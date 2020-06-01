Department of Defense Contracts for June 1, 2020

NAVY

American Electronic Warfare Associates Inc.,* California, Maryland, is awarded a $218,034,586 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00421-20-D-0071). This contract provides research, development, management, design, fabrication, installation, integration, upgrade, analysis, documentation and operations and maintenance for the Integrated Battlespace Simulation and Test department, the advanced aircraft research, development, test and evaluation, integrated combat environment capabilities and laboratories and facilities. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be complete by May 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; one offer was received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

TTS/LTS JV LLC,* Leavenworth, Kansas (N62473-20-D-1101); and Chugach Consolidated Solutions LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska (N62473-20-D-1102), are awarded $99,000,000 for a small business set aside, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract for grounds maintenance and pavement clearance services at Navy and Marine Corps installations located primarily within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southwest area of operations. All work on this contract will be performed in California (91%); Nevada (5%); Arizona (1%); Colorado (1%); New Mexico (1%); and Utah (1%). The work to be performed provides for recurring and non-recurring grounds maintenance and pavement clearance services throughout the period of performance to meet routine, daily operational needs. Grounds maintenance and landscaping services may include mowing, trimming, edging, irrigation system maintenance, debris removal, shrub and hedge maintenance, plant and bed maintenance, tree maintenance, irrigation, fertilization, aeration and de-thatching. Maintenance of storm drainage systems is limited to debris removal and vegetation control. Pavement clearance services may include removing, hauling and disposing of snow, ice and sand, street sweeping, grounds cleanup and erecting/removing snow fences. In addition, this annex includes pier sweeping and pavement clearance for the pier. The maximum dollar value for the two contracts combined is $99,000,000. No task orders are being issued at this time. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months and work is expected to be complete by 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (O&M) (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $1,000 ($500 for each contract) are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by O&M (Navy) and O&M (Marine Corps) funds. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website and four proposals were received. These two contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. The NAVFAC Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

AECOM-Baker NAVFAC Atlantic A-E Design JV, Roanoke, Virginia, is awarded $95,000,000 for an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect-engineering contract (N62470-20-D-0008) with a maximum amount of $95,000,000 for general type facilities in the Naval Facilities and Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa Central area of operations and worldwide. The work to be performed provides for architectural and engineering services for general type facilities and may include, but is not limited to, DD1391 documentation, design-build request for proposals, design-bid-build construction documents (using NAVFAC-supported software), cost engineering services including cost estimates, related studies, field investigations, surveying and mapping, tests, evaluations, consultations, training, program management, conceptual designs, geotechnical subsurface exploration and studies (including but not limited to soil borings), hazardous materials identification, energy computation, life safety code studies, interior space comprehensive planning/design, conceptual designs, value engineering, other associated engineering services, shop drawing review, as-built drawing preparation, operations and maintenance support information, commissioning, construction inspection and engineering consultation services during construction and other related services. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months and work is expected to be complete by April 2025. No task orders are being issued at this time. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $10,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by military construction (Navy). This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website with six proposals received. NAVFAC Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Team Housing Solutions Inc.,* New Braunfels, Texas, is awarded a not-to-exceed $70,000,000 single-award, pre-priced, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N4523A-20-D-1302) with firm-fixed-price task orders for long-term (greater than 31 days) lodging for the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility’s temporary duty personnel as they conduct ship repair and maintenance. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be complete by June 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $3,245,367 will be obligated for an initial task order shortly after the base contract award to satisfy the contract minimum guarantee of $1,000 and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Task orders will be obligated in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.216-19. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website and eight offers were received. In accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304 (a), this contract was competitively procured as a total small business set-aside. The Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, Bremerton, Washington, is the contracting activity.

