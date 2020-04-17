Department of Defense Contracts for April 17, 2020

ARMY

Valiant Government Services LLC, Hopkins, Kentucky (W912DY-15-D-0029, P00012); Acepex Management Corp,* Montclair, California (W912DY-15-D-0030, P00015); Emcor Government Services Inc., Arlington, Virginia (W912DY-15-D-0031, P00013); Electronic Metrology Laboratory LLC, Franklin,* Tennessee (W912DY-15-D-0032, P00011); Facility Services Management Inc.,* Clarksville, Tennessee (W912DY-15-D-0033, P00011); J & J Maintenance Inc., Austin, Texas (W912DY-15-D-0034, P00012); Johnson Controls Building Automation Systems LLC, Huntsville, Alabama (W912DY-15-D-0035, P00012); Quality Services International LLC,* San Antonio, Texas (W912DY-15-D-0036, P00011); Sodexo Management Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland (W912DY-15-D-0037, P00011); and V W International Inc., Alexandria, Virginia (W912DY-15-D-0038, P00011), were awarded $586,000,000 in modifications in support of the presidential national emergency declaration concerning the novel coronavirus disease. The overall ceiling is now $1,667,700,000. Bids were solicited via the internet with 22 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 11, 2020. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Golden Max LLC,* Stafford, Texas, was awarded a $37,065,080 firm-fixed-price contract for infusion pump kits for the COVID-19 effort. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 19, 2021. U.S. Army Medical Research, Acquisition Activity, Frederick, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W81XWH-20-D-0057).

BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., Sterling Heights, Michigan, was awarded a $14,069,872 modification (P00087) to contract W56HZV-15-C-A001 for engineering and manufacturing development portion of the armored multi-purpose vehicle. Work will be performed in Sterling Heights, Michigan, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 29, 2021. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $14,069,872 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

AIR FORCE

Chromalloy Component Services Inc., San Antonio, Texas, has been awarded a $461,562,336 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with one base year and four option periods for the remanufacture of the F108 Module 13/15 low pressure turbine assembly. Work will be performed in San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to be completed by April 16, 2025. This contract is the result of a competitive acquisition with two offers received. Funding will be made available at the issuing of delivery orders against this contract. The type of funding utilized is defense agencies working capital. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (FA8122-20-D-0002).

NAVY

Huntington-Ingalls Industries – Ingalls Shipbuilding, Pascagoula, Mississippi, is awarded a $107,976,103 cost-plus-award-fee modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-19-C-4313 to exercise options for the accomplishment of the planning yard services for the littoral combat in-service ships. Work will be performed in Hampton, Virginia (50%); Pascagoula, Mississippi (37%); San Diego, California (7%); and Jacksonville, Florida (6%). The requirements under this contract include, but are not limited to: ship installation drawings development; ship change document updates; operating cycle integration program management; work integration package engineering; type commander response; ship configuration logistics support information system support; configuration data management; research engineering and modeling; provisioned items order; cost and feasibility studies; integrated planning yard material support; provisioning technical documentation; naval ships engineering drawing repository system input and data management; interface and coordination with regional maintenance centers and fleet entities; design alteration and modification development; review and tracing; managing related class ship selected record documents; and hull, mechanical and electrical engineering standardization efforts. Work is expected to be complete by April 2021. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount $18,854,046 are obligated at time of award, and funding in the amount of $1,115,122 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

