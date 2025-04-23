72.4 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Airport & Aviation SecurityTransportation SecurityIndustry Announcements

TSA Appoints Ha Nguyen McNeill as Acting Administrator

Kalyna White
By Kalyna White

Ha Nguyen McNeill has been appointed as the Acting Administrator of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), announced in a post on Linkedin today.

McNeill brings a wealth of experience to the role, having been appointed as TSA’s Deputy Administrator in April 2025.Her career is distinguished by a track record of driving strategic change and innovation in both the public and private sectors. Previously, she served as TSA’s Chief of Staff, where she advanced critical administration priorities and aligned TSA’s budget to focus on meaningful security outcomes. Her efforts were instrumental in securing public-private partnership authorities for TSA, enabling innovative, cost-effective, and secure approaches to managing increasing travel volumes.

Beyond her tenure at TSA, McNeill has held significant positions in the private sector, including roles at BigBear.ai and BSA | The Software Alliance, where she oversaw revenue-generating functions and managed global intellectual property enforcement and compliance programs. Her leadership contributed to revenue growth and the development of new AI capabilities for the aviation market.

McNeill’s extensive experience within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the National Security Council, and the Office of Management and Budget has equipped her with a comprehensive understanding of national aviation security portfolios and the development of unified U.S. government policies and initiatives.

She holds a Master’s in Public Policy with a concentration in International Security and Political Economy from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government and dual B.A.s in International Studies and Music from the University of California, Irvine.

Previous article
From the Back Office to the Battlefield: Advancing Process Orchestration in Mission-Critical Settings
Kalyna White
Kalyna White
Kalyna White assists with events and in the onboarding of new members to the Coalition. She also writes for, and assists with various editorial duties at Homeland Security Today. Prior to re-joining GTSC, Kalyna interned for InfraGard of the National Capital Area where she assisted with the development of the National Critical Infrastructure Security & Resilience Month website, programming, and content. She also interviewed Critical Infrastructure Sector leaders for the website and developed marketing and social media campaigns to engage stakeholders. Kalyna graduated with a B.A. in Political Science, minoring in Middle Eastern Studies and English Literature from U.C. San Diego in 2022. While at U.C.S.D. she was the chapter president of Pi Beta Phi Sorority, and Panhellenic President. She is also the founder and president of LABUkraine, a non-profit organization building computer labs in Ukraine. She is an experienced Manager with a demonstrated history of working in the government relations industry. Skilled in Nonprofit Organizations, Government, Public Speaking, International Relations, and Writing. She also brings to GTSC, extensive experience gained from the National Student Leadership Conference – Intelligence & National Security and positions of leadership at the Madeira School. She has also interned for Senator John McCain providing general staff assistance including answering phones, responding to constituents, and leading tours of the U.S. Capitol. Additionally, she interned for MXM Consulting and assisted with planning and execution of an annual “Hill Day” visit by corporate members of a non-profit association to Capitol Hill to visit numerous legislators relevant to their interests. In 2016 she was a teacher’s assistant at Garfield Elementary school. Kalyna has also served as the Youth Ambassador to the Women in Homeland Security Board of Directors for 8 years.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals