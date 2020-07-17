Department of Defense Contracts for July 17, 2020

AIR FORCE

Lockheed Martin Corp., Marietta, Georgia, has been awarded a $15,000,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for C-130J development, integration, retrofit and production activities for all C-130J variants. This contract provides flexibility to accommodate the broad enterprise of activities associated with the C-130J program. Work will be performed in Marietta, Georgia, and is expected to be completed July 16, 2030. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales and is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $3,300,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright‐Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the primary contracting activity (FA8625‐20‐D‐3000).

Leidos Inc., Arlington, Virginia, has been awarded a ceiling $30,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for high speed attack munitions research. The first task order will be for a $341,500 award under task order FA8651-20-F-1011. The five-year contract will support research and development, advancing state of the art in weapons airframe research to explore the impacts of complex flight environments on advanced weapon systems. Work will be performed at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, and is expected to be completed August 2021 for the initial task order. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $325,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA8651-20-D-0011).

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

Stryker Corp., doing business as Stryker Endoscopy, San Jose, California, has been awarded a maximum $225,000,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for patient monitoring and capital equipment systems and accessories. This was a competitive acquisition with 52 offers received. This is a five-year base contract with one five-year option period. Location of performance is California, with a July 16, 2025, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE2D1-20-D-0011).

Stonewin LLC, Miami, Florida, has been awarded a minimum $7,775,696 modification (P00001) to a 54-month contract (SPE605-20-D-4522) with a six-month option period to increase funds for various types of fuel. This is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract under solicitation SPE605-20-R-0200. This modification increases the contract ceiling from $2,700,575 to $10,476,271. Locations of performance are Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada and Utah, with a Sept. 30, 2024, performance completion date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

U.S. SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMAND

Collins Aerospace Inc., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was awarded a $126,000,000 maximum indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-reimbursable contract (H92241-20-D-0002) in support of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) for continued research, development, production and sustainment of the common avionics architecture system, avionics management system and cockpit management system used on Army special operations aircraft. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $346,082 were obligated at the time of award. The majority of the work will be performed in Cedar Rapids. The contract is a non-competitive award and is in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302.1. USSOCOM, Tampa, Florida, is the contracting activity.

NAVY

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Marlborough, Massachusetts, is awarded a $125,881,928 fixed-price, incentive fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-16-C-5370 to exercise options for the Enterprise Air Surveillance Radar (EASR) low rate initial production (LRIP). Work will be performed in Marlborough, Massachusetts (76%); Andover, Massachusetts (18%); Sudbury, Massachusetts (5%); and Portsmouth, Rhode Island (1%). This option exercise is for the production of six EASR LRIP units; four AN/SPY-6(V)2 (air and missile defense radar) EASR rotator LRIP units; and two AN/SPY-6(V)3 EASR fixed-faced LRIP units. The AN/SPY-6(V)2 EASR rotator LRIP units will be deployed on the USS Bougainville (LHA-8); USS John C. Stennis (CVN-74); USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD-29); and USS Harrisburg (LPD-30). The AN/SPY-6(V)3 EASR fixed-faced LRIP units will be deployed on USS John F. Kennedy (CVN-79); and USS Brooke (FFG-1). Work is expected to be completed by January 2023. Fiscal 2017, 2018 and 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $122,301,170 will be obligated at time of award. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $935,530,602 contract, which consists of an $895,531,143 not-to-exceed cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, fixed-price-incentive-firm, firm-fixed-price undefinitized line item; and a $39,999,459 cost-plus-incentive-fee definitized line item. The undefinitized line items procure support equipment, autonomic logistics information system hardware, training systems, site activations and integrated contractor support for the F-35 Lightning II. Additionally, definitized line items on this contract support tasking that will result in improvements to the reliability, availability, maintainability and total ownership cost of the F-35 Lightning II for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (76%); Fort Worth, Texas (10%); Redondo Beach, California (9%); Owego, New York (4%); and Samlesbury, United Kingdom (1%), and is expected to be completed by March 2026. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $205,656,772; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $153,835,313; non-DOD participant funds in the amount of 279,748,427; and FMS funds in the amount of $62,479,903 will be obligated at time of award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-20-C-0032).

