimate sacrifice:

Hull Maintenance Technician Second Class Kenneth Eugene Clodfelter, 21, Mechanicsville, Virginia

Chief Electronics Technician Richard Dean Costelow, 35, Morrisville, Pennsylvania

Mess Management Specialist Seaman Lakeina Monique Francis, 19, Woodleaf, North Carolina

Information Systems Technician Seaman Timothy Lee Gauna, 21, Rice, Texas

Signalman Seaman Cherone Louis Gunn, 22, Rex, Georgia

Information Systems Technician Seaman James Rodrick McDaniels, 19, Norfolk, Virginia

Engineman Second Class Marc Ian Nieto, 24, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin

Electronic Warfare Technician Second Class Ronald Scott Owens, 24, Vero Beach, Florida

Seaman Lakiba Nicole Palmer, 22, San Diego, California

Engineman Fireman Joshua Langdon Parlett, 19, Churchville, Maryland

Fireman Patrick Howard Roy, 19, Cornwall-on-Hudson, New York

Electronic Warfare Technician First Class Kevin Shawn Rux, 30, Portland, North Dakota

Mess Management Specialist Third Class Ronchester Mananga Santiago, 22, Kingsville, Texas

Operations Specialist Second Class Timothy Lamont Sanders, 32, Ringgold, Virginia

Fireman Gary Graham Swenchonis Jr., 26, Rockport, Texas

Lieutenant Junior Grade Andrew Triplett, 31, Macon, Mississippi

Seaman Craig Bryan Wibberley, 19, Williamsport, Maryland