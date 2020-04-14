Department of Defense Contracts for April 14, 2020

NAVY

Cherokee Nation Red Wing LLC,* Tulsa, Oklahoma (N68520-20-D-0001); ACE Aeronautics LLC,* Guntersville, Alabama (N68520-20-D-0002); Orbis Sibro Inc.,* Charleston, South Carolina (N68520-20-D-0003); Coherent Technical Services Inc.,* Lexington Park, Maryland (N68520-20-D-0004); Precision Turbines Inc.,* Boca Raton, Florida (N68520-20-D-0005); Platform Aerospace,* Hollywood, Maryland (N68520-20-D-0006); Skyquest Aviation LLC doing business as Gold Coast Helicopters,* Glendale, Arizona (N68520-20-D-0007); Delaware Resource Group of Oklahoma LLC,* Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (N68520-20-D-0008); Erickson, Inc.,* Medford, Oregon (N68520-20-D-0009); Atlantic Diving Supply Inc.,* Virginia Beach, Virginia (N68520-20-D-0010); ASES LLC doing business as Field Aerospace,* Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (N68520-20-D-0011); AVMAC LLC,* Chesapeake, Virginia (N68520-20-D-0012); Support Systems Associates Inc.,* Melbourne, Florida (N68520-20-D-0013); Aircraft Services Alliance LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska (N68520-20-D-0014); ASR International Corp.,* Hauppauge, New York (N68520-20-D-0015); F3 Logistics LLC,* Warner Robins, Georgia (N68520-20-D-0016); Logmet LLC,* Austin, Texas (N68520-20-D-0017); Kay and Associates Inc.,* Buffalo Grove, Illinois (N68520-20-D-0018); Telford Aviation Inc.,* Milwaukee, Wisconsin (N68520-20-D-0019); Talentscale Inc.,* Las Vegas, Nevada (N68520-20-D-0020); Keystone Turbine Services LLC,* Coatesville, Pennsylvania (N68520-20-D-0021); AXXEUM Inc.,* Huntsville, Alabama (N68520-20-D-0022); Mint Turbines LLC,* Stroud, Oklahoma (N68520-20-D-0023); EagleSystems Inc.,* California, Maryland (N68520-20-D-0024); J.F. Taylor Inc.,* Lexington Park, Maryland (N68520-20-D-0025); Naval Systems Inc.,* Lexington Park, Maryland (N68520-20-D-0026); Strategic Technology Institute Inc.,* Rockville, Maryland (N68520-20-D-0027); Resicum International LLC,* Warrenton, Virginia (N68520-20-D-0028); Yulista Tactical Services LLC,* Huntsville, Alabama (N68520-20-D-0029); KIHOMAC Inc.,* Reston, Virginia (N68520-20-D-0030); Akima Logistics Services LLC,* Herndon, Virginia (N68520-20-D-0031); Adams Communication and Engineering Technology Inc.,* Reston, Virginia (N68520-20-D-0032); Science and Engineering Services LLC,* Huntsville, Alabama (N68520-20-D-0033); ACET JV,* Waldorf, Maryland (N68520-20-D-0034); AOC Global Services LLC,* Chantilly, Virginia (N68520-20-D-0035); Magee Technologies LLC,* California, Maryland (N68520-20-D-0036); Commuter Air Technology Inc.,* Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (N68520-20-D-0037); Y-Tech Services Inc.,* Huntsville, Alabama (N68520-20-D-0038); Battlespace Flight Services LLC,* Reston, Virginia (N68520-20-D-0039); King Aerospace Inc.,* Addison, Texas (N68520-20-D-0040); Affordable Engineering Services Inc.,* San Diego, California (N68520-20-D-0041) and Powerhouse Resources International Inc.,* Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (N68520-20-D-0042), are awarded $6,106,000,000 for indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts. The kits, aircraft recovery, augmentation, components and engines (KRACEn) multiple award contract will provide aircraft maintenance services and support. Specific work locations will be determined on individual orders as they are issued. Work includes modification kit build and installations; recovery of downed aircraft; repair of aircraft and components; overhaul of engines; and augmentation labor supplement for maintenance where custody of the aircraft is not required. Additionally, KRACEn will support single satellite site, simple platform and organizational level contractor logistics support requirements involving limited aircraft quantities in support of Navy Fleet Readiness Centers. Work is expected to be complete by April 2030. The estimated cumulative aggregate ceiling for all contracts is $6,106,000,000, with each company having an opportunity to compete for individual orders. No funds will be obligated at the time of award, but funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. These contracts were competitively procured as a small business set-aside via an electronic request for proposals and a total of 42 offers were received. The Commander Fleet Readiness Center Procurement Group, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair, San Diego, California (N00024-18-D-4325); Vigor Marine LLC, Portland, Oregon (N00024-18-D-4326); General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Co., San Diego, California (N00024-18-D-4327); Marine Group Boat Works LLC, Chula Vista, California (N00024-18-D-4328); Pacific Ship Repair and Fabrication Inc., San Diego, California (N00024-18-D-4329); and East Coast Repair and Fabrication, Norfolk, Virginia (N00024-18-D-4330), are each being awarded a $550,000,000 increase to the maximum potential cumulative total orders for all firm-fixed-price, cost plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ), multiple award Tier I contracts (MAC I). The MAC I cumulative contract ceiling for all five ordering periods is being increased by $550,000,000 from $250,000,000 to $800,000,000. This is an increase to the maximum potential cumulative total orders for all firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee IDIQ and MAC I to support sustainment execution efforts for Littoral Combat Ships homeported in San Diego, California; the continental U.S. (OCONUS); and contiguous U.S. (CONUS). Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and these efforts consist of Chief of Naval Operations availabilities, continuous maintenance, emergent maintenance, preventative maintenance, facilities maintenance and corrosion control in CONUS; and continuous maintenance, emergent maintenance, preventative maintenance, and corrosion control outside OCONUS. Work is expected to be complete by February 2020. Each of the contracts has a five-year ordering period. The six MAC I holders will have the opportunity to offer on individual delivery orders. Delivery orders will be competitively awarded under these contracts which are to be performed in San Diego, California, and other CONUS and OCONUS locations, as appropriate. No funding is being obligated at this time. These contracts were competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website and 15 offers were received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Reyes Construction Inc., Pomona, California, is being awarded firm-fixed-price task order N62473-20-F-4582 at $99,790,600 under multiple award construction contract N62473-18-D-5862 for design and construction of 25 new missile magazines and an inert storage facility at Naval Air Weapons Station, China Lake, California. Work will be performed in Ridgecrest, California, and includes demolition of an existing inert storage facility and 32 critically damaged magazines; the design and construction of 25 new missile magazines and an inert storage facility; removal and replacement of a 20-ton bridge crane; grading to support access and positive drainage for the new magazines and building; roadway and access apron paving; and electrical and telecommunications connections to support the new magazines and inert storage facility. A new intrusion detection system (IDS) facility will be provided to replace the existing IDS facility. The option, if exercised, provides for an exterior crane. The planned modification, if awarded, provides for collateral equipment, audio visual, furniture, fixtures and equipment. Work is expected to be complete by August 2022. The task order also contains one unexercised option and one planned modification, which if exercised would increase cumulative task order value to $100,598,000. Fiscal 2020 military construction, (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $99,790,600 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Three proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $13,718,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-16-C-5433 to exercise options in support Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile (ESSM) Design Agent, in-service support and technical engineering support services. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (91%); Hengelo OV, Netherlands (2%); Raufoss, Norway (2%); Ottobrunn, Germany (1%); Richmond, Australia (1%); and the following states and countries make up the remaining (3%): Rocket Center, West Virginia; Mississauga, Canada; Madrid, Spain; Ankara, Turkey; and Koropi, Greece. The ESSM program is an international cooperative effort to design, develop, test and procure ESSM missiles and provides enhanced ship defense. This is a sole-source contract pursuant to an international agreement between the U.S. and nine other countries. Work is expected to be complete by December 2020. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (78%); other country funds (21%); and the governments of Thailand, Japan and United Arab Emirates (1% combined) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy); 2020 research, development, testing, and evaluation (Navy); 2020 and 2019 other country funds; 2020 weapons procurement (Navy); and FMS funding in the amount of $11,931,401 will be obligated at time of award, and $4,868,809 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract modification was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(4). The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

U.S. SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMAND

Technology Service Corp., Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $14,000,000 modification on an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity delivery order contract (H92408-19-D-0001) in support of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) for the Long Endurance Aircraft (LEA) program. The LEA program provides aircraft, turrets and spares required for a full multi-intelligence capability at Joint Special Operations Command. This modification raises the contract ceiling to $63,000,000 and is funded with procurement appropriation for fiscal 2020. The work is expected to be completed by March 31, 2021. USSOCOM Headquarters, Tampa, Florida, is the contracting activity. (Awarded April 10, 2020)

*Small business

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)