J.I. Garcia Construction Inc.,* Fresno, California (N62473-18-D-5817); Patricia I. Romero, doing business as Pacific West Builders,* National City, California (N62473-18-D-5818); Dimensions Construction Inc.,* San Diego, California (N62473-18-D-5819); K.L. House Construction Co. Inc.,* Albuquerque, New Mexico (N62473-18-D-5820); D Square Construction LLC and Au’ Authum Ki A JV,* Tucson, Arizona (N62473-18-D-5821); Herman/JCG Co. JV,* Escondido, California (N62473-18-D-5822); and I.E. Pacific Inc.,* Escondido, California (N62473-18-D-5823), are awarded $90,000,000 to increase the aggregate capacity of the previously-awarded suite of firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award construction contracts. The contracts are for new construction, renovation and the repair of general building construction. All work will be performed at various federal sites within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southwest area of operation, including but not limited to: California (90%); Arizona (6%); Nevada (1%); Utah (1%); Colorado (1%); and New Mexico (1%). The contracts are for new construction as well as the renovation and repair of general buildings. The maximum dollar value including the base year and four option years for all seven contracts combined is increased from $240,000,000 to $330,000,000. No funds are being obligated on this award and no funds will expire. Future task orders will be primarily funded by military construction (Navy); operations and maintenance (O&M) (Navy); O&M (Marine Corps); and Navy working capital funds. The original contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website and 24 proposals were received. The NAVFAC Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Doyon Project Services LLC,* Federal Way, Washington, is awarded $20,999,877 for a firm-fixed-price task order (N44255-20-F-4154) for the Undersea Vehicle Maintenance Facility, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport, Washington. Work will be performed in Keyport, Washington, and provides for the construction of a single-story high bay undersea vehicle maintenance facility. The facility will include information systems, infrastructure for built-in cranes and fire protection systems, parts storage, explosive service lockers, maintenance areas and personnel support spaces. The task order also contains one unexercised option, which if exercised, would increase cumulative contract value to $21,003,842. Work expected to be complete by April 2022. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $20,999,877 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Three proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Northwest, Silverdale, Washington, is the contracting activity.

Cubic Dense Applications Inc., San Diego, California, is awarded $8,880,166 for a firm-fixed-price and cost-plus fixed-fee contract with options. This procurement of model AN/USQ-167(V) Communications Data Link System (CDLS) for production of five CDLS Tech Refresh (TR) Integrated Antenna Systems (IAS) for Nimitz class aircraft carrier platforms. Work will be performed in San Diego, California. One AN/USQ-167C(V) CDLS-TR IAS consists of two directional/Omni antennas, one Omni only antenna including hardware/software interface and three above and below deck split radios with communications security module. In addition, the contractor will provide and order the engineering services and provisional items required to support installations, repairs and sustainment. Work is expected to be complete by April 2025. The Navy requires hardware and software delivery for installation within 12 months of the contract’s award and for additional units, 12 months after options are exercised. This contract includes four one-year options which, if exercised, will bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $8,880,166. If all options are exercised, work may continue through September 2021. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,229,714 will be obligated at the time of award. Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is awarded as a sole-source under the under the authority of 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N00039-20-C-0015).

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Scottsdale, Arizona, has been awarded a maximum $25,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for Prophet Enhanced system spare parts. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Arizona, with an April 16, 2025, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland (SPRBL1-20-D-0021).

Hamilton Sundstrand Corp., Windsor Locks, Connecticut, has been awarded a maximum $7,377,840 firm-fixed-price contract for F100/220 aircraft control units. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a one-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Connecticut, with a Jan. 31, 2023, performance completion date. Using customers are foreign military sales to Egypt and Taiwan. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2019 through 2020 Foreign Military Sales funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma (SPRTA1-20-F-0097).

DEFENSE ADVANCED RESEARCH PROJECTS AGENCY

Galois Inc., Portland, Oregon, was awarded a $12,752,707 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for a research project under the Securing Information for Encrypted Verification and Evaluation (SIEVE) program. The SIEVE program will use zero knowledge proofs to enable the verification of capabilities relevant to the Department of Defense without revealing the sensitive details associated with those capabilities. Work will be performed in Portland, Oregon, with an expected completion date of May 2024. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) funding in the amount of $1,219,023; and fiscal 2020 RDT&E funding in the amount of $1,474,654 are being obligated at time of award. This contract was a competitive acquisition under an open broad agency announcement, and 13 offers were received. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HR0011-20-C-0085).

*Small business

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)