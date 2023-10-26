Shooting in Maine: Witnesses Recount Scramble to Survive

At least 18 people are dead and 13 more have been injured after a bowling alley and bar came under fire in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday evening, Maine Gov. Janet Mills said.

Hours after the shooting, the deadliest of the year and one of the deadliest in recent decades, the gunman remains on the loose. Hundreds of police are searching for a suspect as communities remain under shelter-in-place orders.

The shooting unfolded in part during youth night at a local bowling alley. Witnesses described a desperate scene where people hid behind benches and tables and even inside the bowling pin machine at the end of a lane.

