Department of Defense Contracts for Feb. 14, 2020

ARMY

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was awarded a $407,335,834 modification (P00291) to contract W56HZV-15-C-0095 to procure Joint Light Tactical Vehicles and associated kits. Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2018 and 2020 other procurement, Army; procurement, U. S. Marine Corps; and Foreign Military Sales (Lithuania and Slovenia) funds in the amount of $407,335,834 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

Maloney Odin JV,* Novato, California, was awarded a $48,064,247 firm-fixed-price contract to degrade and reconstruct two miles of levee to support Sacramento River East Levee construction of both deep mix method and slurry trench cutoff walls. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Sacramento, California, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 15, 2020. Fiscal 2020 civil construction funds in the amount of $48,064,247 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, California, is the contracting activity (W91238-20-C-0004).

General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Taunton, Massachusetts, was awarded a $26,869,595 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to procure Year 11 system engineering and program management services for product manager tactical network, systems, and equipment. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Taunton, Massachusetts, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 22, 2021. Fiscal 2020 other procurement, Army, funds in the amount of $26,869,595 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W15P7T-20-F-0005).

Cray Inc., Seattle, Washington, was awarded a $25,480,000 firm-fixed-price contract for Department Of Defense high-performance computing modernization programs. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 13, 2025. Fiscal 2020 other procurement, Army, funds in the amount of $25,480,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W912DY-20-F-0147).

Cybernet Systems Corp.,* Ann Arbor, Michigan, was awarded a $22,367,890 firm-fixed-price contract for ongoing development, manufacture, delivery, set-up and integration of up to 25 new and existing automated tactical ammunition classification systems and spent brass sorter units. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 13, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W52P1J-20-D-0012).

DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., San Jose, California (HC1084-20-D-0003), was awarded a competitive, single award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity, firm-fixed-price contract with a ceiling of $61,825,294 for integrated processor capacity services – X-86 (IPCS-X) for Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), Operations Center. The place of performance will be at DISA data centers or future DISA or DISA-approved locations where DISA assumes an operational responsibility for support of Missions Partner service requirements. The solicitation, HC1082-18-R-0022, was posted on Federal Business Opportunities website (www.fbo.gov), now known as beta.SAM.gov website (www.beta.sam.gov). The solicitation was issued as a competitive action and four proposals were received. The period of performance (PoP) consists of a five-year base period and five one-year option periods for a total contract life cycle of ten years. The base period of performance is Feb. 14, 2020, through Feb. 13, 2025, and the option years follow consecutively through Feb. 13, 2030. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity (HC1084-20-D-0003).

NAVY

BAE Systems Jacksonville Ship Repair LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a $24,569,851 cost-plus-award-fee contract for the accomplishment of post-shakedown-availability (PSA) for one Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), with options for the accomplishment of PSAs for up to seven additional Freedom-variant LCSs. This contract includes options, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $203,886,801. The PSA is accomplished within a period of approximately 16 weeks between the time of ship custody transfer to the Navy and the shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) obligation work limiting date. The PSA encompasses all of the manpower, support services, material, non-standard equipment and associated technical data and documentation required to prepare for and accomplish the PSA. The work to be performed will include correction of government-responsible trial card deficiencies, new work identified between custody transfer and the time of PSA, and incorporation of approved engineering changes that were not incorporated during the construction period which are not otherwise the building yard’s responsibility under the ship construction contract. Work will be performed in Mayport, Florida, and is expected to be completed by March 2021. If all options are exercised, work will continue through November 2025. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding for $7,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with one offer received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-20-C-2320).

The Syncon LLC,* Chesapeake, Virginia, is awarded a $23,242,171 firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of Commander Undersea Surveillance intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations expansion located at Naval Air Station Oceana. This contract also included three planned modifications. The work to be performed provides for the construction of a new addition attached to the current facility. The new addition will be constructed of a structural steel frame, concrete slab, and a modified bitumen roof system. The existing building will be reconfigured to compliment the expanded spaces to meet mission requirements. Site improvements include but are not limited to demolition of the existing warehouse. The site will be reconfigured to accommodate 330 parking spaces, a new access road, a new loading dock, landscaping, flagpoles, site furnishings, dumpster relocation, exterior signage, free mitigation and storm water management. Work will be performed at Virginia Beach, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by March 2022. Fiscal 2018 military construction, Navy contract funds for $23,242,171 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website with four proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-20-C-8503).

Jacobs Ewingcole JV, Pasadena, California, is awarded a task order N62473-20-F-4323 at $15,865,000 under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for design-build construction packages at Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS), China Lake. The work to be performed provides design and engineering services for design-build request for proposals for various fiscal 2021 military construction (MILCON) projects impacted by last year’s earthquakes onboard NAWS China Lake. Work will be performed in Ridgecrest, California, and is expected to be completed by November 2020. Fiscal 2020 MILCON, (Navy) contract funds for $7,932,500 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N62473-18-D-5801).

Lockheed Martin Space, Titusville, Florida, is awarded a $13,860,565 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00004) to exercise options under a previously awarded and announced contract (N00030-19-C-0100) for Trident II (D5) missile production and deployed systems support. Work will be performed in Cape Canaveral, Florida (62.3%); Sunnyvale, California (35.9%); and other various locations (less than 1% each; 1.8% total). Work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2024. Fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) funds for $13,860,565 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was awarded to the contractor on a sole-source basis under 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and was previously synopsized on the Federal Business Opportunities website. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

PrimeTech International Inc.,* North Kansas City, Missouri, is awarded a $12,746,631 firm-fixed-price, time-and-materials six-month bridge contract for logistics services to manage, support and operate the Marine Corps Consolidated Storage Program warehouse network. Work will be performed in Barstow, California (23%); Camp Lejeune, North Carolina (18%); Camp Pendleton, California (13%); Okinawa, Japan (10%); Miramar, California (9%); Camp Geiger, North Carolina (7%); Twenty-nine Palms, California (4%); Cherry Point, North Carolina (4%); Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii (3%); Yuma, Arizona (2%); Beaufort, South Carolina (2%); Iwakuni, Japan (2%); New River, North Carolina (2%); and Bridgeport, California (1%). Work is expected to be completed September 2020. Fiscal 2020 overseas contingency operations funds for $12,583,974; and operations and maintenance funds (Marine Corps) for $161,658 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1); only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Marine Corps Logistics Command, Albany, Georgia, is the contracting activity (M67004-20-P-2001).

EPS Corp., Tinton Falls, New Jersey, is awarded an $8,531,520 modification to exercise an option to a previously awarded hybrid cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-17-D-0026) for technical expertise in the development and testing of underwater weapons and underwater weapons systems components. This requirement is to develop an underwater weapons system acquisition/procurement program that provides underwater weapons systems (including authentic foreign mines) for research, development test and evaluation of underwater weapons systems and mine countermeasures systems. Work will be performed in Tinton Falls, New Jersey (95%); Montenegro (2%); Bulgaria (2%); and Italy (1%), and is expected to be completed by February 2021. No funding is being obligated at time of award. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division, Indian Head, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

Sysco Seattle, Inc., Kent, Washington, has been awarded a maximum $7,150,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-quantity contract for full-line food distribution for Department of Defense support of Navy customers in the Seattle, Washington/Puget Sound Region. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S.C. 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 63-day bridge contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Washington, with an April 18, 2020, performance completion date. Using military service is the Navy.Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE300-20-D-3263).

*Small business

