PERSPECTIVE: The Illusion of Progress: Why We Ignore the Lessons of History

In our modern age, we have convinced ourselves that we are so advanced, so enlightened, that the lessons of the past no longer apply to us. We act as though history is an outdated relic—something for scholars and hobbyists, but certainly not relevant to our everyday lives. We look at our technology, our access to vast amounts of information, and our ability to connect across the globe, and we assume that these advancements make us immune to the mistakes of those who came before us.

This is a dangerous illusion.

The Easy Button Mentality

We constantly seek the next technological fix to our problems. We look for an “easy button:” A quick, effortless solution that will spare us the responsibility of deep thinking or difficult action. Every time a new crisis emerges – whether it’s crime, human exploitation, addiction, or mental health struggles – we turn to technology for an answer. Surely, we think, there must be an app, an algorithm, or an AI system to solve it for us.

Yet, time and time again, technology has not eliminated these problems; it has amplified them. Social media and digital platforms, meant to connect us, have become tools for division, exploitation, and manipulation. We call upon tech companies to fix these issues but fail to see the deeper reality—technology is only a tool wielded by human hands. And the core of the problem has always been, and will always be, human nature itself.

The Real Threat: Our Own Neglect

We pretend that the responsibility to fix these problems belongs to someone else. The government should act. The companies should regulate. The schools should teach. The police should intervene. But what about us?

History teaches us that civilizations rise and fall not because of external forces alone but because of what people allow within their societies. Corruption, ignorance, and complacency destroy civilizations faster than any outside enemy ever could. And yet, we continue to drift further from historical study, classical thought, philosophy, and the great literary works that once shaped minds capable of independent thinking.

A Society of Memes and Minutes

Do our children read history? Do they study the great thinkers of the past? Do they even read at all?

Or have we become a society of quick, digestible information—memes, short videos, and sound bites that we consume in seconds and then forget? Have we trained ourselves to believe that it is not worth our time if something cannot be understood in under two minutes?

The uncomfortable truth is that wisdom does not come from scrolling through social media. It does not come from the latest trending topic. It comes from deep thought, struggle, and the discipline of learning what came before us and applying those lessons to our present.

No One is Coming to Save Us

If history has taught us anything, it is that waiting for someone else to solve our problems is a fool’s errand. Every generation has faced challenges, and those who prevailed did so by recognizing that their fate was in their own hands.

If we refuse to learn from history, we are doomed to repeat it. Not just in the broad strokes of global conflict and societal decline, but in our daily lives, in the erosion of our values, communities, and sense of responsibility.

The question is, will we wake up in time to change course? Or will we continue chasing the illusion of progress while the lessons of the past gather dust on forgotten bookshelves?

The choice is ours. But history is watching.