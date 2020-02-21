Department of Defense Contracts for Feb. 21, 2020

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

Phillips 66 Co., Houston, Texas, (SPE602-20-D-0461, $795,343,081); Petromax Refining Co.,* Houston, Texas (SPE602-20-D-0468, $430,810,752); BPPNA GOT/IST, Chicago, Illinois (SPE602-20-D-0476, $330,132,694); Placid Refining Co.,* Port Allen, Louisiana (SPE602-20-D-0469, $192,016,999); Alon USA LP, Dallas, Texas (SPE602-20-D-0463, $174,090,089); Lazarus Energy Holdings LLC,* Houston, Texas (SPE602-20-D-0470, $130,664,718); Petromax LLC,* Houston, Texas (SPE602-20-D-0475, $100,790,924); BP Products North America Inc., Chicago, Illinois (SPE602-20-D-0464, $86,381,024); Husky Marketing & Supply Co., Dublin, Ohio (SPE602-20-D-0472, $82,853,998); Calumet Shreveport Fuels LLC,* Indianapolis, Indiana (SPE602-20-D-0466, $80,628,947); Hunt Refining Co., Tuscaloosa, Alabama (SPE602-20-D-0471, $67,117,666); Tesoro Refining and Marketing Co., San Antonio, Texas (SPE602-20-D-0465, $52,916,323); ExxonMobil Corp., Spring, Texas (SPE602-20-D-0462, $30,914,478); Epic Aviation LLC, Salem, Oregon (SPE602-20-D-0467, $26,100,164); Hermes Consolidated LLC, doing business as Wyoming Refining Co., Rapid City, South Dakota (SPE602-20-D-0473, $25,735,920); Irving Oil Terminals Inc., Portsmouth, New Hampshire (SPE602-20-D-0474, $12,642,554); and Avfuel Corp.,* Ann Arbor, Michigan (SPE602-20-D-0460, $8,956,636) have each been awarded a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE602-19-R-0711 for various types of fuel. These were competitive acquisitions with 32 offers received. These are one-year contracts with a 30-day carryover. Locations of performance are Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming, with an April 30, 2021, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency Energy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

General Dynamics Land Systems Inc., Sterling Heights, Michigan (SPRDL1-20-D-0053, $12,230,475) and Seiler Instrument & Manufacturing Co. Inc., St. Louis, Missouri (SPRDL1-20-D-0052, $10,861,491) have each been awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPRDL1-18-R-0438 for sight extensions. These were competitive acquisitions with two responses received. These are five-year contracts with no option periods. Locations of performance are Michigan and Missouri, with a Feb. 21, 2025, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Michigan.

NAVY

The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory, Cambridge, Massachusetts, is awarded a $200,738,759 fixed-price-incentive-fee contract modification (N00030-19-C-0008 P00002) to exercise the optional line item for fiscal 2020 production of TRIDENT II D5 Strategic Weapon System MK6 Guidance Equivalent Units. Work will be performed in Cambridge, Massachusetts (30.5%); Clearwater, Florida (20.6%); Pittsfield, Massachusetts (43.2%); and McKinney, Texas (5.7%). Work is expected to be completed by December 2023. Fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $197,752,760 and United Kingdom funds in the amount of $2,985,999 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was awarded on a sole-source basis to The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory, in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1)&(4) and was previously-synopsized on the Federal Business Opportunity website. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Trijicon Inc., Wixom, Michigan, is awarded a maximum $64,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the purchase of Squad Common Optic systems, spare parts, training, non-functional units, interim contractor logistics support and refurbishment of test articles. Work will be performed in Wixom, Michigan, and is expected to be complete by February 2025. Fiscal 2020 Procurement Marine Corp (PMC) funds in the total amount of $19,077,827 will be obligated immediately following the base contract award. Delivery order 1 (M67854-20-F-1696) will be awarded in the amount of $48,000; delivery order 2 (M67854-20-F-1697) will be awarded in the amount of $13,237,502; and delivery order 3 (M67854-20-F-1698) will be awarded in the amount of $5,792,325. PMC funds will expire September 2022. This contract was competitively procured via Federal Business Opportunities website, with three offers received. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-20-D-1695).

Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems, Tewksbury, Massachusetts, is awarded a $17,000,000 firm-fixed-price order under basic ordering agreement N00024-18-G-5501 for dual band radar spares in support of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). Work will be performed in Tewksbury, Massachusetts (15%), Marlboro, Massachusetts (15%), and Andover, Massachusetts (70%), and is expected to be completed by December 2021. Fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $17,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order was not competitively procured. This order was procured under the statutory authority of 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, Navy Yard, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Black Construction/Mace International JV,* Harmon, Guam, is awarded a firm-fixed-price task order (N40084-20-F-4180) at $12,297,700 under a design-build, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, unrestricted, multiple awarded construction contract for commercial and institutional building construction to construct the 34-meter antenna facility and support infrastructure at the U.S. Naval Support Facility, Diego Garcia. The work will be performed in Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and is expected to be completed by April 2021. Fiscal 2020 Naval Research Laboratory contract funds in the amount of $12,297,700 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. A single source proposal was received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Far East, Diego Garcia, is the contracting activity (N40084-18-D-0066).

