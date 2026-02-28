U.S. and Israel Strike Iran, Triggering Gulf-Wide Missile Retaliation From Tehran

In the early hours of Saturday, February 28, Israel and the United States launched a major coordinated military offensive against Iran, striking targets across Tehran and multiple other Iranian cities in what Israeli officials are calling “Operation Roaring Lion.” President Trump simultaneously announced “major combat operations,” referred to as “Operation Epic Fury,” and called on the Iranian people to “seize control of your destiny.”

The Strike: Targeting Leadership, Not Just Infrastructure

The Israeli military spent months preparing its campaign of simultaneous airstrikes targeting senior Iranian political and military officials at several locations in Tehran. The plan included a major intelligence effort to “identify an operational opportunity at the moment when senior regime officials would convene,” the military said. A decision was made to strike in the morning, at approximately 8:15 a.m. Israel Standard Time (1:15 a.m. EST) rather than at night, and the army said it succeeded in “achieving tactical surprise for the second time,” referring to its strikes during the June 2025 war.

Intelligence officers spent thousands of hours compiling targets and conducted research “in parallel with precise location tracking of Iranian commanders and senior leadership,” the military said. It added that U.S. confidence in Israel’s “intelligence and operational capabilities” was a significant factor in Washington’s decision to join the operation.

This marks a significant tactical departure. Every previous Israeli strike on Iran — in June 2025 and October 2024 — came under cover of darkness. Saturday’s strike came in daylight, because the target was not infrastructure. It was a gathering.

According to a senior Israeli official, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian were targeted in Saturday’s joint U.S.-Israel attack. The official noted military forces also focused on taking out “those responsible for commanding the mass murder of Iranian protesters.” It’s been reported that Iran’s Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour were killed in Israeli attacks, but damage assessments will come out later.

The fate of Khamenei remains the most consequential unknown. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the 86-year-old leader was in his offices at the time of the strike. One source reported that Khamenei was not in Tehran and had been transferred to a secure location. During the 12-day war in June 2025, he was believed to have been taken to a secure location away from his Tehran compound. Khamenei has not made a public appearance in recent days.

If he was moved before the strike, it means someone inside Tehran’s inner circle provided Jerusalem with the meeting’s time and location, which is a remarkably high-level intelligence penetration. If he survived inside the building, the strike hit the room and failed to kill him. Either scenario represents a catastrophic breach of the regime’s operational security.

Satellite imagery also shows destruction at the compound of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran following the airstrike.

The Scope of the Operation

In addition to the capital Tehran, the cities of Isfahan, Qom, Karaj, and Kermanshah were targeted. Blasts were reported across several cities including Tehran, Tabriz, Qom, Karaj, Khorramabad, Kermanshah, Ilam, and others. Iran’s Supreme Leader’s office in Tehran was targeted, and Iran closed its airspace for six hours.

On the American side, the operation extended well beyond air power. According to a U.S. official, the U.S. launched dozens of Tomahawk cruise missiles from warships positioned in the region, with American fighter aircraft also involved. The official added that the campaign will likely be measured in “days not hours,” indicating that Saturday’s strikes are the opening phase of a larger, coordinated operation, not a single-night event.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the Israeli Air Force is conducting a broad strike on a number of military targets belonging to the Iranian regime in western Iran. Israel’s “Operation Roaring Lion” aims to fundamentally strike the Iranian terror regime and remove existential threats to the State of Israel for the long term. Officials stated that Israel is targeting Iranian leadership, while the U.S. is targeting military targets and ballistic missile sites that pose an “imminent threat.”

Israel Puts Its Civilian Population on War Footing

At 1:25 a.m. local time – hours before most Israelis were awake – the IDF posted the following message signaling the country was shifting to wartime civilian posture:

“Following a situational assessment, it was determined that as of today (Saturday), at 08:00, immediate changes will be made to the Home Front Command Guidelines. As part of the changes, it was decided to shift all areas of the country from Full Activity to Essential Activity. The guidelines include: a prohibition on educational activities, gatherings, and workplaces, except for essential sectors. The public is required to follow the guidelines published on the official Home Front Command channels. Full guidelines will be updated on the National Emergency Portal and the Home Front Command app.”

Under the new measures, all schools, universities, youth programs, and private classes were suspended across the country. Public gatherings of any size were banned, and most workplaces required to remain closed. Only critical sectors such as hospitals, emergency services, utilities, security forces, and essential food supply operations are permitted to continue. The guidelines are in effect until at least 8 p.m. on Monday evening.

The timing of this announcement, posted in the middle of the night before the strikes began, reflects the preparation timeline behind the operation. Israel had prepared its civilian population for retaliation before the first bomb fell.

