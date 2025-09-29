SECURING THE FINAL FRONTIER: Cybersecurity for Space Systems and Satellites

Space is no longer the domain of a few government agencies. It has evolved into a vital ecosystem of commercial ventures and scientific innovation that affects global communications, navigation, environmental monitoring, and critical infrastructure. Of course, national defense and homeland security are still a vital part of the High Frontier. But with growth comes risk—and the statistics and events of recent years make clear that securing space systems is now essential.

Emerging Threat Landscape: What’s Fueling Concern

Space is increasingly recognized as a strategic operational domain. In September 2025, France’s space commander warned of a surge in “hostile and unfriendly” activity – ranging from jamming and laser interference to cyberattacks targeting satellites – underscoring how space is now contested in ways reminiscent of terrestrial warfare.

The Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS) 2025 Space Threat Assessment highlighted that publicly disclosed space-cyber incidents rose sharply. Between January and August 2025, approximately 117 cyber incidents targeting space systems were reported—a 118 percent increase over the same period in 2024. These trends reflect growing state-actor activity and espionage campaigns often attributed to adversarial nations.

Meanwhile, the commercial space economy is scaling rapidly – from about $630 billion in 2023 to a projected $1.8 trillion by 2035 – amplifying the potential impact of cyber compromise on orbiting assets and ground infrastructure alike.

Real-World Incidents Highlight Risk in Orbit

The February 2022 Viasat KA-SAT attack remains a defining illustration of cyber-satellite vulnerability. Wiper malware named “AcidRain” was deployed across thousands of modems, cutting off terrestrial and wind-turbine operations in multiple European countries, and significantly disrupting Ukrainian communications during the opening hours of the conflict.

In 2025, AP News reported a Russia-aligned hacker group hijacked a Ukrainian satellite broadcast, replacing programming with footage from Russian military parades, demonstrating how propaganda and psychological operations can now extend into space-based platforms.

Space Security Policy

I had the privilege of serving as a Subject Matter Expert to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) Space Systems Critical Infrastructure Working Group, established in May 2021. This group, comprised of both government and industry leaders, was tasked with identifying and developing strategies to minimize risks to space systems that support the nation’s critical infrastructure, including communications, navigation, weather monitoring, and national defense.

In that capacity, I also served as Chair of the Technology Tiger Team, where our mission focused on examining technological vulnerabilities and solutions to ensure resilience across the space ecosystem. This work reinforced for me the central truth that space systems must be treated as critical infrastructure, with security woven into every stage, from design to deployment to long-term operations.

Cybersecurity as the Backbone of Space Resilience

Securing satellites and space systems requires extending proven cybersecurity disciplines – encryption, authentication, intrusion detection, patch management – into orbit. But doing so comes with unique challenges: satellites cannot be physically patched, downtime is not an option, and many operate on legacy protocols never designed for today’s threat landscape.

Resilience must be engineered from the start. That means adopting secure software development practices, hardening communication protocols, and designing architectures with redundancy so that a single compromised node does not put an entire constellation at risk. Ground stations, which often serve as the weakest link, must be held to the same rigorous standards as the spacecraft themselves.

Policy, Norms, and Governance

Technology alone cannot solve these challenges. Governments, private industry, and international organizations must work together to create norms, regulations, and cooperative frameworks for space security. Public-private partnerships are essential, since commercial entities operate much of the infrastructure. International agreements, such as those emerging from the United Nations, are needed to define responsible behavior in space and deter escalation.

Future Considerations: AI, Quantum, and Ecosystem Growth

Led by techniques that blend quantum communications, AI-driven satellite operations, and in-orbit servicing, future space systems will be richer—and more complex to secure. Emerging research finds that 80 percent of space cyberattacks could be prevented with stronger defenses against social engineering and “on-path” exploits. And simulated ransomware tests have shown up to a 33 percent infection rate in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite emulations.

To safeguard innovation and trust, space systems must adopt continuous cybersecurity risk management, mutual threat-sharing, and regulatory guardrails, not just on Earth, but in space.

Closing Thoughts

Space is now the next frontier in cybersecurity. The incidents of Viasat, Global Positioning System (GPS) spoofing campaigns, hijacked broadcasts, and surging cyber intrusions clearly illustrate a real and growing threat landscape. Satellites and their supporting ground systems are too valuable – and too vulnerable – to ignore.

Protecting the promise of the space ecosystem means recognizing that cyber risk is not theoretical. It is urgent. It demands coordinated policy, robust engineering, and a shared commitment to resilience.

Only by building that resilience together can we ensure that space remains an enabling force for innovation, commerce, and global security.