Department of Defense Contracts for April 16, 2020

NAVY

American Electronic Warfare Associates (AMEWAS), California, Maryland (N00019-20-D-0021); BAE Systems, San Diego, California (N00019-20-D-0022); DCS Corp., Alexandria, Virginia (N00019-20-D-0023); Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., McLean, Virginia (N00019-20-D-0024); Perspecta Engineering Inc., Chantilly, Virginia (N00019-20-D-0025); Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services, Dulles, Virginia (N00019-20-D-0026); Gnostech,* Warminster, Pennsylvania (N00019-20-D-0027); Long Wave Inc.,* Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (N00019-20-D-0028); Monterey Technologies Inc.,* Park City, Utah (N00019-20-D-0029); SOLUTE Inc.,* San Diego, California (N00019-20-D-0030); Tyonek Engineering and Agile Manufacturing LLC,* Warner Robins, Georgia (N00019-20-D-0031); and Young’s Engineering Services LLC and KIHOMAC Inc. JV,* Syracuse, Utah (N00019-20-D-0032), are awarded $497,500,000 for firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts. The Strike Planning and Execution Systems hardware and software development and sustainment multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract includes development, integration, test and evaluation, deployment/delivery, modifications and operations/sustainment of hardware and software products supporting both domestic and Foreign Military Sales customers. Specific work locations will be determined on individual orders as they are issued. In addition, this contract provides feasibility studies, hardware and software design, analyses, technical/programmatic documentation, hardware and software development/fabrication, hardware and software code delivery/deployment, engineering change proposals to existing products, training documentation and products, help desk support hardware and software correction of deficiencies and operations and sustainment products. Work is expected to be complete by April 2025. The estimated cumulative aggregate ceiling for all contracts is $497,500,000 with each of the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders. No funds will be obligated at the time of award, but funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The contracts were competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals and 12 offers were received. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Textron Inc., New Orleans, Louisiana, is awarded a $386,280,994 fixed-price-incentive-firm-target and firm-fixed-price modification to a definitized, previously-awarded letter contract (N00024-17-C-2480) for the construction of landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) 100 Class Craft 109 through 123. Work will be performed in New Orleans, Louisiana (80%); Camden, New Jersey (8%); Cincinnati, Ohio (8%); and Gloucester, United Kingdom (4%). The Ship-to-Shore Connector (SSC) Program is the functional replacement of the existing fleet of LCAC vehicles, which are nearing the end of their service life. It is an air cushion vehicle designed for a 30-year service life. The SSC mission is to land surface assault elements in support of operational maneuver from the sea at over-the-horizon distances while operating from amphibious ships and mobile landing platforms. SSC provides increased performance to handle current and future missions, as well as improvements, which will increase craft availability and reduce total ownership cost. Work is expected to be complete by January 2025. Fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (SCN) (Navy) funding in the amount of $8,168,067; fiscal 2018 SCN funding in the amount of $236,986,570; fiscal 2019 SCN funding in the amount of $198,693,525; and fiscal 2020 SCN funding in the amount of $50,800,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Greenbelt, Maryland, is awarded $21,277,000 for a firm-fixed-price task order (N40085-200-F-5080) under a design build/design bid build general construction multiple award construction contract (N40085-19-D-9070) for the design-build repair of applied instructional building at Naval Air Station Oceana, Dam Neck Annex. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and provides for repairs, replacement of equipment and modifications to various heating, ventilation and air conditioning, fire protection and electrical systems. Work is expected to be complete by June 2022. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $21,277,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Three proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a $14,578,235 modification (P00007) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00019-17-F-0005) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001). This modification exercises options to procure 85 additional primary bleed air regulator parts kits and 439 new valves in support of F/A-18 Hornet combat jets (Series E/F/G) and their modifications. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be complete by August 2021. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,914,442; and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,663,793 will be obligated at time of award, $5,914,442 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Environmental Chemical Corp., Burlingame, California, is awarded a $13,450,000 contract modification (N33191-16-D-1010) as the result of an approved justification and approval to increase the maximum dollar value of the previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award construction contract to design-build or design-bid-build construction projects located at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella. Work will be performed in Sigonella, Italy, and provides for new construction, renovation, alteration, demolition and repair work of facilities located at NAS Sigonella. Types of projects include, but are not limited to: administrative facilities, housing facilities, child care centers, recreation/fitness centers, retail complexes, manufacturing and industrial facilities, communication facilities, special access program facilities or sensitive compartmented information facilities, aviation facilities (i.e. hangars, control towers, etc.) and other similar facilities. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, and is expected to be complete by March 2021. After award of this modification, the total cumulative contract value will be $61,450,000. Future task orders will be primarily funded by military construction, (Navy); and operations and maintenance, (Navy). The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Europe, Africa, Central, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Inc., Wayne, New Jersey, is awarded a $12,570,511 modification to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00014-20-C-1060 for the Next Generation Waveform Prototype Development Program. Work will be performed in Wayne, New Jersey (62.2%); and Huntington Beach, California (37.8%). This project is an effort to develop and demonstrate a directional networking waveform to meet the future networking needs of the Navy. Work is expected to be complete by February 2022. The total cumulative value of this contract is $12,627,333. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,050,000 are obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

AIR FORCE

Akima Logistics Services LLC, Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a $385,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for C-21 aircraft contractor logistics support services. This contract provides for program management, aircraft base and depot maintenance, engine maintenance, modifications and modification support and deployment support. Work will be performed at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois; Joint Base Andrews, Maryland; Ramstein Air Base, Germany; and other stateside and overseas locations as the mission requires. Work is expected to be complete by Aug. 31, 2030. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,892,492 are being obligated on the first task order at the time of award. This contract was competitively procured via a request for proposal and five offers were received. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (FA8134-20-D-5000).

G7 Services Inc., Dayton, Ohio, has been awarded a firm-fixed-price blanket purchase agreement (BPA) modification (P00001) to previously awarded BPA FA8601-19-A-0003 for emergency cleaning services at Wright Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB), Ohio. The purpose of this modification is to raise the ceiling price for emergency services at WPAFB by $8,800,000, from $1,000,000 to $9,800,000, to adjust for additional scope to provide for COVID-19 cleaning and disinfecting services. The work described in this modification will be performed at WPAFB and shall be performed within 12 months of award. The total cumulative ceiling price of the subject blanket purchase agreement is now $9,800,000. No funding is being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

ARMY

Ayuda-Plexus JV LLC,* Denver, Colorado (W912BV-20-D-0019); Bay West – Trevet JV LLC,* Saint Paul, Minnesota (W912BV-20-D-0020); EA Engineering, Science, and Technology Inc.,* Hunt Valley, Maryland (W912BV-20-D-0021); and Kemron Environmental Services Inc.,* Atlanta, Georgia (W912BV-20-D-0022), will compete for each order of the $38,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for environmental remediation services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 16 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 15, 2025. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity.

Hensel Phelps Construction Co., Tysons Corner, Virginia, was awarded an $18,600,000 firm-fixed-price contract for an alternate care facility at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, District of Columbia. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia, with an estimated completion date of May 30, 2020. Fiscal 2020 FEMA funds in the amount of $18,600,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-20-C-0021).

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

Wisconsin Ordnance Works Ltd., Oshkosh, Wisconsin, has been awarded a maximum $13,493,781 firm-fixed-price contract for sprocket wheels. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a three-year base contract with two one-year option periods. Location of performance is Wisconsin, with an April 16, 2023, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio (SPE7LX-20-D-0106).

*Small business