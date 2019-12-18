Department of Defense Contracts for Dec. 18, 2019

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

Ace Electronics Defense Systems Inc., Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland (SPRBL1-20-D-0010); CND LLC, Stilwell, Oklahoma (SPRBL1-20-D-0011); DRS Network & Imaging Systems LLC, Melbourne, Florida (SPRBL1-20-D-0012); Joint Venture Interconnection Cable LLC, McLean, Virginia (SPRBL1-20-D-0013); Tabet Manufacturing Co. Inc., Norfolk, Virginia (SPRBL1-20-D-0014); and Tactical & Survival Specialties Inc., Harrisonburg, Virginia (SPRBL1-20-D-0015), are sharing a maximum $808,113,426 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPRBL1-19-R-0042 for the interconnection equipment contract. This was a competitive acquisition with 10 responses received. These are five-year base contracts with five one-year option periods. Locations of performance are Maryland, Oklahoma, Florida and Virginia, with a Dec. 17, 2024, performance completion date. Using customer is Department of Defense. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2019 through 2025 Army working capital funds and other procurement funds as necessary. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.

SupplyCore Inc.,* Rockford, Illinois, has been awarded a maximum $80,000,000 firm-fixed-price bridge contract for facilities maintenance, repair and operations items. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a one-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is the North Central Region of the U.S., with a Dec. 18, 2020, performance completion date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 defense working capital funds. The contract activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE8E3-20-D-0005).

City Light & Power,* Hill Air Force Base, Utah, has been awarded a maximum $8,379,180 modification (P00031) to a 50-year contract (SP0600-14-C-8291), with no option periods for the ownership, operation and maintenance of the electric distribution system at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. This is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract. Location of performance is Utah, with a Nov. 30, 2064, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2064 Air Force operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

ARMY

The Boeing Co., Mesa, Arizona, was awarded a $564,505,720 modification (P00044) to Foreign Military Sales (Netherlands, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom) W58RGZ-16-C-0023 for the remanufacture of Apache AH-64E aircraft. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Mesa, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of March 1, 2025. Fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales funds in the combined amount of $564,505,720 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Connecticut, was awarded a $556,184,343 modification (P00113) to contract W58RGZ-17-C-0009 for Black Hawk production, associated services for program system management, engineering, technical data and publications. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2021. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement, Army funds in the amount of $556,184,343 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Atlantic Design Group Inc.,* Columbia, Maryland (W912DY-20-D-0050); APEX NMA JV,* Carrollton, Texas (W912DY-20-D-0049); GoldenWolf – EwingCole A Joint Venture LLC,* Huntingtown, Maryland (W912DY-20-D-0051); Leo A. Daly Co., Atlanta, Georgia (W912DY-20-D-0052); Rogers Lovelock & Fritz Inc., Orlando, Florida (W912DY-20-D-0053); and Sherlock, Smith & Adams/Pagesoutherlandpage JV, Montgomery, Alabama (W912DY-20-D-0054), will compete for each order of the $160,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for medical architecture, technical reviews, engineering, and planning services for medical facility construction projects and associated studies. Bids were solicited via the internet with 13 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 17, 2024. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Red Point Construction LLC,* Palmer, Alaska, was awarded a $13,820,000 firm-fixed-price contract for constructing a maintenance facility that include a maintenance repair shop, loading dock and warehouse space. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Clear Air Force Station, Alaska, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2020 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $13,820,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Anchorage, Alaska, is the contracting activity (W911KB-20-C-0002).

CORRECTION: The contract announced on Dec. 17, 2019, for Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin (W56HZV-15-C-0095), contained some inaccuracies. It should read as follows: Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was awarded an $803,904,196 modification (P00277) to contract W56HZV-15-C-0095 for the procurement of 2,721 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles and 16,714 associated packaged or installed kits. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2018, 2019 and 2020 other procurement, Army; 2020 procurement, Marine Corps; 2019 and 2020 procurement, Navy; 2019 and 2020 procurement, Air Force; and 2020 foreign military sales (Montenegro) in the combined amount of $803,904,196 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

