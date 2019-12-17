Department of Defense Contracts for Dec. 17, 2019

NAVY

Bell Textron Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $815,000,040 for an indefinite-delivery, performance-based logistics requirements contract for the repair, upgrade or replacement of 35 items used on the UH-1Y and AH-1Z helicopter, along with inventory management, warehousing and establishing supply response time metrics. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (80%); and Cherry Point, North Carolina (20%). This contract includes a five-year base period with no options. Work is expected to be completed by December 2024. Annual working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $163,000,008 will be obligated for delivery order (N00383-20-F-0W20) that will be awarded concurrently with the contract. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this non-competitive requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1) and Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00383-20-D-W201).

Rolls-Royce Corp., Indianapolis, Indiana, is awarded a $140,335,673 modification (P00003) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery requirements contract (N61340-19-D-0004). This modification provides intermediate level and depot level maintenance, logistics and engineering support for the F405-RR-401 engine and the 096 MKII Gas Turbine Starter System. Work will be performed in Meridian, Mississippi (43%); Kingsville, Texas (45%); Pensacola, Florida (11%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (1%), and is expected to be completed in September 2020. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be issued against individual task orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Centurum Information Technology Inc., Marlton, New Jersey (N65236-20-D-8011), is awarded an $89,900,000 single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, performance based service contract utilizing cost-plus-fixed-fee task orders. The contract is for satellite communication (SATCOM) services and provides for technical sustainment support, sustainment engineering, engineering support, logistics support and modernization support for integrated and non-integrated shipboard and ashore installations of SATCOM systems. Work will be performed worldwide and is expected to be completed by December 2024. If the option is exercised, work would continue until May 2025. This contract includes a five-year ordering period and one six-month option-to-extend-services in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation Clause 52.217-8. If all options are exercised, the cumulative value of the contract will increase to $98,900,000. Contract funds in the amount of $165,804 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The single award contract was competitively procured by full and open competition via the Naval Information Warfare Center e-Commerce Central website and the Federal Business Opportunities website, with one timely offer received. Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting activity.

Vigor Marine LCC, Portland, Oregon, is awarded an $89,336,289 firm-fixed-price contract for the execution of the USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) fiscal 2020 dry-docking selected restricted availability (DSRA). This availability will include a combination of maintenance, modernization and repair of the USS Wayne E. Meyer. This is a Chief of Naval Operations scheduled DSRA. The purpose is to maintain, modernize and repair the USS Wayne E. Meyer. Vigor Marine LLC will provide the resources capable of completing, coordinating and integrating multiple areas of ship maintenance, repair and modernization for the USS Wayne E. Meyer. This contract includes options, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $97,954,544. Work will be performed in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by November 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $89,336,289 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This requirement was competitively solicited using full and open competition via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with one offer received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-20-C-4464).

Bell Boeing Joint Program Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded a not-to-exceed $18,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification (P00006) against a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-18-D-0103). This modification increases the ceiling to continue to provide technical analysis, engineering and integration for the Marine Corps V-22 aircraft. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (50%); and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (50%), and is expected to be completed in December 2022. No funds are being obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

General Electric Co., Lynn, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,093,940 modification (P00002) to a firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00019-18-F-2476) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (SPE4A1-17-G-0008) in support of the Marine Corps Presidential Helicopter Program. This modification procures five CT7-8A6 engines with metal shipping containers, interface harness and associated control hardware. Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed in December 2019. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,093,940 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Integrated Defense Systems, San Diego, California, is awarded a $7,657,104 cost-plus-fixed fee contract for production, planning, engineering and support efforts for the Amphibious Transport Dock (LPD) 17 class integrated shipboard electronic (ISE) systems. The efforts under this contract support the ISE product line including the navigation data distribution systems, hull mechanical and electrical navigation networks regarding construction and shipboard test and trials, ISE post shakedown availability and ISE support activity services. The efforts include building yard interface support, systems engineering, obsolescence management, logistics support, training support, software support, as well as engineering and design modifications to the ISE baseline in support of the LPD 17 Flight I San Antonio class (LPD 17). Work will be performed in San Diego, California (85%); and Pascagoula, Mississippi (15%), and is expected to be complete by December 2024. This contract includes options, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $30,877,655 and expire in December 2024. Fiscal 2017, 2016 and 2015 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $4,172,341 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1); only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-20-C-2422).

Clayton International Inc.,* Peachtree City, Georgia, is awarded a $7,628,834 firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable contract to provide depot level maintenance on one AS-61 helicopter for the government of Egypt. Work will be performed in Peachtree City, Georgia, and is expected to be completed in November 2021. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $7,628,824 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement 206.302-4. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-20-C-0004).

