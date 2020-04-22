Department of Defense Contracts for April 22, 2020

NAVY

Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, was awarded a $519,063,283 cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee undefinitized contract for the procurement of international Aegis fire control loop development, Solid State S-Band Radar Processing Group, tools and test equipment and spares for five new multi-mission frigates supporting the Aegis combat system (Baseline 9C.2). Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey (72%); Verona, Wisconsin (6%); Mt. Laurel, New Jersey (5%); Ferrol, Spain (6%); Andover, Massachusetts (3%); Washington, District of Columbia (2%); Pleasanton, California (2%); Sunnyvale, California (1%); Rota, Spain (1%); Herndon, Virginia (1%); and Clearwater, Florida (1%), and is expected to be complete by April 2030. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to the Kingdom of Spain. FMS funding in the amount of $90,702,286 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with the authority from 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(4) (international agreement). The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-20-C-5105). (Awarded April 17, 2020)

Lockheed Martin Corp., King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, is awarded an $88,988,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides management and maintenance of the Tactical Tomahawk Weapons Control System software product baseline, required system and software documentation for the Navy and the government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Work will be performed at King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be complete by January 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-20-D-0017).

Clark Construction Group LLC, Bethesda, Maryland, is awarded a $78,211,055 modification under a firm-fixed-price contract to allot the second increment which provides for the construction of the VC-25B hangar complex at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. The total contract amount after allotting these funds will be $298,211,055. Work will be performed in Camp Springs, Maryland, and provides for the construction of a hangar complex, an aircraft access taxiway/parking apron, associated lighting, engine run-up pads and a hydrant refueling system with storage tanks. Additional requirements include, but are not limited to, site preparation, wetland/stream mitigation, storm water management, a parking lot, and a fire detection and suppression system. Work is expected to be complete by April 2022. Fiscal 2020 military construction, (Air Force) contract funds in the amount of $78,211,055 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Washington, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N40080-19-C-0008).

Pennsylvania State University, Applied Research Laboratory, Electro Optics Center, Freeport, Pennsylvania, is awarded a $50,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Navy Manufacturing Technology (ManTech) Electro Optics Center of Excellence (herein the center). Work will be performed in Freeport, Pennsylvania, and provides for the operation and management of the center in its mission to develop naval platform-related manufacturing technologies and transition the technology for implementation in U.S. electro optics and other industrial facilities. In addition to accomplishing the center’s core mission, the contractor shall manage, operate, sustain and enhance the center’s ability to function as a Navy ManTech Center of Excellence. Work is expected to be complete by April 2025. The total cumulative value of this contract is $50,000,000. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amounts of $350,000 and $225,000 are obligated on two task orders at the time of award. These funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under N00014-19-R-0003. One proposal was received in response to the solicitation. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N00014-20-D-7001).

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $41,946,591 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-13-C-5225 to exercise options for engineering services in support of the Navy’s AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 Surface Ship Undersea Warfare Systems. This modification includes purchases for the Navy (54%); and the government of Japan (46%) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (83%); Lemont Furnace, Pennsylvania (10%); Syracuse, New York (6%); and Hauppauge, New York (1%). This option exercise is for Japan FMS; advanced capability build (ACB) engineering services; lab technician support; and integrated logistics support, production and engineering support of AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 Surface Ship Undersea Warfare (USW) Combat System Technical Insertion (TI)-20 systems. AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 is the Surface Ship USW combat system with the capabilities to search, detect, classify, localize and track undersea contacts and to engage and evade submarines, mine-like small objects and torpedo threats. The contract is for development, integration and production of future ACB and TI baselines of the AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 USW Systems. Work is expected to be complete by May 2021. FMS Japan; fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); 2020 other procurement (Navy); 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy); 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); and 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount $13,153,266 will be obligated at the time of award and funding in the amount of $184,698 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $33,806,558 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-17-C-6259 to exercise and fund options for Navy equipment, production support, engineering services and required materials. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (65%); Clearwater, Florida (32%); Syracuse, New York (2%); and Marion, Florida (1%), and is expected to be complete by August 2030. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 other procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $33,806,558 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