NAVY

Boeing Aerospace Operations Inc., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a not-to-exceed value of $92,280,378 undefinitized contract action. This cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-quantity contract provides engineering technical services in support of Naval Aviation weapon systems and all associated systems and equipment throughout their sustainment life-cycle, to include contractor field services in support of the AV-8B, EA-18G, F/A-18, C-40, and P-8A aircraft for the Navy and the government of Kuwait. Work will be performed in Iwakuni, Japan (17.88%); Oceana, Virginia (8.48%); Whidbey Island, Washington (8.25%); New Orleans, Louisiana (7.26%); Miramar, California (6.85%); Beaufort, South Carolina (5.45%); Kuwait (5.36%); Fort Worth, Texas (5.06%); North Island, California (5.06%); Jacksonville, Florida (4.61%); Pensacola, Florida (3.63%); Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii (3.63%); Patuxent River, Maryland (3.63%); China Lake, California (3.63%); Cherry Point, North Carolina (3.63%); Yuma, Arizona, (3.63%); Fallon, Nevada (1.8%); Lemoore, California (1.8%); various locations within the continental U.S. (.3%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (.06%), and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued; fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds (Navy) in the amount of $791,695 will be obligated for the first task order, all of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to the 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Warfare Center, Weapons Division, China Lake, California, is the contracting activity (N68936-20-D-0007).

Gichner Systems Group Inc., Dallastown, Pennsylvania, is awarded a $53,163,431 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract is to procure up to 560 mobile facilities to support testing and operations of various avionics gear used by the Marine Corps in training and expeditionary scenarios. Work will be performed in Dallastown, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed in December 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal, two offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (N68335-20-D-0007).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $50,161,071 modification (P00026) to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm contract (N00019-18-C-1048). This modification exercises an option to procure unique F-35 Autonomic Logistics Information System hardware and support equipment for the Marine Corps. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California (25%); Orlando, Florida (20%); Windsor, Connecticut (16%); Rome, Italy (12%); Fort Worth, Texas (11%); Bend, Oregon (6%); Long Island, New York (4%); Pharr, Texas (2%); Riverside, California (2%); and Farnborough, United Kingdom (2%), and is expected to be completed in September 2024. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $50,161,071 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Bell Textron Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $27,586,695 modification (P00008) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N00019-19-F-2522) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0012). This modification provides engineering and logistics services and associated equipment and material in support of AH-1Z aircraft production, and AH-1W, UH-1Y and AH-1Z modifications and sustainment. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (60%); New River, North Carolina (15%); Camp Pendleton, California (15%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (10%), and is expected to be completed in March 2021. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $ 21,207,365 will be obligated at time of award, $699,399 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

SOLPAC Construction Inc., doing business as Soltek Pacific Construction Co., San Diego, California, is awarded a $27,087,000 firm-fixed-price task order N62473-20-F-4147 under a multiple award construction contract for a medical clinic replacement at Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton, California. The work to be performed provides for construction of a branch medical clinic, replacing the existing naval health clinic. The new clinic will include primary care, sports medicine and reconditioning team clinic, physical therapy, preventative medicine, ancillaries and supporting administrative functions. The clinic replacement will incorporate the two-team marine centered medical home concept supporting the Marine Corps active duty personnel and will have a patient-centered medical home port team to serve family members and other beneficiaries. The task order also contains four unexercised options, which if exercised would increase cumulative task order value to $27,799,000. Work will be performed in Oceanside, California, and is expected to be completed by May 2022. Fiscal 2018 military construction, (Bureau of Medicine and Surgery) contract funds in the amount of $27,087,000 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Four proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N62473-18-D-5855).