Trump’s Address to the Nation

In an eight-minute address announcing the operation, President Trump laid out the historical case for the strikes:

“For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted ‘Death to America’ and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder, targeting the United States, our troops, and the innocent people in many, many countries. “Among the regime’s very first acts was to back a violent takeover of the US embassy in Tehran, holding dozens of American hostages for 444 days. “In 1983, Iran’s proxies carried out the marine barracks bombing in Beirut that killed 241 American military personnel. In 2000, they knew and were probably involved with the attack on the USS Cole. Many died. Iranian forces killed and maimed hundreds of American service members in Iraq… “It’s been mass terror, and we’re not going to put up with it any longer. From Lebanon to Yemen and Syria to Iraq, the regime has armed, trained, and funded terrorist militias that have soaked the earth with blood and guts. “And it was Iran’s proxy Hamas that launched the monstrous October 7th attacks on Israel, slaughtering more than 1,000 innocent people, including 46 Americans, while taking 12 of our citizens hostage. It was brutal, something like the world has never seen before. “Iran is the world’s number one state sponsor of terror and just recently killed tens of thousands of its own citizens on the street as they protested.”

In a separate statement, Trump acknowledged the potential cost directly: “The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties. That often happens in war, but we’re doing this not for now. We’re doing this for the future. And it is a noble mission.”

Iran Retaliates Across the Gulf

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Foreign Ministry put out a statement on X, “Our sacred and beloved homeland, proud and civilization-making Iran, has once again been subjected to criminal military aggression by the #UnitedStates and the #ZionistRegime.”

Iran’s physical response was unprecedented in its geographic scope, firing ballistic missiles not only at Israel, but at multiple Gulf states simultaneously hosting U.S. military assets.

Bahrain: Bahrain said the service center of the U.S. Fifth Fleet was subjected to a missile attack. The U.S. embassy in Bahrain’s capital, Manama, issued a security alert warning of “imminent drone/missile attack in Bahrain.”

Qatar: Qatar’s Ministry of Defense released a statement: “The State of Qatar expresses its strong condemnation of the targeting of Qatari territory with Iranian ballistic missiles, considering it a flagrant violation of its national sovereignty.” Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said it reserves its “full right” to defend itself after what it described as Iranian aggression targeting Qatari territory.

United Arab Emirates (UAE): In the UAE, “the Ministry of Defence announced that the country was subjected to a blatant attack by Iranian ballistic missiles, which was dealt with by the UAE air defenses with high efficiency and a number of missiles were successfully intercepted.” The UAE’s Ministry of Defence also stated, “Authorities in the UAE also handled the fall of some missile debris in a residential area which resulted in some material damage. The fallen debris also resulted in one civilian death of an asian nationality.” It’s been reported that an Iranian ballistic missile or debris from interception hit the Palm Hotel & Resort in Dubai.

Kuwait: Kuwait, which has positioned itself as a neutral mediator through every Gulf crisis since 1991, just had Iranian ballistic missiles targeting its military bases and potentially its civilian airport. The Kuwaiti Army’s official spokesperson, Colonel Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, issued a formal statement: Ali Al-Salem Air Base – a major installation that hosts U.S. and coalition forces – came under direct ballistic missile attack. The Kuwaiti Air Defense Force intercepted the missiles, with fragments and debris from the interception falling in the vicinity of the base. Social media reports indicate a possible Iranian drone strike at Kuwait International Airport, though this has not been confirmed by official Kuwaiti sources.

Jordan: Two Iranian ballistic missiles were shot down by the Jordanian military, confirmed directly by the Jordanian armed forces. Jordan intercepted Iranian missiles in June 2025 as well but that was in defense of Israel. This time, Iran targeted Jordan itself.

The strategic consequences of Iran’s retaliation are difficult to overstate. In a single morning, Tehran fired ballistic missiles across the sovereign territory of nations that had not attacked it: countries that had, in many cases, spent years maintaining careful neutrality or even quiet diplomacy with Iran. Every nation whose airspace was violated now has legal and political justification to join whatever coalition forms next.

Saudi Arabia: Just four weeks ago, the kingdom brokered careful distance from the conflict, with the Crown Prince personally calling the Iranian President to warn that Saudi territory would not be used for attacks against Iran. That posture collapsed Saturday.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement condemning what it called the “blatant Iranian aggression,” calling missile strikes on Gulf neighbors a “flagrant violation of sovereignty,” and pledging “full solidarity” with every attacked nation as well as placing “all its capabilities” in support of whatever measures those nations choose to take.

Iraq: “The international coalition forces successfully intercepted and downed several missiles and explosive-laden drones over Erbil,” counterterrorism forces in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region said in a statement.

Iran fired at everyone and converted its last diplomatic relationships in the Gulf into potential adversaries in a single morning.

The Asymmetry

The operational contrast between the two sides’ strikes is stark. Israel spent months building intelligence on a single high-value gathering, struck in daylight to achieve surprise against an air defense doctrine built around nighttime attacks, and hit what it aimed at. Reports indicate that Israel may have destroyed a significant portion of Iran’s ballistic missile launchers.

Iran’s retaliation, fired across at least eight countries, appears to have resulted in intercepted or neutralized missiles across nearly every target country, with minimal reported damage to U.S. military assets and no reported American casualties among the tens of thousands of U.S. troops in theater.

One side hit what it aimed at; the other side hit one civilian with debris across six countries. That asymmetry will define what comes next.