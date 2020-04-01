Department of Defense Contracts for April 1, 2020

ARMY

DRC Emergency Services LLC, Galveston, Texas (W912EK-20-D-0010, W912EK-20-D-0011 and W912EK-20-D-0012); ECC Constructors LLC, Burlingame, California (W912EK-20-D-0013 and W912EK-20-D-0014); and Crowdergulf LLC, Theodore, Alabama (W912EK-20-D-0015, W912EK-20-D-0016 and W912EK-20-D-0017), will compete for each order of the $3,500,000,000 firm-fixed-price contracts for regional debris management. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2025. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

IMT Defense Corp., Westerville, Ohio, was awarded a $99,039,742 fixed-price with economic price adjustment contract for procurement of smoke projectile bodies. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2025. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W52P1J-20-D-0016).

UNIT Co., Anchorage, Alaska, was awarded a $44,975,700 firm-fixed-price contract for design and construction of an airborne warning control system. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work will be performed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, with an estimated completion date of March 14, 2022. Fiscal 2017 and 2020 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $44,975,700 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Anchorage, Alaska, is the contracting activity (W911KB-20-C-0008).

International Business Machines Corp., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $23,569,218 modification (CC0652) to contract W91QUZ-06-D-0010 for supporting a logistics data analysis center. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2020. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., Mesa, Arizona, was awarded an $18,887,059 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance and overhaul of helicopters. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-20-D-0052).

AIR FORCE

Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Florida, has been awarded an $818,210,722 firm-fixed-price contract for Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) Lot 17 and 18 production. This contract provides for 360 Lot 17 JASSM-Extended Range (ER) missiles; 40 Lot 17 Foreign Military Sales (FMS) JASSM-ER missiles; and 390 Lot 18 JASSM-ER missiles. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2024. This award is the result of sole-source acquisition, and fiscal 2018 missile procurement funds in the amount of $767,485,823; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $50,724,899 will be obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA8682-20-C-0001).

Monkton Inc., Vienna, Virginia, has been awarded a $500,000,000 hybrid firm-fixed-price, cost-reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the commercialization of mobile strategy. This contract provides for the technology and support necessary to enable the Department of Defense to rapidly design, develop and deploy mission enabling solutions to uniformed active duty members, reservist and civil servants that operate at the tactical edge. Work will be performed in Tysons, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 1, 2025. This award is the result of a Small Business Innovation Research (SIBR) Program and is a Phase III award directly born from Monkton Inc.’s SBIR Phase I award. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $633,000 will be obligated at the time of award. Headquarters U.S. Space Force, Enterprise Solutions Directorate, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, is the contracting activity (FA2595-20-D-0001).

Katmai Health Services LLC, Anchorage, Alaska, has been awarded a $21,351,942 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for clinical support services by 70 personnel at 10th Medical Group, U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA), Colorado Springs, Colorado; and the Evans Army Community Hospital, Ft. Carson, Colorado. Work is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2021. This award is an 8(a) set-aside direct award, and fiscal 2020 Defense Health Program funds in the amount of $14,001,816 are being obligated at the time of award. The 10th Contracting Squadron USAFA, Colorado Springs, Colorado, is the contracting activity (FA7000-20-D-0004).

Goodwill Industries of San Antonio Contract Services, San Antonio, Texas, has been awarded an $11,509,116 indefinite-delivery requirements contract for administrative services for the Total Force Human Resource Records Activity. This contract supports Headquarters Air Force Personnel Center. Work will be performed at Randolph Air Force Base, Texas, and expected to be completed by March 31, 2025. The services are on the procurement list that is maintained by the Committee for Purchase from People Who Are Blind or Severely Disabled. Therefore, this award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,145,238 are being obligated at the time of award. The 502nd Contracting Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA3016-20-D-0012).

The Boeing Co., St Louis, Missouri, has been awarded an $11,083,286 firm-fixed-price-contract modification (P00037) to contract FA8621-16-C-6397 for F-15C and F-15E Mission Training Centers (MTC) services on contractor furnished, high-fidelity simulation equipment. Contractor will provide the simulation capability to train pilots and weapons system operators for F-15C and F-15E aircraft platforms. Work will be performed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base (AFB), North Carolina; Mountain Home AFB, Idaho; Langley AFB, Virginia; Kadena Air Base, Japan; and Royal Air Force, Lakenheath, England, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31 2020. This award is a result of a sole-source acquisition and fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $11,083,286 will be obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

CORRECTION: A contract modification (P00009) announced on March 26, 2020, to The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri (FA8634-18-C-2698) for the F-15 Advanced Display Core Processor II (ADCP II), included the incorrect award amount, award date, and cumulative contract value. The modification was actually awarded for $8,168,444 on March 31, 2020. The contract’s total cumulative face value is $274,094,703.

