Department of Defense Contracts for April 13, 2020

ARMY

BFBC LLC, Bozeman, Montana, was awarded a $569,000,000 modification (P00011) to contract W912PL-19-C-0014 for 17.17 miles of border wall design-build construction. Work will be performed in San Diego and El Centro, California, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $569,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Albuquerque, New Mexico, is the contracting activity. (Awarded April 11, 2020)

Lead Builders Inc.,* Newbury Park, California (W912GY-20-D-0002); Nomlaki Technologies LLC,* Sacramento, California (W912GY-20-D-0003); Patriot Construction Inc.,* Stockton, California (W912GY-20-D-0004); Sea Pac Engineering Inc.,* Los Angeles, California (W912GY-20-D-0005); Sinew Management Group LLC,* New Town, North Dakota (W912GY-20-D-0006); and Souza Construction Inc.,* Farmersville, California (W912GY-20-D-0007), will compete for each order of the $84,712,001 firm-fixed-price contract for Sierra Army Depot construction. Bids were solicited via the internet with 22 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 13, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

Sustainable Design Consortium Inc.,* Baltimore, Maryland (W911SA-20-D-2005); Dcr Services & Construction Inc.,* Detroit, Michigan (W911SA-20-D-2006); and Meridian Engineering Company,* Tucson, Arizona (W911SA-20-D-2007), will compete for each order of the $15,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to provide all parts, labor, tools, equipment, materials, transportation and supervision necessary to accomplish design/build projects for the 63rd Readiness Division Region 3. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 14, 2025. The 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, is the contracting activity.

CORRECTION: A contract modification announced April 10, 2020, to Affigent LLC, Herndon, Virginia (W52P1J-19-F-0391), to provide Oracle Java subscription software maintenance in support of the Army Enterprise, was actually awarded today, April 13, 2020.

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

General Electric Aviation, Cincinnati, Ohio, has been awarded a maximum $138,237,708 firm-fixed-price, requirements type contract for supplies related to the TF-34 engine. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a five-year base contract with one five-year option period. Location of performance is Ohio, with a Sept. 30, 2025, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 defense appropriated funds and defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Virginia (SPE4AX-20-D-9002).

U.S. SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMAND

United States Marine Inc., Gulfport, Mississippi, was awarded a $108,000,000 maximum indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity delivery order contract (H92405-20-D-0002) with a five-year ordering period in support of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) for the production of Combatant Craft Assault. Fiscal 2020 procurement funds in the amount of $12,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The work will be performed in Gulfport, Mississippi, and is expected to be completed by April 13, 2025. The contract was awarded through a sole-source acquisition in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. Only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. USSOCOM Headquarters, Tampa, Florida, is the contracting activity.

AIR FORCE

Premier Stanley Engineering JV LLC, Chandler, Arizona (FA3016-20-D-0013); WestEast Design Group LLC, San Antonio, Texas (FA3016-20-D-0014); Liberty JV, Yuma, Arizona (FA3016-20-D-0015); Raymond Pond JV LLC (Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business), Conyers, Georgia (FA3016-20-D-0016); O’Brien Engineering Inc., Carrolton, Texas (FA3016-20-D-0017), and STS Solutions and Training LLC, San Diego, California (FA3016-20-D-0018), have been awarded one of six multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts with a $67,000,000 program ceiling for architectural and engineering (A&E) services to include Title I and Title II services. This contract provides for a full range of A&E services for construction and engineering activities for the design of new facilities and infrastructure, repair, renovation and/or restoration of existing facilities. Work will be performed on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, and is expected to be completed by April 30, 2025. These awards are the result of a competitive acquisition, and seven offers were received. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The 502nd Contracting Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, is the contracting activity.

CC Distributor Inc., Corpus Christi, Texas, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $25,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for a contractor operated civil engineering supply store. This contract provides for the purchase and delivery of various materials, equipment, parts and supplies for construction and facility maintenance and repair. Work will be performed at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, and is expected to be completed by April 30, 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition that was posted to Federal Business Opportunities and seven offers were received. Operations and maintenance funds corresponding to the correct fiscal year will be applied to individual delivery orders as needed. The 23rd Contracting Squadron, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA4830-20-D-0002).

NAVY

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a $55,000,000 firm-fixed-price modification (P00008) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-17-C-1057). This modification changes the contract type of the Stand-off Land Attack Missile – Expanded Response (SLAM-ER) Phase I obsolescence redesign from a cost-plus-incentive-fee type contract to a firm-fixed-price type contract. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (47%); Indianapolis, Indiana (37%); Pontiac, Michigan (9%); Melbourne, Florida (3%); Middletown, Connecticut (2%); and Black Mountain, North Carolina (2%). Additionally, this modification provides for the replacement of obsolete, nearly obsolete or uneconomical parts to support production and improve future sustainment while meeting the requirements of the Navy SLAM-ER performance specification in support of the government of Saudi Arabia. Work is expected to be complete by April 2020. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $55,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $30,302,784 firm-fixed-price delivery order N00019-20-F-0365 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-15-G-0003 to procure 32 Tomahawk Mid-Body Range Safety Subsystems and 32 Flight Test Kits. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (29.88%); Bristol, Pennsylvania (19.10%); Westminster, Colorado (16.27%); San Diego, California (11.9%); Middletown, Connecticut, (4.08%); Lancaster, Pennsylvania (3.97%); Berryville, Arkansas (3.32%); Anniston, Alabama (3.13%); Hanahan, South Carolina (2.17%); Ontario, California (2.06%); Tampa, Florida (1.73%); Joplin, Missouri (1.29%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (1.1%). Work is expected to be complete by March 2023. Fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,151,392; fiscal 2019 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,363,544; and fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,787,848 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded an $8,920,848 modification (P00012) to cost-plus-incentive-fee delivery order N00019-18-F-2474 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020). This modification exercises an option to procure the tooling needed to meet both production and retrofit demands of the Technical Refresh 3 (TR3) avionics system. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida, and mandates that the contractor will procure materials and fabricate the special tooling that will allow for production of TR3 components for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants. Work is expected to be complete by May 2022. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $5,080,732; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $1,477,775; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $774,073; and non-DoD participant funds in the amount of $1,588,268 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Air Force ($5,080,732; 57%); Marine Corps ($1,477,775; 17%); Navy ($774,073; 9%); and non-DoD participants ($1,588,268; 18%). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

WASHINGTON HEADQUARTERS SERVICES

Boston Consulting Group Inc., Bethesda, Maryland, has been awarded a $37,706,832 firm-fixed-price bridge contract. The requirement provides support to the Department of Defense Chief Management Office, assessing at least 90% of annual contract spending, implementation and training to increase the Department’s contract spend efficiency through enterprise-wide commodity management and structured negotiation. Work performance will take place at the Pentagon Reservation, Arlington, Virginia. The contract is being incrementally funded, with fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $7,500,000 being provided at the time of award. The remaining $30,206,832 will also be operations and maintenance funds. The expected completion date is Jan. 13, 2021. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ0034-20-C-0071).

McKinsey & Company Inc., Washington, District of Columbia, has been awarded a $19,719,172 firm-fixed-price bridge contract. The requirement provides support to the Department of Defense Chief Management Office, assessing at least 90% of annual contract spending, implementation and training to increase the Department’s contract spend efficiency through enterprise-wide commodity management and structured negotiation. Work performance will take place in Washington, District of Columbia. The contract is being incrementally funded, with fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $7,500,000 being provided at the time of award. The expected completion date is Jan. 12, 2021. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ0034-20-C-0072).

*Small business