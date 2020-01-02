Department of Defense Contracts for Jan. 2, 2019

NAVY

BAE Systems Ship Repair, Norfolk, Virginia, was awarded a $175,047,658 firm-fixed-price contract for the execution of USS Vicksburg (CG 69) fiscal 2020 modernization period (MODPRD). This availability will include a combination of maintenance, modernization and repair of USS Vicksburg. This is a chief of naval operations-scheduled MODPRD. This is a “long-term” availability and was solicited on a coast-wide (East and Gulf coasts) basis without limiting the place of performance to the vessel’s homeport. BAE will provide the facilities and human resources capable of completing, coordinating and integrating multiple areas of ship maintenance, repair and modernization for USS Vicksburg. This contract includes options, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $175,143,215. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by March 2021. Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance (Navy; 76.6%) and fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy; 23.4%) funding in the amount of $175,047,658 was obligated at time of award and funding in the amount of $134,050,249 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website with one offer received in response to Solicitation No. N00024-19-R-4446. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity. Awarded Dec. 23, 2019.

General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Co. (NASSCO), San Diego, California, was awarded a $98,074,420 firm-fixed-price contract for the execution of the USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) fiscal year 2020 docking phased maintenance availability. This is a chief of naval operations-scheduled docking phased maintenance availability. The purpose is to maintain, modernize and repair USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49). This is a “long-term” availability and was solicited on a coast-wide (West coast) basis without limiting the place of performance to the vessel’s homeport. NASSCO will provide the facilities and human resources capable of completing, coordinating and integrating multiple areas of ship maintenance, repair and modernization for USS Harpers Ferry. This availability will include a combination of maintenance, modernization and repair of USS Harpers Ferry. This contract includes options, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $118,964,999. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by December 2020. Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance (Navy; 94%) funding in the amount of $92,583,650 and fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy; 6%) funding in the amount of $5,490,770 was obligated at time of award, and $92,583,650 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website using full and open competition, with three offers received in response to solicitation N00024-19-R-4454. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-20-C-4454). Awarded Dec. 26, 2019.

The Haskell Co., Jacksonville, Florida is awarded a firm-fixed-price task order at $40,721,092 under a multiple award construction contract for the repair and renovation of hangar 101 Fleet Readiness Center Southeast located at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida. The work to be performed includes interior and exterior demolition and renovation of the large hangar built in 1940, which has several additions. The renovation includes architectural, plumbing, mechanical, electrical, telecommunications and fire protection upgrades. The facility will be occupied and operational throughout the entire duration of the repairs and renovations. The task order also contains four unexercised options, which, if exercised, would increase the cumulative task order value to $47,787,821. Work will be performed at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, and is expected to be completed by July 2022. Fiscal 2020 Navy working capital funds in the amount of $40,721,092 are obligated on this award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Two proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity (N69450-18-D-0700).

ARMY

AECOM + Tetra Tech Joint Venture, Boston, Massachusetts, was awarded a $90,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to provide professional architectural or engineering services in support of the Saudi Missile Program. This contract will be for an initial one-year period and may be extended at the government’s option for up to six additional one-year periods. Bids were solicited via the internet with three bids received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 1, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Middle East District, Winchester, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

AIR FORCE

L3 Technologies Inc., Arlington, Texas, has been awarded a $28,037,566 firm-fixed-price contract for the F-16 training system upgrade. This contract is for the upgrade to existing Hellenic Air Force F-16 Aircrew Training Devices (ATD) to the F-16V configuration. Work will be performed at Arlington, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2027. This contract involves 100% Foreign Military Sales to Greece. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $28,037,566 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8621-20-C-0011).

L-3 Communications Integrated Systems L.P., Greenville, Texas, been awarded a $9,433,394 cost-plus, fixed-fee contract with some cost-reimbursable contract line item numbers (CLINs) for follow-on support sustainment of the Republic of Korea Peace Pioneer program. This contract provides for repair and return on the prime mission equipment and System Integration Laboratory (SIL) equipment, support of the field service representative, program management, core/field engineering, SIL depot sustainment, depot inventory, and obsolescence management. Work will be performed at Greenville, Texas, and Seongnam, South Korea, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2020. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales to South Korea. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Foreign Military Sale funds in the amount of $9,443,394 are being obligated at the time of the award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright‐Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8620‐20-C-0001).

Bushido Associates, Inc., Centerville, Virginia, has been awarded a $7,500,000 firm-fixed-price, cost plus fixed-fee, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract for cyber threat analysis and reporting from the National Cyber Investigative Joint Task Force (NCIJTF). This contract is for forensic analysis reports and recommendations provided by embedded cyber threat forensic and cyber threat intelligence analysts in the NCIJTF. Work will be performed at Chantilly, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 20, 2025. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 research and development funds in the amount of $330,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA8726-20-D-0003).

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

Rockwell Collins, Inc., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has been awarded a maximum $18,026,925 firm-fixed-price delivery order (SPRRA1-20-F-0014) against a five-year contract (SPRRA1-20-D-0001) for computer digital data, power supply and display unit. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S.C. 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. Location of performance is Iowa, with a Nov. 30, 2021, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.