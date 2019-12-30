Department of Defense Contracts for Dec. 30, 2019

ARMY

SOS International LLC, Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $124,248,732 modification (P00012) to contract W52P1J-19-C-0010 for base life support and security services at Camp Taji Green Zone, in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve. Work will be performed in Taji, Iraq, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 30, 2019. Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $ 42,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $113,973,238 modification (P00029) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0011 for accelerated delivery for Foreign Military Sales (United Arab Emirates) of Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target Advanced Capability-3 missiles with associated ground support equipment and initial spares. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas; Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Camden, Arkansas; Ocala, Florida; and Lufkin, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2020 missile procurement, Army funds in the amount of $113,973,238 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

AECOM Management Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, was awarded a $101,000,536 modification (000388) to contract W52P1J-12-G-0028 for Enhanced Army Global Logistics Enterprise Army Prepositioned Stocks-5 supply and transportation logistics support services. Work will be performed in Camp Arifjan, Kuwait; and Doha, Qatar, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 2, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $48,033,198 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics – Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Garland, Texas, was awarded a $41,820,714 modification (P00002) to contract W52P1J-18-C-0052 for MK82-1 Bomb Bodies, MK82-6 Bomb Bodies, MK83-4 Bomb Bodies and MK84-4 Bomb Bodies in support of Air Force, Navy and Foreign Military Sales (Australia) requirements. Work will be performed in Garland, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2018, 2019 and 2020 aircraft procurement, Army funds in the amount of $41,820,714 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Dyncorp International LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a $26,829,891 modification (P00018) to contract W58RGZ-19-C-0025 for aviation maintenance services. Work will be performed in Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Honduras; Germany; Afghanistan; Iraq; and Kuwait with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2020. Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance, Army and Foreign Military Sales (Kuwait) funds in the amount of $26,829,891 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama is the contracting activity.

AIR FORCE

Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $23,000,000 indefinite-quantity contract. This contract is for the full rate production of the Missile Encryption Electronic Device KL-90 units. The contractor will provide KL-90 units, spare parts, engineering support, data and training in support of the U.S. missile sites. Work will be performed at Tampa, Florida, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 29, 2022. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 procurement funds are being used and no funds are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Cryptologic and Cyber Systems Division, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA8307-20-D-0001).

Northrup Grumman Technical Services, Oklahoma City, has been awarded a $19,661,303 firm-fixed-price contract for procurement of overhaul and repair services for B-2 tailpipes and assemblies. Work will be performed at El Segundo, California, and is expect to be completed by Dec. 30, 2022. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 working capital funds will be used and no funds will be obligated at the time of the award. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (FA8119-20-D-0003).

SRC Inc., North Syracuse, New York, has been awarded a $13,472,364 modification (P00008) to exercise an option on contract FA7037-17-D-0001 for the Sensor Beam program. The contractor will research, analyze, technically document and perform reviews on electromagnetic systems, events and signatures required by all services and other U.S. agencies. Work will be performed at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2021. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. Acquisition Management and Integration Center-Detachment 2, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, is the contracting activity.

NAVY

North Star Scientific Corp., Kapolei, Hawaii, is awarded an $11,955,975 firm-fixed-price order (N68335-20-F-0025) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N68335-19-G-0037). This order continues research and development efforts under Small Business Innovation Research Phase III topic N06-125 entitled “L-Band Solid-State High Power Amplifier for Airborne Platforms.” Additionally, it provides for the production and delivery of 55 Link-16 compatible high power amplifier Multi-Functional Information Distribution Systems – Joint Tactical Radio Systems in support of the E-2D aircraft for the Navy (35), Air Force (3) and the government of Japan (17). Work will be performed in Kapolei, Hawaii (87.5%) and Carlsbad, California (12.5%), and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy; $4,061,721 and $2,894,254 respectively); fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force; $750,000) and Foreign Military Sales (FMS; $4,250,000) funds in the amount of $11,955,975 will be obligated at time of award, $750,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

General Atomics, Electromagnetics Systems Group, San Diego, California, is awarded a $10,140,766 modification (P00045) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-14-C-0037). This modification is to produce installation work instructions and manufacture production hardware kits resulting from changes identified in the changes for post-production implementation CVN79 aircraft carrier list. Additionally, this modification provides installation of production kits and performance of local checkout onboard the aircraft carrier and production “cut-ins” for hardware upgrades for items currently being produced for CVN80 aircraft carrier. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (53%); Tupelo, Mississippi (35%) and Norfolk, Virginia (12%), and is expected to be completed in January 2024. Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,140,766 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland is the contracting activity.

Alpha Marine Services of Galliano, Louisiana, (N32205-17-C-3505) is awarded a $9,510,510 modification under a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract with reimbursable elements for a vessel performing towing and salvage for the Navy. This is the second, 12-month option and is for one maritime support vessel MV Gary Chouest. This vessel will be utilized to support fleet towing, diving and salvage operations, submarine rescue and training exercises throughout the western Atlantic Ocean. This contract includes a 12-month base period and two 12-month option periods. Work is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by Jan. 2, 2021. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $9,510,510 are obligated for fiscal 2020, and do not expire. This contract was competitively procured with more than 50 proposals solicited via the beta.SAM website and two offers received. The Navy Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia is the contracting activity (N32205-17-C-3505).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, is awarded a $9,305,551 modification (P00006) to a firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00019-18-F-0478) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0026). This modification exercises an option to produce and deliver five Multi-Role Tactical Common Data Link (MR-TCDL) A-kits as well as associated A and B-kit spares for the MR-TCDL modification upgrade to the E-6B Mercury aircraft. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (52%,) and Greenville, Texas (48%), and is expected to be completed in March 2022. Fiscal 2018 ($7,129,743) and 2020 ($2,175,808) aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,305,551 will be obligated at time of award, $7,129,743 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

