PERSPECTIVE: The Illusion of Progress: Why We Ignore the Lessons of History

Kevin Metcalf
By Kevin Metcalf

In our modern age, we have convinced ourselves that we are so advanced, so enlightened, that the lessons of the past no longer apply to us. We act as though history is an outdated relic—something for scholars and hobbyists, but certainly not relevant to our everyday lives. We look at our technology, our access to vast amounts of information, and our ability to connect across the globe, and we assume that these advancements make us immune to the mistakes of those who came before us.  

This is a dangerous illusion.  

The Easy Button Mentality 

We constantly seek the next technological fix to our problems. We look for an “easy button:” A quick, effortless solution that will spare us the responsibility of deep thinking or difficult action. Every time a new crisis emerges – whether it’s crime, human exploitation, addiction, or mental health struggles – we turn to technology for an answer. Surely, we think, there must be an app, an algorithm, or an AI system to solve it for us. 

Yet, time and time again, technology has not eliminated these problems; it has amplified them. Social media and digital platforms, meant to connect us, have become tools for division, exploitation, and manipulation. We call upon tech companies to fix these issues but fail to see the deeper reality—technology is only a tool wielded by human hands. And the core of the problem has always been, and will always be, human nature itself.  

The Real Threat: Our Own Neglect 

We pretend that the responsibility to fix these problems belongs to someone else. The government should act. The companies should regulate. The schools should teach. The police should intervene. But what about us?  

History teaches us that civilizations rise and fall not because of external forces alone but because of what people allow within their societies. Corruption, ignorance, and complacency destroy civilizations faster than any outside enemy ever could. And yet, we continue to drift further from historical study, classical thought, philosophy, and the great literary works that once shaped minds capable of independent thinking.  

A Society of Memes and Minutes 

Do our children read history? Do they study the great thinkers of the past? Do they even read at all?  

Or have we become a society of quick, digestible information—memes, short videos, and sound bites that we consume in seconds and then forget? Have we trained ourselves to believe that it is not worth our time if something cannot be understood in under two minutes?  

The uncomfortable truth is that wisdom does not come from scrolling through social media. It does not come from the latest trending topic. It comes from deep thought, struggle, and the discipline of learning what came before us and applying those lessons to our present.  

No One is Coming to Save Us 

If history has taught us anything, it is that waiting for someone else to solve our problems is a fool’s errand. Every generation has faced challenges, and those who prevailed did so by recognizing that their fate was in their own hands.  

If we refuse to learn from history, we are doomed to repeat it. Not just in the broad strokes of global conflict and societal decline, but in our daily lives, in the erosion of our values, communities, and sense of responsibility.  

The question is, will we wake up in time to change course? Or will we continue chasing the illusion of progress while the lessons of the past gather dust on forgotten bookshelves? 

The choice is ours. But history is watching. 

Kevin Metcalf is currently the Director of the Human Trafficking Response Unit at the Office of the Oklahoma Attorney General. In this role, Metcalf leads efforts to protect vulnerable individuals and bring traffickers to justice, further strengthening Oklahoma’s efforts to combat human trafficking. Metcalf is a distinguished former federal agent and prosecutor with a long-standing commitment to child protection, and is the founder of the National Child Protection Task Force (NCPTF), leveraging his extensive experience and expertise in law enforcement and child protection. The NCPTF is dedicated to supporting global law enforcement in cases involving missing, exploited, and trafficked children. Additionally, as a founding board member of Raven – the first and only 501(c)4 (nonprofit, social welfare) group focused on child exploitation in the United States – Metcalf has worked tirelessly to empower various agencies to safeguard children and preserve childhood. Metcalf is renowned for uniting experts across multiple disciplines – including legal strategy, open-source intelligence, geospatial analysis, and cryptocurrency – to enhance the effectiveness of global law enforcement efforts. His innovative approach has led to numerous recoveries and arrests worldwide, earning him recognition as a pioneer in integrating diverse intelligence disciplines to fight child exploitation and human trafficking. Previously, Metcalf served as Deputy Prosecuting Attorney at the Washington County Prosecutor’s Office for over 13 years, where he gained extensive experience in legal prosecution and child protection. He also previously worked as a Federal Air Marshal with the Federal Air Marshal Service, contributing to national security and safety. Metcalf earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Arkansas School of Law.