Abaco Systems Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, is awarded a $24,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for specially developed embedded computing systems known as Multiple False Targets Box Phase two (MFTBOX2) flight units, MFTBOX Phase three (MFTBOX3) flight units, and their associated spare components, to support fleet readiness training exercises in electronic warfare jamming. The flights units are partially integrated, high performance embedded computing systems, and when the Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) completes final system integration with its NRL-owned software, they are used as electronic warfare jamming systems capable of generating advanced jamming techniques. The flight units will be used in fleet training exercises to train Navy radar operators in modern jamming techniques during their pre-deployment qualification trials in both air-to-air and air-to-surface scenarios. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, and the ordering period is expected to be completed by March 2020. No funds are obligated with the base contract. Funding will be obligated for each issued task order. This contract was a sole-source acquisition under the authority of Title 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $15,747,242 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-only modification to a previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-5218 for program management office and engineering services supporting the AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 Surface Ship Undersea Warfare Systems. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (77%) and the Commonwealth of Australia (23%) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Syracuse, New York (90%); Manassas, Virginia (10%); and is expected to be complete by December 2020. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation; FMS Australia; 2020 other procurement (Navy); and 2019 research development, test and evaluation funding in the amount $10,597,279 will be obligated at the time of award and $1,805,830 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded an $8,890,964 modification (P00019) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N00019-18-F-2476) previously placed against basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0020. This modification is for the procurement of modification kits required for modification and retrofit activities in support of the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps and Navy); fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy); and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps and Navy) funds in the amount of $8,890,964 will be obligated at time of award, $1,021,042 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Air Force ($3,857,905; 43%); Marine Corps ($3,789,990; 43%); and Navy ($1,243,068; 14%). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Pascagoula, Mississippi, is awarded an $8,336,050 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-2473 for accomplishment of planning, engineering, cost estimating and management efforts of planned availabilities as well as emergent work as required, including management and labor efforts for the post-delivery planning yard services in support of the amphibious assault ship (LHA 7). Huntington-Ingalls Industries – Ingalls Shipbuilding will provide expert management and labor, to complete planned availability and emergent work, as required, during post-delivery for LHA 7 in calendar year 2020. Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and is expected to be complete by August 2020. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) in the amount of $1,860,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Marshall Communications Corp.,* North Charleston, South Carolina, is awarded a $7,451,921 firm-fixed-price task order (N00421-20-F-1198) under the Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity government-wide acquisition contract (NNG15SD82B). This order will procure the integrated digital resource node effort in support of the Naval Air Systems Command and also allow for the expansion of existing model Based Definition capabilities and continued integration of digital data at Fleet Readiness Centers (FRCs) by combining the existing team center product lifecycle management instantiations at FRCs into one instantiation while gaining the ability to connect to additional legacy commercial off the shelf and government off the shelf applications to facilitate standardized digital workflows. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (70%); Cherry Point, North Carolina (10%); Jacksonville, Florida (10%); and North Island, California (10%), and is expected to be completed in December 2020. Fiscal year 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,978,000 will be obligated at time of award; none of which will expire at the end of fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

AIR FORCE

Dayton Power and Light Co., Dayton, Ohio, has been awarded a $28,531,696 firm-fixed-price option exercise modification (P00002) to a previously awarded contract FA8601-18-C-0010 for electricity services at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. This modification is to exercise option two on the subject contract for electricity services valued at $28,531,696. Work will be performed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2020. The total cumulative value of the base contract and all exercised options is $84,542,708. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds are being used and no funds are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity for this award.

Pivotal Software Inc., San Francisco, California, has been awarded an $18,000,000 fixed base, production other transaction agreement modification (P00014) to previously award contract FA8730-19-9-0002 to support the Kessel Run Experimentation Lab. This modification extends the performance under the basic agreement for a period of 12 months and will utilize the prototyped methodology and the software and services that support them across the entire Air Force enterprise architectures. Work will be performed at Boston, Massachusetts; Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Washington, District of Columbia, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 18, 2020. The total cumulative face value of the agreement is $118,116,589. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $18,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. This agreement is a follow-on to the prototype agreement between Pivotal Software Inc. and the Army Contracting Command, New Jersey. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity.

Goodwill Industries of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, has been awarded an $8,132,788 firm-fixed-price contract for custodial service and hospital housekeeping service. This contract provides for all management, tools, equipment, supplies and labor necessary to ensure that custodial services are performed at Los Angeles Air Force Base and Fort Mac Arthur. The contractor will furnish all personnel, equipment, tools, supplies/materials, supervision, injury and health prevention measures and complete training provided by clinic staff for 61st Medical Squadron. Work will be performed at Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2024. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition under the AbilityOne Program. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,514,840 are being obligated at the time of the award. The Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting office (FA2816-20-R-0003).

DEFENSE FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING SERVICE

Ernst & Young LLP, New York, New York, is being awarded a maximum $16,071,055 modification P00044 to exercise Option Year Three to previously awarded labor hour contract GS-23F-8152H; HQ0423-16-F-0061 for fiscal 2020 financial statement audit services of the Defense Logistics Agency. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $64,177,790 from $48,106,735. Work will be performed in New York, New York, with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2020. Fiscal 2020 defense wide working capital funds in the amount of $16,071,055 will be obligated at time of award for the option period. Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

*Small Business

(Visited 6 times, 1 visits today)