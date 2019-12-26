Department of Defense Contracts for Dec. 26, 2019

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

RFD Beaufort Inc., Sharon Center, Ohio, was awarded a maximum $49,046,703 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for submarine escape immersion suits. This is a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year base contract with two one-year option periods. Location of performance is Ohio, with a May 30, 2023, performance completion date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2023 Navy working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania (SPRMM1-20-D-W301).

American Water Enterprises LLC, Camden, New Jersey, has been awarded a $7,564,752 modification (P00246) to a 50‐year contract (SP0600‐08‐C‐8257) with no option periods for the ownership, operation and maintenance of the water and wastewater utility systems at Fort Rucker, Alabama. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $166,430,316 from $159,180,762. This is a fixed-price with prospective price redetermination contract. Location of performance is Alabama, with an April 15, 2054, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 Army operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

AIR FORCE

Leidos Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, has been awarded a $24,942,019 cost-plus, fixed-fee task order (P00017) to previously awarded task order FA7014-18-F-3042 for information technology services supporting the Air Force National Capital Region (AFNCR). This task order modification provides for the exercise of an option for an additional three months of services. The task order modification is for information technology and telecommunication services to support the Air Force customers within the AFNCR. Work will be performed at Joint Base Andrews, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, the Pentagon, National Military Command Center and other Air Force organizations within the National Capital Region and is work is expected to be completed by Mar. 31, 2020. The total cumulative face value of the task order is $133,363,710. The Air Force District of Washington Contracting Directorate, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Rolls-Royce Corp., Indianapolis, Indiana, has been awarded a $20,374,191 delivery order (FA8504-20-F-0007) to contract FA8504-17-D-0002 for C-130J Propulsion Long Term Sustainment. This order provides funding for option III. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is expected to be completed Feb. 1, 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $20,374,191 are being obligated at the time of the award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $20,374,191. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity.

NAVY

Sealift Inc. of Oyster Bay, New York, (N32205-20-C-6173) is awarded a $7,920,000 firm-fixed-price contract with reimbursable elements, for the Army ammunition prepositioning vessel M/V LTC John U. D. Page. This contract includes a seven-month based period with four one-year option periods and one four-month option period which, if exercised would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $53,103,000. Work will be performed worldwide, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 15, 2024. Transportation working capital funds in the amount of $7,920,000 are obligated for fiscal 2020, and will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website; two offers were received. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N32205-20-C-6173).

ARMY

Project Time & Cost LLC. Atlanta, Georgia, was awarded a $7,043,119 modification (P00002) to contract W91237-19-F-0110 for cost engineering support for the Department of Energy Office of River Protection, Tank Farms Projects. Work will be performed in Atlanta, Georgia, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 8, 2020. Fiscal 2019 civil construction funds in the amount of $7,043,119 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington District, is the contracting activity.