ASR International Corp., doing business as ASR Management & Technical Services,* Hauppauge, New York (N64498-20-D-4001); The McHenry Management Group Inc.,* Chesapeake, Virginia (N64498-20-D-4002); EHS Technologies Corp.,* Moorestown, New Jersey (N64498-20-D-4003); NDI Engineering Co.,* Thorofare, New Jersey (N64498-20-D-4004); Advanced Internet Marketing Inc., doing business as The GBS Group,* Virginia Beach, Virginia (N64409-20-D-4016); and Transtecs Corp.,* Wichita, Kansas (N64498-20-D-4017), are each awarded $26 million – $34 million (approximately) for an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract with firm-fixed-price task order provisions for integrated logistics services to support logistics functional areas for planning, implementation and management of hull, mechanical and electrical new acquisition/construction systems. The contract awarded to ASR Management & Technical Services is not to exceed $29,400,673; the contract awarded to The McHenry Management Group is not to exceed $28,564,387; the contract awarded to EHS Technologies Corp. is not to exceed $29,583,745; the contract being awarded to NDI Engineering Company is not to exceed $28,551,630; the contract awarded to The GBS Group is not to exceed $33,757,971; and the contract awarded to Transtecs Corp. is not to exceed $34,165,405. Work will be performed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (24%); and the remaining (76%) will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia; Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; Pascagoula, Mississippi; Norfolk, Virginia; Bath, Maine; Panama City, Florida; Slidell, Louisiana; San Diego, California; Port Hueneme, California; Keyport, Washington; Japan; and Sigonella, Sicily, Italy, as determined by individual task order awards. This requirement is to provide integrated logistics services (ILS) to support logistics functional areas for planning, implementation and management of hull, mechanical and electrical new acquisition/construction systems and initiatives. Services performed by the contractors shall include various logistics support tasks necessary for continued operational readiness of the organization. The services required include: acquisition program support; logistics program support; engineering program support; manpower, personnel and training support; planned maintenance/technical feedback support; ILS certification support; configuration support and associated analysis. Work is expected to be complete by April 2026. Fiscal 2013 and fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $60,000 ($10,000 minimum guarantee per contract) will be obligated at time of award via individual task orders and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. These contracts were competitively procured using full and open competition via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with eight offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Advanced Acoustic Concepts LLC, Hauppauge, New York, is awarded a $12,307,858 cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-6311 in support of the Littoral Combat Ship mission module program. The award is to build, deliver and install the three mission package computing equipment (MPCE) kits, one mission package portable control station, and one common mission package trainer for use with the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) mission modules. Additionally, the contractor will assist the Navy in the development of a new MPCE baseline. Work will be performed in Lemont Furnace, Pennsylvania (50%); Hauppauge, New York (36%); Columbia, Maryland (7%); Washington, District of Columbia (5%); and San Diego, California (2%). This contract procures the hardware and software that comprise the mission package computers, software, and trainers for the Navy’s Littoral Combat Ship program, including the computing environment MPCE; hosted software (mission package operating environment); and mission package services. Work is expected to be complete by September 2021. Fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funding in the amount of $12,521,155 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Goleta, California, is awarded a $10,081,390 firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00383-20-F-BV03) under a previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00383-17-G-BV01) for the repair of the ALE-50 towed decoy system used in support of the F/A-18 Super Hornet warfare air craft. Work will be performed in Forest, Mississippi, and is expected to be complete by October 2022, with no option periods. Fiscal 2020 working capital funds (Navy) in the full amount of $10,081,390 will be obligated at the time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One firm was solicited for this non-competitive requirement in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Portsmouth, Rhode Island, is awarded a $7,006,525 modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-17-C-6305 to exercise options for fabrication, procurement, assembly, test and delivery of airborne mine neutralization system launch and handling system low-rate initial production units and associated engineering support services. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Rhode Island. This action is to exercise Option Year Three for fabrication, procurement, assembly, test and delivery of two Airborne Mine Neutralization System load handling system and low rate initial production units and associated engineering support. Work is expected to be complete by December 2021. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $6,099,047 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

