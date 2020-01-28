Department of Defense Contracts for Jan. 29, 2020

NAVY

Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc., San Diego, California (N00024-20-D-4449), Vigor Marine, LLC, Portland, Oregon (N00024-20-D-4442), and Pacific Shipyard International, Honolulu, Hawaii (N00024-20-D-4448) (Lot I); and Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc., San Diego, California (N00024-20-D-4450), MARISCO Ltd., Kapolei, Hawaii (N00024-20-D-4453), Propulsion Control Engineering, Aiea, Hawaii (N00024-20-D-4451), and Pacific Shipyard International, Honolulu, Hawaii (N00024-20-D-4452) (Lot II), are each awarded a firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for ship repair, maintenance and modernization of non-nuclear surface ships (including DDG, CG, LPD, LSD, LHA, LHD, PC, MCM and LCS class ships) assigned to or visiting Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Per the solicitation terms and conditions, awards under Lot I have a maximum ceiling value of $671,000,000, while awards under Lot II have a not-to-exceed maximum ceiling value of $180,000,000. This multiple award contract (MAC) includes options, which if exercised, would bring the MAC cumulative maximum ceiling value for Lots I and II to $851,000,000. This MAC award is for repair, maintenance and modernization of non-nuclear Navy surface ships undergoing Chief of Naval Operations-scheduled maintenance availabilities at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. These availabilities can be docking or non-docking availabilities, and will be authorized through competitive procurement of MAC holders via delivery orders. Each MAC award recipient will provide the facilities and human resources capable of completing, coordinating and integrating multiple areas of ship maintenance, repair and modernization. Each vendor for Lot I and Lot II will receive a minimum guaranteed delivery order award of $10,000. Work will be performed in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by January 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding will be obligated at time of each delivery order award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with eight offers received in response to solicitation N00024-19-R-4442. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary Mission Systems, Liverpool, New York, is awarded a $185,025,000 firm-fixed-price contract for follow-on full rate production of Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program AN/SLQ-32(V)6, AN/SLQ-32A(V)6 and AN/SLQ-32C(V)6 systems. Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) is an evolutionary acquisition and incremental development program to upgrade the existing AN/SLQ-32(V) electronic warfare system. SEWIP provides enhanced shipboard electronic warfare for early detection, analysis, threat warning and protection from anti-ship missiles. AN/SLQ-32(V)6, the latest fielded variant of the AN/SLQ-32, incorporates receiver, antenna and combat system interface upgrades developed under the SEWIP Block 2 ACAT II program and adds the High Gain High Sensitivity adjunct sensor developed under the SEWIP Block 1B3 ACAT II program. Work will be performed in Liverpool, New York (78%); and Lansdale, Pennsylvania (22%), and is expected to be completed by April 2022. This contract includes options, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $812,062,168, and would be completed by September 2026 if all options are exercised. Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) (9%); and fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) (91%) funding in the amount of $185,025,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website with two offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-20-C-5503).

LTM Corp., doing business as Civil-Mechanical Contractor,* Aiea, Hawaii, is awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum amount of $48,000,000 for plumbing and mechanical related work at various locations in the state of Hawaii. The work to be performed provides for alteration, repairs and construction services with no design requirements for plumbing, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning new minor construction, facility repair, rehabilitation and alterations. Initial task order is awarded at $5,000 for the minimum guarantee. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of January 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, (Navy) (O&M,N) contract funds in the amount of $5,000 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by O&M, N. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website with four proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Hawaii, Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62478-19-R-4040).

Pacific Scientific Energetic Materials Comp., Chandler, Arizona, is awarded a $9,175,370 firm-fixed price modification to a previously awarded, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00174-17-D-0016 to exercise option ordering period for development, product improvement and prototyping support. Pacific Scientific Energetic Materials Comp., will provide engineering, technical, administrative and programmatic management support for total Life Cycle Management of the various aircrew escape systems managed under the Joint Program Office for Cartridge Actuated Device/Propellant Actuated Device Tri-Service Charter. Work will be performed in Chandler, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by January 2021. No contract funds are being obligated at the time of this action. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division, Indian Head, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

AIR FORCE

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., Savannah, Georgia, has been awarded an $80,138,963 firm-fixed-price modification (P00011) to previously-awarded contract FA8106-18-D-0002 for C-20 and C-37 fleet sustainment. The contract modification is for exercise of Option Year Three, to include issuance of task orders for one year extension of contract term to support the C-20 and C-37 fleet for the Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines and Coast Guard; funding uninterrupted continuation of contractor logistics. Work will be performed at Savannah, Georgia; Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy; Ramstein Air Base, Germany; Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland; Joint Base Pearl-Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii; Marine Corps Base, Hawaii; and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington, District of Columbia. The work is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $594,429,554. The Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity.

Taylor Engineering – West Point JV LLC, Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a maximum $25,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Simplified Acquisition of Base Engineer Requirements. This contract provides for streamlined means to complete minor construction projects estimated at less than $2,000,000. Work will be performed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, and is expected to be complete by Jan. 28, 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with four offers received. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,300 are being obligated at the time of award. The 355th Contracting Squadron, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, is the contracting activity (FA487720D0003).

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., Savannah, Georgia, has been awarded an $18,728,696 firm-fixed-price modification (P00012) to previously awarded contract FA8106-16-D-0006 for C-20 and C-37 fleet sustainment. The contract modification is for exercise of Option Year Four, to include issuance of task orders for one year extension of contract term to support the C-20 and C-37 fleet for the Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines and Coast Guard; funding uninterrupted continuation of engineering services. Work will be performed at Savannah, Georgia; and Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, and work is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $83,700,000. The Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity.

ARMY

Olin Corp. – Winchester Division, East Alton, Illinois, was awarded a $75,782,692 modification (P00049) to contract W52P1J-16-C-0003 for 5.56mm, 7.62mm and .50 caliber ammunition. Work will be performed in Oxford, Mississippi, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2021. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 procurement of ammunition, Army funds in the amount of $75,782,692 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

Caterpillar Inc., Peoria, Illinois, has been awarded a maximum $13,026,741 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for dressed engines with containers for the two-and-a-half-ton family of medium tactical vehicles. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Illinois and Florida, with Jan. 27, 2025, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Michigan (SPRDL1-20-D-0054).

*Small Business

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)