Department of Defense Contracts for Feb. 13, 2020

WASHINGTON HEADQUARTERS SERVICES

Dexis Consulting Group, Washington, District of Columbia (HQ0034-20-D-0004); and IDS International Government Services LLC, Arlington, Virginia (HQ0034-20-D-0005), have been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a maximum amount of $300,000,000. This requirement will provide assessment, monitoring and evaluation to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency. The Functional Category 1 award provides security cooperation support consisting of support to security cooperation programs and initiatives. Some activities included are: support to planning, program design, execution, administration and implementation of security cooperation initiatives; justify, manage and utilize assigned program resources, including budget and personnel; manage stakeholder communications; monitor deliverables. Work performance will take place in the Northern Capital Region, including the Pentagon and Crystal City, Arlington, Virginia. No funds will be obligated at the award of the basic IDIQ contract. Appropriate fiscal 2020 funds will be obligated on all subsequent task orders. The expected completion date is Sept. 24, 2024. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

ARMY

FN America LLC, Columbia, South Carolina, was awarded a $119,216,309 firm-fixed-price contract for M4/M4A1 carbine. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 30, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (W15QKN-20-D-0006).

Lockheed Martin Missile Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $32,183,907 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide field-level High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS)/Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) launcher maintenance support to the Army, Marine Corps and Navy. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2022. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Army; and overseas contingency operations transfer, Defense funds in the amount of $32,183,907 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-20-C-0017).

AECOM Management Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, was awarded an $8,370,149 modification (000261) to contract W52P1J-12-G-0028 for Army prepositioned stock logistics support services in support of maintenance, supply and transportation. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $8,370,149 were obligated at the time of the award. Work will be performed in Mannheim and Dulmen, Germany, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 20, 2020. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. LLC, Oak Brook, Illinois, was awarded an $8,301,000 modification (P00003) to contract W912PM-20-C-0006 for dredging of Morehead City, Wilmington, Savannah, and Brunswick Harbors. Work will be performed in Morehead City, North Carolina, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2020. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 civil operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,301,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington, Delaware, is the contracting activity.

NAVY

Ahtna-CDM JV,* Irvine, California (N62473-20-D-0034); Heffler Contracting Group,* El Cajon, California (N62473-20-D-0035); Patricia I. Romero Inc., doing business as Pacific West Builders,* National City, California (N62473-20-D-0036); Bristol Design Build Services LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska (N62473-20-D-0037); Dimensions Construction,* San Diego, California (N62473-20-D-0038); and PacWest Construction and Engineering,* Temecula, California (N62473-20-D-0039), are each being awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award construction contract small business set-aside for commercial and institutional building alterations, repairs, renovations and new construction projects at various government installations within Naval Bases San Diego, Coronado, Point Loma and Marine Corps Air Station, Miramar. The work to be performed provides for alterations, repairs, renovations, and new construction within the North American Industry Classification System code 236220, for commercial and institutional building projects. The maximum dollar value including the two-year base period and one three-year option period for all six contracts combined is $99,999,000. No task orders are being issued at this time. All work on these contracts will be performed at various government installations located in metropolitan San Diego, California area. The terms of the contracts are not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of February 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Navy (O&M, N) contract funds for $30,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by military construction (Navy); O&M, N, O&M, Marine Corps; and Navy working capital funds. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website with 38 proposals received. These six contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southwest, San Diego, California is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., Minneapolis, Minnesota, was awarded a $23,869,990 firm-fixed-price contract for Mk 41 Vertical Launching System canister production, canister renewal, ancillary hardware, spares and associated support equipment. This contract provides for the manufacture and delivery of new Mk 41 Vertical Launching System canisters (Mk 13 Mod 0, Mk 14 Mod 2, Mk 15 Mod 1; Mk 21–Mod 2, Mod 3 and Mod 4; Mk 25–Mod 0 and Mod 1; and Mk 29 Mod 0); ancillary hardware; spares and associated support equipment. Additionally, it provides for the upgrade, renew, refurbish and/or repair of the canisters listed above, as well as Mk 14 Mod 1 and Mk 15 Mod 0. This contract includes options, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $954,516,290. This contract combines purchases for the government of Japan (68%); the government of Denmark (29%); the government of Korea (2%); and the Navy (1%) under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Aberdeen, South Dakota (90%); and Minneapolis, Minnesota (10%), and is expected to be completed by May 2021. If all options are exercised, work will continue through May 2024. Fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) (1%); and Foreign Military Sales funding for $23,869,990 (99%) was obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with one proposal received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-20-C-5380). (Awarded Feb. 11, 2020)

