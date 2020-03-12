Department of Defense Contracts for March 12, 2020

NAVY

Fluor Marine Propulsion LLC, Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a $1,775,605,000 cost-plus-fixed fee modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-18-C-2130 for naval nuclear propulsion work at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory. Work will be performed in Schenectady, New York (52%); Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (31%); Idaho Falls, Idaho (11%); and Charleston, South Carolina (6%). Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy); fiscal 2019 and 2020 research, development, test and evaluation; and fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $290,784,372, will be obligated at time of award. Funding in the amount of $207,961,972 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Alliant Techsystems Operations LLC, Northridge, California, is awarded a $164,954,564 modification (P00004) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-19-C-0049). This modification exercises an option to procure Lot Nine, full rate production of Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missiles (AARGM). This modification includes the conversion of Advanced Guided Missle-88B High Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles into 253 AGM-88E AARGM all up rounds for the Navy, and two Captive Air Training Missiles for the government of Germany. Work will be performed in Northridge, California (80%); and Ridgecrest, California (20%), and is expected to be complete by March 2023. Fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $159,104,175; fiscal 2019 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,599,179; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $1,251,210 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, is awarded an $86,225,713 modification (P00010) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-19-C-1020). This modification exercises options to provide sustainment, engineering, logistics and test support for MQ-4C Triton aircraft mission control and operator training systems. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (45%); Jacksonville, Florida (25%); Andersen Air Force Base, Guam (20%); and Point Mugu, California (10%), and is expected to be complete by March 2021. In addition, this effort includes procurement of field service representative’s technical support to ensure that the MQ-4C unmanned surveillance aircraft are mission-capable for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions supporting early operational capability. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $55,500,000; fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,813,000; and fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $200,000 will be obligated at time of award, $5,813,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is awarded a $65,008,190 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-only modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-19-C-5603 for Ship Self-Defense System combat system engineering support. Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey, and is expected to be completed by June 2022. Fiscal 2020 and 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy); fiscal 2020 and 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); fiscal 2020 and 2019 other procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2018, 2017 and 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $4,707,191 will be obligated at time of award. Funds in the amount of $727,389 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

R. A. Burch Construction Co. Inc.,* Ramona, California, is awarded $56,433,432 for a firm-fixed-price task order (N62473-20-F-4334) under a multiple award construction contract for the design-build construction of an alert force complex at Travis Air Force Base. Work will be performed in Fairfield, California, and is expected to be completed by May 2022. The work provides design and construction of a new alert force complex, including an alert force and security facility, military strategic and tactical relay facilities and aircraft maintenance repair and storage facilities. The project will construct a low-rise alert force facility with reinforced concrete masonry unit with filled cells for exterior walls, some interior walls, plaster exterior finish, reinforced concrete floors and a sloped standing seam metal roofing system over a concrete roof structure. The project also includes demolishing existing facilities, utilities and site elements, concrete pavement, new overhead tail pipe vehicle exhaust system, new air compressors and additional asphalt drives. Fiscal 2020 military construction, (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $56,433,432 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Two proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N62473-18-D-5852).

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Inc., Nashua, New Hampshire, is awarded a $12,697,209 modification (P00004) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-19-C-0052). This modification exercises an option to procure four OE-120B antenna groups, three retrofit kits and three delta installation and checkout kits for the Navy in support of the Air Traffic Control and Landing program office. Work will be performed in Nashua, New Hampshire, and is expected to be completed in May 2023. Additionally, this modification provides for the procurement of two OE-120B antenna groups for the government of Japan. Fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,892,148; fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $170,058; fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $340,116; fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,676,444; fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $834,147; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $3,784,296 will be obligated at the time of award, $1,892,148 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity. (Awarded March 9, 2020)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Bethpage, New York, is awarded an $11,467,560 firm-fixed-price and fixed-price incentive (firm target) modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-17-C-6311) for Airborne Laser Mine Detection System/Airborne Mine Neutralization System kits, Common Support Container Kits, and 20ft Reduced Weight Basic Outfitting Assembly to support the Littoral Combat Ship Mission Modules Program. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Virginia (67%); and Bethpage, New York (33%), and is expected to be complete by November 2022. Fiscal 2020, 2019 and 2018 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $11,467,560 will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,363,591 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

T.E. Davis Construction Co.,* Jacksonville, North Carolina, is awarded $9,715,000 for a firm-fixed-price task order (N40085-20-F-4764) under a multiple award construction contract for renovations to four buildings at Camp Johnson, a satellite camp of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and is expected to be complete by August 2022. The work provides for complete renovation of four buildings, including site work, mechanical systems, plumbing, electrical, finishes, doors, windows, fire protection and incidental related work. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) contract funds in the amount of $9,715,000 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This task order received six proposals. Naval Facilities Engineering Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-16-D-6305).

