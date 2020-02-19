Department of Defense Contracts for Feb. 19, 2020

NAVY

Bristol Engineering Services Co. LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska (N39430-20-D-2221); Dawson Enterprises LLC,* Honolulu, Hawaii (N39430-20-D-2222); GSI-Pond JV LLC,* Flemington, New Jersey (N39430-20-D-2223); Reliable Contracting Group LLC,* Louisville, Kentucky (N39430-20-D-2224); Aptim Federal Services LLC, Alexandria, Virginia (N39430-20-D-2225); CAPE-Burns and McDonnell JV, Kansas City, Missouri (N39430-20-D-2226); Weston Solutions Inc., West Chester, Pennsylvania (N39430-20-D-2227); and Wood Environment and Infrastructure Solutions Inc., Blue Bell, Pennsylvania (N39430-20-D-2228), are each being awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award construction contract to provide sustainment, restoration and modernization services for petroleum, oil and lubricant (POL) systems at various locations worldwide. The work to be performed provides for design, engineering, inspection, testing, maintenance and repair and new construction of POL fuel systems such as pipelines, fuel storage tanks, and associated facilities at POL facilities worldwide. The maximum dollar value of the 60-month ordering period for all eight contracts combined is $880,000,000. Aptim Federal Services LLC is being awarded the seed task order in the amount of $623,600 for clean, inspect and repair services of POL fuel storage tanks located at Naval Base Point Loma. Work for this task order is expected to be completed by November 2020. All work on this contract will be performed worldwide. Based on current trends, work will be distributed to the continental U.S. (CONUS) (35%); Far East (35%); Hawaii (15%); Europe (10%); and Marianas (5%). For the CONUS locations, the 35% is estimated to be distributed to California (10.5%); Virginia (10.5%); Florida (5.25%); Washington (5.25%); Texas (1.75%); Georgia (0.35%); Louisiana (0.35%); Maryland (0.35%); Nevada (0.35%); and North Carolina (0.35%). The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion date of February 2025. Fiscal 2020 defense working capital funds (DWCF) in the amount of $693,600 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by DWCF. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website with 18 proposals received. These eight contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. The Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity.

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a $470,813,279 firm-fixed price modification (P00084) to a previously-awarded fixed-price incentive-firm contract (N00019-14-C-0050). This modification exercises options to procure six low rate initial production lot II VH-92A aircraft, interim contractor support and six cabin interior reconfiguration kits in support of the Presidential Helicopter Replacement Program. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut (50%); Coatesville, Pennsylvania (36%); Owego, New York (10%); Patuxent River, Maryland (3%); and Quantico, Virginia (1%), and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $470,813,279 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Tewksbury, Massachusetts, is awarded a $121,507,441 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-17-C-5145 for the Guided Missile Destroyer (DDG) 1000 ship class integrated logistics support and engineering services. The DDG 1000 ship class is a multi-mission surface combatant designed to fulfill volume firepower and precision strike requirements. DDG 1000 combat systems provide offensive, distributed and precision firepower and long ranges in support of forces ashore while incorporating signature reduction, active and passive self-defense system and enhanced survivability features. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Rhode Island (40%); Tewksbury, Massachusetts (27%); San Diego, California (16%); Bath, Maine (6%); Ft. Wayne, Indiana (5%); Los Angeles, California (3%); Marlboro, Massachusetts (2%); and Nashua, New Hampshire (1%), and is expected to be completed by January 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $15,660,190; fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $2,650,000; and fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $621,000 will be obligated at the time of award, and funds in the amount of $16,281,190 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a $40,029,200 modification (P00036) to a previously-awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-16-C-0048). This modification procures organic capability pilot repair material, technical publications, peculiar support equipment re-design and acquisition and logistical support in support of lot 2 CH-53K aircraft. Work will be performed in Shelton, Connecticut (78%); Stratford, Connecticut (21%); and Cherry Point, North Carolina (1%), and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $40,029,200 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

ARMY

FN America LLC, Columbia, South Carolina, was awarded a $119,216,309 firm-fixed-price contract for the M4/M4A1 carbines. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 30, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (W15QKN-20-D-0006).

DRS Network & Imaging Systems LLC, Melbourne, Florida, was awarded a $21,470,307 firm-fixed-price contract for mission system computers, chief of section displays (CSD) and CSD chargers for the M777A2 Digital Fire Control System. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 19, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (W15QKN-20-D-0020).

AIR FORCE

L3 Harris Corp., Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been awarded a $32,076,011 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification (P00020) to contract FA8819-19-C-0002 for combat mission systems support sustainment Option Year One. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $24,978,900 are being obligated at the time of award. Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity.

WASHINGTON HEADQUARTERS SERVICES

JAB Innovative Solutions LLC, Bristow, Virginia, has been awarded an $8,849,120 firm-fixed-price and time and material contract for Defense Innovative Unit (DIU) scientific and technical consulting support services. DIU requires program management consulting services, with experience in scientific and technical industries, to assist with meeting the DIU core mission as the interface node between the Department of Defense (DoD), entrepreneurs, start-up firms, and commercial technology companies in Silicon Valley, California; Boston, Massachusetts; and Arlington, Virginia, to increase DoD access to leading edge commercial technologies and technical talent. Work performance will take place in Arlington, Virginia; Boston, Massachusetts; and Silicon Valley, California. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,849,120 are being awarded. The expected completion date is Sept. 18, 2021. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ0034-18-F-0434).

*Small business

