Department of Defense Contracts for July 8, 2020

ARMY

BFBC LLC, Bozeman, Montana, was awarded a $138,335,455 modification (P00005) to contract W912PL-20-C-0002 to modify the existing electrical attributes (closed-circuit TV, linear ground detection system and shelters) on the Barry M. Goldwater Range, Yuma 10/27 design-build border infrastructure project. Work will be performed in Yuma, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of June 29, 2021. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Army) funds in the amount of $138,335,455 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Albuquerque, New Mexico, is the contracting activity is the contracting activity.

Venegas JV Inc.,* Ponce, Puerto Rico, was awarded a $45,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to support the advanced contract initiative for emergency temporary roof repairs for the eastern region of Puerto Rico. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Nebraska, is the contracting activity (W9128F-20-D-0032).

Power Instrumentation Services,* Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, was awarded a $45,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to support the advanced contract initiative for emergency temporary roof repairs for the western region of Puerto Rico. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Nebraska, is the contracting activity (W9128F-20-D-0033).

MDJ Contracting Inc.,* Dallas, Texas (W911S7-20-D-0006); Olgoonik Specialty Contractors LLC,* St. Robert, Missouri (W911S7-19-D-0007); Reese Equipment Co. LLC,* Dixon, Missouri (W911S7-19-D-0008); and Vazquez Commercial Contracting LLC,* Kansas City, Missouri (W911S7-19-D-0009), will compete for each order of the $42,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction requirements at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Bids were solicited via the internet with 11 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 7, 2023. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Land and Armaments L.P., San Jose, California, was awarded a $10,066,599 modification (P00140) to contract W56HZV-15-C-0099 for technical support services for the Bradley Fighting Vehicle family of vehicles, the Multiple Launch Rocket System carrier and the M113 Armored Personnel Carrier family of vehicles. Work will be performed in San Jose, California; Sterling Heights, Michigan; and Phoenix, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of July 26, 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test, and evaluation (Army) funds in the amount of $10,066,599 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Land and Armaments L.P., San Jose, California, was awarded an $8,488,692 modification (P00138) to contract W56HZV-15-C-0099 for technical support services for the Bradley Fighting Vehicle family of vehicles, the Multiple Launch Rocket System carrier and the M113 Armored Personnel Carrier family of vehicles. Work will be performed in San Jose, California; Sterling Heights, Michigan; Phoenix, Arizona; Temple, Texas; and York, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of July 2, 2021. Fiscal 2018 Army working capital funds; fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Army) funds; fiscal 2018 and 2020 weapons and tracked combat vehicle procurement (Army) funds; and fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Army) funds in the amount of $8,488,692 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

NAVY

MNDPI Pacific JV, Honolulu, Hawaii, is awarded a $99,000,000 maximum amount, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect-engineer contract for architect-engineer services for various structural, waterfront and other projects at locations under the cognizance of Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Pacific. No task orders are being issued at this time. Work will be performed at various Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and other government facilities within the NAVFAC Pacific area of responsibility including but not limited to, Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands (70%); Australia (10%); Japan (10%); and Hawaii (10%). The work of architect-engineer services include, but are not limited to, the execution and delivery of military construction (MILCON) project documentation (Department of Defense Form 1391); functional analysis and concept development workshops; design charrettes; design-build request for proposal; design-bid-build design contract documents; technical surveys and reports including concept and engineering studies, site engineering investigation, topographic survey, geotechnical investigation, hazardous material survey, munitions of explosive concern survey, hydrographic survey and others; construction cost estimates; collateral equipment buy packages; comprehensive interior design including structural interior design and furniture, fixtures and equipment; and post construction award services. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months and work is expected to be completed by July 2025. Fiscal 2018 MILCON (planning and design) contract funds in the amount of $10,000 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by MILCON (planning and design). This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website and two proposals were received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-20-D-0004).

Appleton Marine Inc.,* Appleton, Wisconsin, is awarded a $23,375,696 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the replacement of up to 35 Navy slewing arm davits (SLADs), associated test reports and spare parts for each SLAD, and 11,300 hours of engineering support services for the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division. Work will be performed in Appleton, Wisconsin (80%); and onboard Navy ships in the following locations: Norfolk, Virginia; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Mayport, Florida; Everett, Washington; San Diego, California; Williamsburg, Virginia; Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; Yokosuka, Japan; and Rota, Spain (20%), as determined on individual task orders. Work is expected to be completed by July 2025. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funding in the total amount of $2,256,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The contract was competitively procured as a small-business set-aside via the beta.SAM.gov website and two offers were received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N64498-20-D-4018).

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

Valley Apparel LLC, Knoxville, Tennessee, has been awarded a maximum $9,894,000 modification (P00002) exercising the first one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-19-D-1172) with two one-year option periods for working parkas. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is Tennessee, with a July 14, 2021, ordering period end date. Using service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

*Small Business