The MathWorks Inc., Natick, Massachusetts, is awarded a $49,507,273 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00421-20-D-0113). This contract procures licenses for MathWorks products and associated services for the Department of Navy at multiple commands, including but not limited to: Naval Air Systems Command, Naval Sea Systems Command, the Office of Naval Research and the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, associated subordinate commands and warfare centers. Work will be performed in Natick, Massachusetts, and is expected to be complete by May 2023. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Owego, New York, is awarded a $37,835,381 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00019-20-F-0350) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0029. This order provides for retrofits from the Generation III, V and VI Mission Computer (MC) configuration to the Generation 3i and 5i MC configuration on the MH-60R/S Seahawk helicopter (186 for the Navy, seven for the government of Australia, five for the government of Denmark, and two for the government of Saudi Arabia). Work will be performed in Owego, New York (97%); and Clearwater, Florida (3%). This order also provides for retrofits from the Generation III and V Flight Management Computer (FMC) configuration to the Generation 3i and 5i FMC configuration on the MH-60R/S aircraft (186 for the Navy, seven for the government of Australia, five for the government of Denmark, and two for the government of Saudi Arabia). Additionally, this order provides for the procurement of 162 wiring kits for the Navy, nine for the government of Australia, three for the government of Denmark, and three for the government of Saudi Arabia. Work is expected to be complete by May 2023. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,832,526; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $27,086,960; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $2,915,895 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Rolls-Royce Corp., Indianapolis, Indiana, is awarded a $34,427,808 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00019-17-C-0081 to exercise an option for the production of 16 MT7 gas turbine engines in support of the Ship-to-Shore Connector (SSC) Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 100 Class craft. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana. MT7 Marine gas turbine engines are the main propulsion gas turbines for the SSC craft. The Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) previously awarded contract N00019-17-C-0081 to Rolls-Royce Corp. to procure an estimated quantity of 126 AE1107C engines in support of Navy and Marine Corps programs. The MT7 shares a high degree of parts commonality with the AE1107C. In an effort to reduce program costs and take advantage of NAVAIR’s variation-in-quantity provisions with step-ladder pricing, NAVSEA procures MT7 engines directly from Rolls-Royce Corp. and provides them to Textron as government furnished equipment for incorporation into the SSC LCAC 100 Class craft. Work is expected to be complete by June 2022. Fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $34,427,808 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. Aerospace Systems, Melbourne, Florida, is awarded a $27,554,445 modification (P00015) to previously awarded fixed-price, incentive-firm-target contract N00019-18-C-1037. This modification provides recurring production and non-recurring engineering in support of the incorporation of beyond line of sight, tactical targeting network technology, navigation warfare and electronic support measures cable modifications into full rate production Lots 7-11 of the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (23.01%); St. Augustine, Florida (22.32%); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (15.5%); Marlborough, Massachusetts (8.36%); Boulder, Colorado (7.44%); Petaluma, California (4.69%); Irvine, California (4.53%); Ronkonkoma, New York (2.28%); Salisbury, Maryland (1.9%); Scottsdale, Arizona (1.5%); Gardena, California (1.48%); Stockton, California (1.12%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (5.87%). Work is expected to be complete by September 2026. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds for $14,109,762 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Vectrus Systems Corp., Colorado Springs, Colorado, is awarded a $27,202,797 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N62470-20-D-0010) for base operations support (BOS) services at Isa Air Base, Bahrain, and its outlying support sites including the Patriot Battery Site, Riffa, Bahrain. The maximum dollar value, including the base period and seven option periods, is $210,090,820. Work will be performed in Riffa, Bahrain. The BOS services to be performed include general information, management and administration, fire and emergency services, safety, supply, housing (bachelor/unaccompanied housing), force protection, galley, facilities investment, custodial, pest control, integrated solid waste management, grounds maintenance and landscaping, utility management, electrical, wastewater, water, transportation and environmental. Work is expected to be complete by August 2028. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $19,071,686 for recurring work will be obligated on an individual task order issued during the base period. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website with four proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $26,784,000 undefinitized contract modification (P00015) to previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract N00019-19-C-0010. This modification supports non-recurring engineering efforts to develop and certify a retrofit solution to support the structural requirements for full-up destruction and suppression of enemy air defenses capabilities for Lot 14 and Lot 15 F-35A Lightning II combat aircraft for the Air Force and non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (70%); and Redondo Beach, California (30%), and is expected to be complete by August 2022. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds for $2,124,575; and non-DOD participant funds for $1,780,400 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc., Newport News Shipbuilding Division, Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $17,176,332 cost-plus-fixed fee, cost-plus-incentive fee contract (N42158-20-C-0003) for maintenance and modernization on board U.S. Ship Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during the fiscal 2020 extended carrier incremental availability at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Virginia (88%); Newport News, Virginia (11%); and Norfolk, Virginia (1%), and is expected to be complete by February 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $17,176,332 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured, in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), with only one responsible source, and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Progeny Systems Corp., Manassas, Virginia, is awarded an $8,369,782 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-6115 to exercise and fund options for the procurement of Navy engineering systems and services. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (80%); Chesapeake, Virginia (10%); and Middletown, Rhode Island (10%), and is expected to be complete by May 2024. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); and 2020 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $4,424,463 will be obligated at time of award and funding in the amount of $18,284 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Van Nuys, California, is awarded a $7,212,790 cost-plus-incentive-fee order under basic ordering agreement N00024-19-G-5500 for the development, testing and delivery of AN/SPS-48G(V)1 radar data processor and radar display and control function software, firmware updates for the I/Q processor and synchronizer and other hardware changes. Work will be performed in Van Nuys, California. The AN/SPS-48E and the AN/SPS-48G are the two variants of the AN/SPS-48 radar presently in service with the Navy. The AN/SPS-48G has progressively been replacing the AN/SPS-48E starting in fiscal 2011 and continuing through fiscal 2028. This order is for the development, testing and delivery of the AN/SPS-48G(V)1 radar data processor software version 2.0.0 and radar display and control function software version 2.0.0, firmware updates for the I/Q processor and synchronizer and other hardware changes. This order will implement a subset of the advanced training domain requirements, correct radar performance issues and perform the engineering and development of any hardware changes that might be necessary. Work is expected to be complete by November 2022. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $2,277,670 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order was procured under the statutory authority of 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), with only one responsible source; no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-20-F-5502).