John C. Grimberg Co., Inc., Rockville, Maryland, is being awarded a $20,987,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the renovation of Building 8 at Marine Corps Barracks, Washington. This work to be performed is for the restoration and modernization of the command post Building 8 at the Marine Corps Barracks, Washington. The project will repair by replacement all building systems including the demolition and removal of all existing obsolete building materials and systems. It will replace internal non-original fixed partition walls, windows, interior and some exterior doors, internal floors, wall and ceiling hard and soft finishes. The renovation incudes the replacement of all plumbing systems and fixtures as well as upgrade of all HVAC systems. Other improvements include the installation of fire detection and suppression systems, replacement of electric power and lighting distribution lines and equipment, and upgrades to communication, security and alarm systems. The project will restore all existing historic stairways to meet safety code requirements and incorporate one centrally located four-stop elevator. Removal and abatement of hazardous materials is necessary to create a safe working environment. The second floor breezeway connector and enclosure to Building 9 will be repaired and refinished as part of this project. Antiterrorism/force protection window, door and related component upgrades are included. Work will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia, and is expected to be completed by September 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, (Marine) contract funds for $20,987,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website with four proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N40080-20-C-0007).

Detyens Shipyards Inc., North Charleston, South Carolina, is awarded a $17,086,701 firm-fixed-price contract for a 75-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul and dry-docking of USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8). Work will include seal change for reduction gear main thrust bearings, main switch board cleaning, dry-docking of the vessel, ships service diesel generator turbocharger overhaul, rigid hull inflatable boat davit five year overhaul and weight test, underwater hull cleaning and painting, replace rudder seals, steel renewal, overhaul spanwire and hauling winch electric motor, propeller shaft and stern tube inspection and freeboard cleaning and painting. The contract includes options, which, if exercised, would bring the total contract value to $20,730,455. Work will be performed in North Charleston, South Carolina, and is expected to be completed by May 30, 2020. Contract funds for $17,086,701 are obligated in fiscal 2020 using Navy working capital funds. This contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website and one offer was received. The Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N32205-20-C-6012).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Liverpool, New York, is awarded a $15,285,603 firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00019-20-F-0535) against basic ordering agreement (N00019-19-G-0029). This delivery order procures four retrofit advanced radar processor systems to include required non-recurring engineering and 16 high-density servers for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. Work will be performed in Liverpool, New York (54%); and Andover, Maine (46%), and is expected to be completed in May 2023. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds for $15,285,603 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

AIR FORCE

The Boeing Co., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has been awarded a $99,900,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) Block 40/45 full rate production completion. This contract provides for the continued acquisition of supplies and services associated with the production of the E-3 AWACS Block 40/45 upgrade. Work will be performed at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, and is expected to be completed by fiscal 2024. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $42,200,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA8730-20-C-0023). (Awarded Jan. 31, 2020)

Ranco Construction Inc., Southampton, New Jersey (FA4484-20-D-0012); Flagship Contracting Inc., South Plainfield, New Jersey (FA4484-20-D-0013); and Eastern Construction & Electric Inc., Wrightstown, New Jersey (FA4484-20-D-0014), are each being awarded a ceiling, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for underground utilities for $66,000,000. The contractors will provide all plant, labor, equipment, tools, supplies and materials to perform work necessary for replacement, repair and improvement for underground utilities. Work will be performed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 12, 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and seven offers were received. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance will fund the contract using individual task orders with no funds being obligated at the time of award. The 87th Contracting Squadron, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Avix-BGI JV LLC, Yorktown, Virginia, has been awarded a $9,032,988 firm-fixed-price modification (P00002) to contract FA4890-19-C-0004 for the EC-130H/A-10C aircrew training and courseware development. The contract modification is for exercising and funding Option Year One. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $45,236,369. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $9,032,988 are being obligated at the time of award. Work will be performed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base (AFB), Arizona; and Moody AFB, Georgia, and is expected to be completed Jan. 31, 2021. The contracting activity is Air Combat Command, Acquisition Management & Integration Center, Langley AFB, Virginia.

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

Praxair Inc., Danbury, Connecticut (SPE601-20-D-1504, $15,653,203); and Airgas USA LLC, Tulsa, Oklahoma (SPE601-20-D-1503, $11,747,297), have each been awarded a fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE601-19-R-0310 for liquid nitrogen. These were competitive acquisitions with two offers received. These are five-year contracts with no option periods. Locations of performance are Connecticut, Colorado and Oklahoma, with a Jan. 31, 2025, performance completion date. Using customer is Lockheed Martin. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy – Aerospace, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.

*Small business

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)