Cybercrime Specialist to Lead FBI Indianapolis Field Office

Director Christopher Wray has named Herbert J. Stapleton as the special agent in charge of the Indianapolis Field Office. Mr. Stapleton most recently served as a deputy assistant director of the Cyber Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington.

Mr. Stapleton joined the FBI as a special agent in 2004 and was assigned to the Cape Girardeau Resident Agency under the St. Louis Field Office. He investigated several different categories of crime, including bank robberies, complex financial crimes, public corruption, and child exploitation.

In 2008, Mr. Stapleton transferred to the Chicago Field Office, where he investigated transnational organized crime, focusing on cases related to the Balkans and Eastern Europe. In 2011, he was promoted to supervisory special agent and transferred to the Internet Crime Complaint Center Unit under the Cyber Division at Headquarters. IC3 collects and assesses information about cyber crimes.

Mr. Stapleton transferred to the Cincinnati Field Office in 2014 as a supervisory special agent. He was promoted to assistant special agent in charge in the Cincinnati office in 2016, overseeing cyber, intelligence, and crisis management programs in southern Ohio.

In 2019, he was selected as a section chief in the Cyber Division at Headquarters, where he was responsible for cyber-criminal investigations. Mr. Stapleton was promoted to deputy assistant director of the division’s Operational Branch in 2021 and also served as the director of the National Cyber Investigative Joint Task Force.

Before he joined the FBI, Mr. Stapleton was an attorney. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Centre College in Kentucky and a law degree from the University of Kentucky.