AIR FORCE

Wickr Inc., San Francisco, California, has been awarded a ceiling $35,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Wickr-based recall, alert and messaging (Wickr RAM) services. Wickr RAM services require an Air Force Cloud One and Air Force Special Operations Command cloud certified fully managed service provider. This contract provides Wickr RAM is a Department of Defense (DOD)-approved/Federal Information Processing Standards certified application suite that provides end-to-end encrypted file, video, chat, text and voice services for end-users. The application suite includes servers that run in a DOD-approved cloud data center and client applications that run on government issued, personal and temporary computers and mobile devices. Work will be performed at the contractor’s facility and is expected to be completed May 31, 2022. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $7,700,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Installation Contracting Center, Hurlburt Field, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA0021-20-D-0001).

Kryptowire LLC,* Tysons Corner, Virginia, has been awarded a $7,764,985, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to contract FA8750-18-C-0054 for software, hardware and reports. The contract modification is to design, develop, implement, evaluate and deliver software that is capable of collecting sensor information from Android and iOS smartphones and software that is capable of managing users, devices and applications to help manage and maintain the sensor collection process. Work will be performed in Tysons Corner, Virginia, and is expected to be completed Feb. 22, 2022. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $13,166,095. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $4,158,286 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity.

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

Gaumard Scientific Co. Inc.,** Miami, Florida, has been awarded a maximum $45,000,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for hospital equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency electronic catalog. This was a competitive acquisition with 117 responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Florida, with a May 31, 2025, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE2DH-20-D-0042).

Raytheon Co., Andover, Massachusetts, has been awarded a maximum $7,551,872 firm-fixed-price contract for electrical cabinets. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year, 11-month contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Massachusetts, with an April 30, 2024, estimated performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama (SPRRA2-20-C-0028).

ARMY

The Boeing Co., Mesa, Arizona, was awarded a $17,463,002 firm-fixed-price contract to furnish all services, facilities, labor, parts, materials, equipment, tools and data necessary to accomplish the inspection, overhaul, and upgrade for AH-64 Apache equipment. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 30, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-20-D-0065).

General Dynamics Land Systems, Sterling Heights, Michigan, was awarded an $11,624,433 modification (P00106) to contract W56HZV-17-C-0067 for Abrams systems technical support. Work will be performed in Sterling Heights, Michigan, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2021. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 procurement of weapons and tracked combat vehicles (Army) funds; 2020 Foreign Military Sales (Egypt) funds; and 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $11,624,433 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

*Small business

**Woman-owned small business

