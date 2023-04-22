State of Homeland Security: Mayorkas Launches Artificial Intelligence Task Force, ‘Sprint’ to Assess China’s ‘Especially Grave Threat’

“The homeland security threat environment has evolved from a primarily focused counterterrorism posture to a complex and diverse landscape of challenges that include cyberattacks, domestic extremism, and the COVID-19 pandemic, among others,” the AI responded in seconds, Mayorkas said.

“The exponential growth of internet technology and the change it has driven has been extraordinary,” the secretary said. “As we reflect on the state of our homeland security today, that explosive growth compels the question: what will this growth mean for our safety and security over the next 20 years?”

That rapidly evolving technology is part of the “decisive decade,” as termed by President Biden, for the world and homeland security, Mayorkas said, including “growing political and economic instability, widening wealth inequality, a rapidly changing climate, increasingly aggressive nation states, emerging infectious diseases, and other forces” that are “transforming the global landscape, challenging and sometimes rendering moot a nation’s borders, and bringing national and international threats to any community’s doorstep.”

Mayorkas echoed the assessment of other security leaders as he said that “lone offenders and small cells of individuals motivated by a wide range of grievances and violent extremist ideologies – from white supremacy and anti-Semitism to anti-government attitudes – pose the most persistent and lethal terrorism-related threat in the United States.”

“Globally, the impacts of disasters coupled with the rise of authoritarianism, corruption, conflict, violence, and persecution have resulted in a historic displacement and migration of people around the world and a consequent strain on immigration systems ill-equipped to address it,” he said. “…Criminal organizations have capitalized on this surge. The reach and growing ruthlessness of smuggling organizations have changed how people migrate. Drug trafficking organizations have grown in sophistication and power, creating new means of manufacturing and selling death and destruction.”

On the cybersecurity front, malicious actors “are capable of disrupting gasoline supplies across an entire region of the country, preventing hospitals from delivering critical care, and causing disruption in some of the school systems around our country.”