Raytheon Co., Dulles, Virginia, is awarded a $7,052,009 modification to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00039-15-C-0002) for the purchase of an additional 25 Global Broadcast Service (GBS) below deck terminals being produced under the basic contract. GBS is a key component of the Joint Military Satellite Communications program, which provides high speed information flow of high volume data to users afloat and ashore. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is expected to be completed by January 2021. This modification increases the value of the basic contract by $7,052,009 to a new total value of $33,614,608. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); and fiscal 2019 and 2020 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,052,009 will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

ARMY

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was awarded an $803,904,196 modification (P00277) to Foreign Military Sales (Montenegro) contract W56HZV-15-C-0095 for the procurement of 2,721 Joint Light Tactical Vehicle and 16,714 associated packaged or installed kits. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2018, 2019 and 2020 Foreign Military Sales; procurement, Air Force; procurement, Navy; procurement, Marine Corps; and other procurement, Army funds in the combined amount of $803,904,196 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

Reasbeck Construction Co.,* Warrensburg, Missouri (W912NS-20-D-0001); RB Construction Co,* Mount Clemens, Michigan (W912NS-20-D-0002); SAF Inc.,* Akron, Ohio (W912NS-20-D-0003); Hof Construction Inc.,* St. Louis, Missouri (W912NS-20-D-0004); BKM Construction LLC,* Leavenworth, Kansas (W912NS-20-D-0005); Lee Grover Construction Co.,* St. Joseph, Missouri (W912NS-20-D-0006); E. L. Crawford Construction Inc.,* St. Joseph, Missouri (W912NS-20-D-0007); Bruner Contracting Co. LLC,* Smithville, Missouri (W912NS-20-D-0008); and K & K Industries Inc., Junction City, Kansas (W912NS-20-D-0009), will compete for each order of the $25,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction projects. Bids were solicited via the internet with 22 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 16, 2024. U.S. Property and Fiscal Office, Missouri, is the contracting activity.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. LLC, Oak Brook, Illinois, was awarded a $13,866,000 firm-fixed-price contract for dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Wilmington, North Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; and Brunswick, Georgia, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2020. Fiscal 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 civil works, operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $13,866,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington, North Carolina, is the contracting activity (W912PM-20-C-0006).

AeroVironment Inc., Simi Valley, California, was awarded an $8,584,734 firm-fixed-priced Foreign Military Sales (Tunisia) contract for procurement of eight Unmanned Aircraft Systems and initial spares package with operating software. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Tunisia with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2020. Fiscal 2020 Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $8,584,734 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QY-20-C-0004).

AIR FORCE

Raytheon Co., Largo, Florida, has been awarded a ceiling of $611,500,000 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus, fixed-fee, cost reimbursable no fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Command and Control Switching Systems (CCSS). This contract provides electronic digital telecommunications system developed for military command and control. The CCSS is the key component of the Defense Red Switch Network, enabling secure and non-secure voice and data telecommunications at multiple levels, large scale voice conferencing capabilities and is inter-operable with other secure devices. CCSS switches are accredited by the Defense Intelligence Agency for top secret/sensitive compartmentalized information multi-level security. The life-cycle logistics support for operational CCSS provide program management, product configuration management, data management, quality control and assurance, contractor logistics support, spare parts replenishment and management, hardware and software support and engineering and technical services. Work will be performed at multiple government facilities and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2032. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of at least $452,034 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8218-20-D-0001).

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

Waterax Corp.,* Vancouver, Washington (SPE8E6-20-D-0010); and S&H Products LLC,* Arvada, Colorado (SPE8E6-20-D-0008), are sharing a maximum $47,000,000 firm-fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract under solicitation SPE8EH-19-R-0001 for water handling accessories. These were competitive acquisitions with two responses received. They are two-year base contracts with three one-year option periods. Locations of performance are Washington and Colorado, with a Dec. 16, 2024, performance completion date. Using customer is U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Y. Hata & Co. Ltd., Honolulu, Hawaii, has been award a maximum $10,352,227 fixed-price, with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for full food-line distribution. This was a sole source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 115-day bridge contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Hawaii, with an April 10, 2020, performance completion date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE300-20-D-3247).

DEFENSE FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING SERVICE

Kearney & Co. PC, Alexandria, Virginia, is being awarded a labor-hour contract option with a maximum value of $9,043,356 for audit services of the Marine Corps General Fund. Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia, with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2020. This contract is the result of a competitive acquisition for which four quotes were received. The contract had a three month base period plus three individual one-year option periods, with a maximum value of $38,372,103. This award brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $38,372,103. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Navy funds in the amount of $9,043,356 are being obligated at the time of this award. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity (HQ0423-16-F-0114).

*Small Business