Black Construction/Mace International JV,* Harmon, Guam, is awarded a firm-fixed-price task order (N40084-20-F-4149) at $7,818,909 under a design-build, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, unrestricted, multiple awarded construction contract for commercial and institutional building construction contract to construct a 13-meter diameter, new Radome No. 2 with reinforced concrete antenna footings, internal concrete room, ring wall, heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit, electrical and communication lines at communication site facility at U.S. Naval Support Facility, Diego Garcia. The work will be performed in Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and is expected to be completed by February 2021. Fiscal 2020 Naval Research Laboratory contract funds in the amount of $7,818,909 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Two proposal were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Far East, Diego Garcia, is the contracting activity (N40084-18-D-0066).

Black Construction/Mace International JV,* Harmon, Guam, is awarded firm-fixed-price task order N40084-20-F-4148 at $7,733,968 under a design-build, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, unrestricted, multiple awarded construction contract for commercial and institutional building construction contract to construct a 13-meter diameter, new Radome No. 1 with reinforced concrete antenna footings, internal concrete room, ring wall, heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit, electrical and communication lines at communication site facility at U.S. Naval Support Facility, Diego Garcia. The work will be performed in Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and is expected to be completed by February 2021. Fiscal 2020 Naval Research Laboratory contract funds in the amount of $7,733,968 are obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Two proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Far East, Diego Garcia, is the contracting activity (N40084-18-D-0066).

Advantaged Solutions Inc., Washington, District of Columbia, is awarded a $7,366,754 modification to a previously-awarded firm-fixed-price contract issued against blanket purchase agreement N00104-08-A-ZF42 and the underlying a multiple award schedule to provide technical refresh services for the Navy Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system. Navy ERP technical refresh includes transitioning from its current Oracle database to the systems applications products (SAP) high-performance analytic appliance platform, transferring the entire system from on-premises hosting to SAP cloud hosting, migrating to infrastructure as a service under GovCloud impact level 4 security standards and consolidating Navy financial reporting via universe of transactions. Work will be performed in Loudon, Virginia (85%), and Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania (15%), and is expected to be completed by June 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $7,366,754 will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was competitively awarded at a total value of $99,974,125, inclusive of options, in June 2018. This $7,366,754 modification is firm-fixed-price and does not increase the $99,974,125 in total value. The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N00039-18-F-0069).

ARMY

Science Applications International Corp, Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $15,314,248 modification (000168) to contract W31P4Q-18-A-0011 for Force Protection Systems (FPS) Integrated Base Defense Operation Inherent Resolve System Engineering, FPS Counter Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (C-VBIED) Systems Engineering, Close Combat Weapon System Foreign Military Sales engineering and analysis, and FPS Combat Outpost Surveillance Force Protection System (COSFPS) System Engineering. Work will be performed in Afghanistan, Iraq and Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $15,314,248 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

DEFENSE ADVANCED RESEARCH PROJECTS AGENCY

Lockheed Martin Corp., Cherry Hill, New Jersey, was awarded a $12,302,367 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Manta Ray program, Phase 1. This contract provides for the research, development and demonstration of the Manta Ray extra-large unmanned underwater vehicle. Work will be performed in Cherry Hill, New Jersey (30%); West Palm Beach, Florida (52%); Hauppauge, New York (3%); Nikayuna, New York (2%); Sommerville, Massachusetts (2%); Cambridge, Massachusetts (1%); Honolulu, Hawaii (2%); Albuquerque, New Mexico (1.5%); Melbourne, Florida (1%); Thousand Oaks, California (4%); Seattle, Washington (.5%); and Golden, Colorado (1 %), with an estimated completion date of January 2021. Research and development funds in the amount of $1,150,000 are being obligated at the time of award. This contract is a competitive acquisition in accordance with the original Broad Agency Announcement, HR00111-9-S-0040. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HR0011-20-C-0050).

AIR FORCE

Lockheed Martin Corp., Advanced Technology Laboratories, Cherry Hill, New Jersey, has been awarded a $7,745,714 cost reimbursement contract for Certification from Generation of Automated Test Evidence (CertGATE) software and hardware. This contract provides for the research, development, test and demonstration of CertGATE software and hardware, the extensible evidence generation workbench. Work will be performed in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The work is expected to be complete by Feb. 21, 2024. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and offers were solicited electronically via an open Broad Agency Announcement with common cutoff date; 34 offers were received. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity (FA8750-20-C-0507).

U.S. TRANSPORTATION COMMAND

Schuyler Line Navigation Co. LLC, Annapolis, Maryland, has been awarded a contract modification P00004 on contract HTC711-19-D-W001 in the amount of $7,238,365. This modification provides continued ocean liner service between Jacksonville/Blount Island, Florida and U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The option period of performance is from Mar. 1, 2020, to Feb. 28, 2021. Fiscal 2020 transportation working capital funds were obligated at award. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $14,340,299 from $7,101,934. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

*Small business