NAVY

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Aerospace Systems, Melbourne, Florida, is awarded $404,000,638 for a modification (P00013) to previously awarded, fixed-price-incentive-firm-target contract N00019-18-C-1037. Work will be performed in St. Augustine, Florida (22%); Liverpool, New York (18%); Melbourne, Florida (15%); Indianapolis, Indiana (6%); Menlo Park, California (4%); El Segundo, California (3%); Aire-sur-l’Adour, France (3%); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (2%); Greenlawn, New York (2%); Woodland Hills, California (1%); Edgewood, New York (1%); Owego, New York (1%); Falls Church, Virginia (1%); Marlboro, Massachusetts (1%); Beavercreek, Ohio (1%); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (1%); Independence, Ohio (1%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (17%). This modification exercises contract options for non-recurring engineering and software support activities as well as product support for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye (AHE) full rate production (FRP). In addition, this modification procures two E-2D AHE aircraft, one each in FRP Lots 8 and 9. Work is expected to be complete by March 2025. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $22,925,831; and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $381,074,807 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Information and Electronics Systems Inc., Nashua, New Hampshire, is awarded $77,473,416 for a modification (P00002) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00019-19-C-0001. Work will be performed in Nashua, New Hampshire (74%); Landenberg, Pennsylvania (7%); Topsfield, Massachusetts (2.5%); Industry, California (1.6%); Hamilton, New Jersey (1.5%); Carson, California (1.3%); Dover, New Hampshire (1.1%); Londonderry, New Hampshire (1%); Chartley, Massachusetts (1%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (9%). This modification exercises contract options to procure 1,464 radio frequency countermeasures as well as the maintenance and repair of multi-function test stations in support of the F-35 aircraft for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work is expected to be complete by September 2023. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $10,795,476; fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $7,832,012; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $21,379,276; fiscal 2020 procurement ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $15,240,672; and FMS funds in the amount of $22,225,980 will be obligated at time of award, $10,795,476 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Space, Titusville, Florida, is awarded $17,608,181 for cost-plus-fixed-fee level-of-effort and completion type contract N00030-20-C-0023. Work will be performed in Cape Canaveral, Florida (55.17%); Sunnyvale, California (15.94%); Denver, Colorado (14.74%); Coulport, Scotland (5.60%); Kings Bay, Georgia (2.97%); Bangor, Maine (2.15%); Orlando, Florida (1.31%); and various places below one percent (2.12%). The work will provide the United Kingdom (U.K.) with engineering, technical support services and deliverable materials for the U.K. Fleet Ballistic Missile Program. The requirements are identified and integrated to support planned milestone schedules and emergent requirements. U.K. resident technical support, operational support hardware and consumable spares will also be provided. Work is expected to be complete by March 2021, with a deliverable items completion date of June 30, 2022. U.K. contract funds in the amount of $17,608,181 will be obligated on this award. No contract funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole-source acquisition pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(4). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Insitu Inc., Bingen, Washington, is awarded $7,187,794 for a modification to a firm-fixed-price delivery order N68335-19-F-0434 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N68335-16-G-0046. Work will be performed in Afghanistan (95%); and Bingen, Washington (5%). This order procures field service representatives and instructors to provide technical services, training, and program management needed to sustain and support ScanEagle unmanned aerial vehicles in Afghanistan in support of the government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. Work is expected to be complete by March 2021. Fiscal 2020 Afghan Security Forces funds in the amount of $7,187,794 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

C.E. Niehoff & Co.,* Evanston, Illinois, has been awarded a maximum $57,861,999 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for generator engines. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Illinois, with an April 1, 2025, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Michigan (SPRDL1-20-D-0084).

Collins Aerospace, Troy, Ohio, has been awarded a maximum $17,507,200 firm‐fixed‐price, requirements contract for performance‐based support of C-130 heat stacks. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302‐1. This is a two‐year base contract with two four‐year option periods. Locations of performance are Ohio and California, with a March 31, 2022, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriations is fiscal 2020 through 2022 Air Force working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Ogden, Utah (SPRHA1‐20‐D‐0001).

*Small business