ARMY

Bryan 77 Construction JV, Colorado Springs, Colorado (W912GB-20-D-0004); Framaco International Inc., Rye Brook, New York (W912GB-20-D-0005); Sociedad Espanola De Montajes Industriales SA, Madrid, Spain (W912GB-20-D-0006); Serka Taahhut Insaat Anonim Sirketi, Istanbul, Turkey (W912GB-20-D-0007); SKE SRL, Vicenza, Italy (W912GB-20-D-0008); and Zafer Taahhut Insaat Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, Ankara, Turkey (W912GB-20-D-0009), will compete for each order of the $49,950,000 firm-fixed-price contract to provide design-build and design-bid-build construction services in Bulgaria and North Macedonia. Bids were solicited via the internet with 12 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 16, 2025. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wiesbaden, Germany, is the contracting activity.

South Dade Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Inc.,* Homestead, Florida, was awarded a $49,877,832 firm-fixed-price contract to provide all plant, labor, materials and equipment to provide road repair and paving in support of Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 19, 2023. U.S. Army 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Stewart, Georgia, is the contracting activity (W9124M-20-D-0007).

Savi Technology Inc.,* Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded a $45,805,123 firm-fixed-price contract for active radio frequency identification transponder tags to track equipment worldwide. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 16, 2024. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W52P1J-20-D-0034).

Hughes Construction Services LLC,* Ozark, Alabama, was awarded a $45,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for rapid-response temporary roofing projects in the continental U.S. coastal regions in the event of an emergency. Bids were solicited via the internet with 16 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Nebraska, is the contracting activity (W9128F-20-D-0037).

General Dynamic Land Systems Inc., Sterling Heights, Michigan, was awarded a $44,415,556 modification (PZ0003) to contract W56HZV-20-F-0060 to procure improved fire control electronics units in support of the Abrams expedited active protection system-trophy. Work will be performed in Tallahassee, Florida, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 1, 2022. Fiscal 2020 weapons and tracked combat vehicles procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $44,415,556 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

Southwest Valley Constructors, Albuquerque, New Mexico, was awarded a $22,303,760 modification (P00015) to contract W912PL-19-C-0015 to modify existing barrier wall electrical attributes, closed circuit television, linear ground detection system and shelters. Work will be performed in Lukeville, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 7, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $22,303,760 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Phoenix, Arizona, is the contracting activity.

ESI Contracting Corp.,* Kansas City, Missouri, was awarded an $11,662,196 firm-fixed-price contract for Missouri River levee system repair. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Brunswick, Missouri, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 1, 2022. Fiscal 2020 civil flood control and coastal emergencies funds in the amount of $11,662,196 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Kansas City, Missouri, is the contracting activity (W912DQ-20-C-1087).

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Co. LLC,* Oak Brook, Illinois, was awarded an $8,841,345 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging of the inland waterway C&D Canal federal navigation project. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Chesapeake City, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 29, 2021. Fiscal 2020 civil operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,841,345 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (W912BU-20-C-0031).

DEFENSE ADVANCED RESEARCH PROJECTS AGENCY

Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Riviera Beach, Florida, has been awarded an $11,196,098 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to support a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency program. Fiscal 2020 research and development funds in the amount of $5,600,000 are being obligated at the time of award with an estimated completion date of September 2021. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HR0011-20-C-0139).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Missiles and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to support the Operational Fires Integrated Weapon System Phase 3 program. This modification exercises the Contract Line Item Number 0005 option (valued at $7,451,558) for the development, building, integration, assembly, testing and checkout of the propulsion components for the Stage 2 section of the missile. Fiscal 2020 research and development funds in the amount of $1,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Work will be performed in Camden, Arkansas (50%); Huntsville, Alabama (45%); and Orange, Virginia (5%), with an estimated completion date of January 2022. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HR0011-20-C-0038). (Awarded Jan. 10, 2020)

*Small Business

