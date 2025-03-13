Ryan Scudder Joins GTSC as Strategic Advisor

The Government Technology & Services Coalition (GTSC), the leading non-profit for innovative companies serving the Federal homeland security mission, is pleased to announce that Ryan Scudder, former Executive Assistant Commissioner for Enterprise Services at U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), has joined its Board of Strategic Advisors.

“Fortunately border security is finally a top priority with the Administration so we are thrilled to have Ryan’s perspective on our Board,” said Kristina Tanasichuk, CEO & Founder of GTSC. “His background in operations and enforcement is critical to understanding what we need to secure the border and safeguard legal immigration. He’ll be an essential part of our member’s strategy on border management, immigration enforcement, and operational effectiveness.”

Scudder brings nearly 30 years of federal law enforcement experience to GTSC, having held key leadership positions within CBP and the U.S. Border Patrol. Most recently, he served as the Executive Assistant Commissioner (EAC) for Enterprise Services (ES) at U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in Washington, D.C., from November 2021 to October 2024. In this role, he led a workforce of over 4,000 personnel across more than 200 locations nationwide, overseeing mission-critical support for CBP employees and operations. His responsibilities included managing a $15 billion annual budget, overseeing 95 acquisition programs valued at $5 billion, maintaining more than 5,600 facilities and 24,000 vehicles, and handling $8.1 billion in property assets. He also supervised over 3,000 hiring actions per year, six national training academies, and an IT infrastructure supporting over 60,000 users and 26 mission-essential systems.

Scudder began his federal service with the United States Border Patrol (USBP) in 1994 as a member of Class 275, assigned to the Nogales Station in the Tucson Sector. Over the course of nearly 30 years in federal service, he spent 25 years in leadership roles within the USBP, serving in various capacities across both the Northern and Southwest Borders.

Members of the GTSC Board of Advisors provide input to the non-profit’s programming, identify areas of collaboration, and increase awareness and understanding of the Federal homeland and national security mission. GTSC works on behalf of its members with the U.S. Departments of Homeland Security, State, Justice, and Treasury to support their missions in an increasingly challenging budget environment. The organization fosters collaboration between the public and private sectors, highlights the innovation and value of small businesses, enhances understanding of mid-tier companies, and improves market research. For a full list of GTSC’s Board of Strategic Advisors, visit www.GTSCoalition.com.

The Government Technology & Services Coalition (GTSC) is a non-partisan 501(c)(6) association of innovative small and mid-sized company CEOs that create, develop, and implement solutions for the Federal homeland and national security sector, and the owner of the Homeland Security Today media platform. These CEOs work with their Federal partners to achieve their mission despite significant budget challenges by bringing the innovation, creativity and exceptionalism of successful, small businesses to the homeland and national security mission. These CEOs – many former government officials – joined together to share best practices, information and resources to lead the initiatives and solutions that would bring the best of our community together to protect our homeland.