ARMY

Ahtna Engineering Inc.,* Anchorage, Alaska (W911KB-20-D-0001); Brice Engineering LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska (W911KB-20-D-0002); Bristol Environmental Remediation Services LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska (W911KB-20-D-0003); Cape-Weston JV2 LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska (W911KB-20-D-0004); Paragon-Jacobs JV,* Anchorage, Alaska (W911KB-20-D-0005); North Wind-EA JV LLC,* Idaho Falls, Idaho (W911KB-20-D-0012); FPM Remediations Inc.,* Oneida, New York (W911KB-20-D-0013); and Bethel Environmental Solutions LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska (W911KB-20-D-0014), will compete for each order of the $140,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for environmental remediation services at various locations in Alaska, U.S. Pacific Command and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska Pacific Ocean Division areas of responsibility. Bids were solicited via the internet with 11 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 22, 2025. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, is the contracting activity.

Leidos Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, was awarded a $100,752,878 modification (P00021) to contract W912DY-18-F-0153 to provide enterprise-wide information management/information technology services in support of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ customers. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Vicksburg, Mississippi, with an estimated completion date of April 25, 2021. Fiscal 2020 revolving funds in the amount of $100,752,878 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

S.E.A. Construction LLC,* Raymond, Washington, was awarded a $22,103,000 firm-fixed-price contract to repair damaged areas on the Humboldt North and South Jetties located near the Humboldt Bay entrance near Eureka, California. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Eureka, California, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2022. Fiscal 2020 civil operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $22,103,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, San Francisco, California, is the contracting activity (W912P7-20-C-0004).

Turner Construction, New York, New York, was awarded a $19,500,000 modification (PZ0001) to contract W912DS-20-C-0008 to definitize contract for New York State alternative care facilities. Work will be performed in Stony Brook, New York, with an estimated completion date of April 24, 2020. Fiscal 2020 defense emergency response funds in the amount of $19,500,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, New York, is the contracting activity. (Awarded April 21, 2020)

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems Inc., St. Petersburg, Florida, was awarded a $19,100,140 modification (P00029) to contract W52P1J-17-C0024 to procure 120mm M865A1 new production cartridges for 120mm tank training ammunition. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in St. Petersburg, Florida, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2022. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 procurement of ammunition, Army funds in the amount of $19,100,140 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Haugland Energy Group LLC, Plainview, New York, was awarded a $12,950,000 modification (PZ0001) to contract W912DS-20-C-0010 to definitize letter contract for New York State alternative care facilities. Work will be performed in White Plains, New York, with an estimated completion date of April 22, 2020. Fiscal 2020 defense emergency response funds in the amount of $12,950,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, New York, is the contracting activity. (Awarded April 20, 2020)

Gen-Probe Inc., Marlborough, Massachusetts, was awarded a $12,600,000 firm-fixed-price contract for COVID-19 testing kits. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 19, 2021. U.S. Army Health Readiness Contracting Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W81K04-20-F-1113). (Awarded April 20, 2020)

Khotol Services Corp,* Galena, Alaska, was awarded a $12,000,000 modification (P00005) to contract W911SA-17-D-2001 for sustainment, modernization and improvement projects for the 88th Army Reserve Centers throughout the Ozark Region, to include Iowa and Missouri. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 1, 2022. The 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, is the contracting activity.

Troop Contracting Inc.,* Willowbrook, Illinois, was awarded a $12,000,000 modification (P00003) to contract W911SA-17-D-2002 for sustainment, modernization and improvement projects for the 88th Army Reserve Centers throughout the Hoosier Region, to include Indiana. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 1, 2022. The 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, is the contracting activity.

U.S. SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMAND

Sierra Nevada Corp., Sparks, Nevada, was awarded an $88,000,000 modification on an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost reimbursable contract (H92241-19-D-0009) in support of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) for the Degraded Visual Environment Pilotage System. This modification raises the contract ceiling to $110,000,000. Fiscal 2019 procurement funds in the amount of $5,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The majority of the work will be performed in Sparks, Nevada. This contract is a non-competitive award and is in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302.1. USSOCOM Headquarters, Tampa, Florida, is the contracting activity.