Raytheon BBN Technologies Corp., Cambridge, Massachusetts, is awarded a $9,321,564 performance based, cost-plus-fixed-fee, completion contract (N65236-20-C-8009). This contract is for research logistics and supply chain automated reasoning and information fusion, real-time demand forecasting and system resilience assessment. Work will be performed in Cambridge, Massachusetts (67%); Menlo Park, California (13%); Minneapolis, Minnesota (12%); Potsdam, New York (4%); and Tucson, Arizona (4%). Work is expected to be complete by September 2021. The contract will provide a distributed system that learns the logistics enterprise, estimates its operational state and provides predictive analytics to answer key diagnostic and prognostic questions about logistics performance, resilience, flexibility and survivability under a range of what-if scenarios. The contract includes an 18 month base period. Contract funds in the amount of $455,000 will be obligated at the time of award. Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The contract was competitively procured by full and open competition under the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Strategic Technology Office broad agency announcement (HR0011-19-S-0053) via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with nine timely offers received. The Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting activity.

Siemens Industry Software Inc., Milford, Ohio, is awarded an $8,651,400 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide various commercially-available Situation, Task, Action, and Results – Computational Continuum Mechanics software and add-on Hierarchical Evolutionary Engineering Design System and Amesim packages in support of the Aeromechanics and Thermal Analysis branch at the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD), China Lake, California. Work will be performed at the NAWCWD China Lake, California, and is expected to be completed in March 2025. Fiscal 2020 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $269,868 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The NAWCWD China Lake, California, is the contracting activity (N68936-20-D-0008). (Awarded March 9, 2020)

AECOM Management Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, is awarded an $8,161,962 modification (P00004) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract (N00019-18-C-1038). This modification exercises options to provide intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance support to the U.S. Central Command, the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, and the Commander Task Force 57 in forward deployed locations to support on-going overseas contingency operations. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in March 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,161,962 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded an $8,006,737 modification (P00006) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-18-C-1057). This modification exercises an option to continue phase one design maturity, analysis and test planning for the Stand-off Land Attack Missile – Expanded Response (SLAM-ER) production line in support of the government of Saudi Arabia. Work will be performed in St. Charles, Missouri (61%); Indianapolis, Indiana (15%); Melbourne, Florida (9%); Walled Lake, Michigan (8%); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (3%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (4%), and is expected to be completed in March 2020. Additionally, this modification replaces obsolete, nearly obsolete, or uneconomical parts to support production and improve future sustainment as part of the SLAM-ER obsolescence redesign program. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $8,006,737 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

Alliant Enterprises LLC, doing business as Alliant Healthcare Products, Grand Rapids, Michigan, has been awarded a maximum $43,750,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for laboratory supplies and wares. This was a competitive acquisition with 15 responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Michigan, with a March 11, 2025, performance completion date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE2DE-20-D-0007).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has been awarded a minimum $40,725,593 modification (P00001) to a four-year base contract (SPRTA1-19-D-0001) with one five-year option period adding pricing for the manufacture of B-2 aircraft liner production units. This is a firm-fixed price, indefinite-quantity contract. Locations of performance are Oklahoma, Utah and California, with a Sept. 1, 2023, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.

Old North Utility Services Inc., San Dimas, California, has been awarded a maximum $29,083,224 modification (P00250) to a 50-year contract (SP0600-07-C-8258) with no option periods for the water/wastewater utility service charge. This is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract. Locations of performance are California and North Carolina, with a Feb. 28, 2058, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2058 Army operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

C. E. Niehoff & Co., Evanston, Illinois, has been awarded a maximum $11,199,440 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for engine regulators and generators. This is a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year base contract with two one-year option periods. Location of performance is Illinois, with a March 9, 2023, performance completion date. Using military services are Army and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio (SPE7LX-20-D-0084).

American Autoclave Co., Jasper, Georgia, has been awarded a maximum $7,425,759 firm-fixed-price contract for gas autoclaves. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a one-year, three-month contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Georgia, with a May 22, 2021, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2014 (non-expiring) defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Virginia (SPE4A8-20-C-0001).

DEFENSE THREAT REDUCTION AGENCY

Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Virginia, is issued a contract modification (HDTRA1-16-C-0012-P00036) to exercise Option Period Four line items with a ceiling value of $37,892,180, with an effective date of May 27, 2020. This does not include the value of the unexercised options. This contract is for advisory and assistance services in support of the Program Integration Division of the Cooperative Threat Reduction Program. Performance of this contract will take place at Lorton, Virginia; Fort Belvoir, Virginia; and at various locations throughout the world. The anticipated completion date of this option period is May 26, 2021. The contract was a competitive acquisition; the government received one offer. The Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

ARMY

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, was awarded a $14,916,728 modification (P00037) to contract W58RGZ-19-C-0027 for instructor operators for the Gray Eagle performance based logistics contract. Work will be performed in Poway, California, with an estimated completion date of April 23, 2024. Fiscal 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 operations and maintenance funds, Army in the amount of $14,916,728 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

BFBC, Bozeman, Montana, was awarded a $12,613,244 modification (P00009) to contract W912PL-19-C-0014 for wall structure on a 100 year flood event assumption for the Yuma 1 bollard wall alignment. Work will be performed in El Centro, California, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $12,613,244 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Albuquerque, New Mexico, is the contracting activity. (Awarded March 9, 2020)

DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY

General Dynamics Information Technology, Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a firm-fixed-price task order (HC1013-20-F-0073) to support the Air Force Air Defense Communication Services (ADCS). The face value of this action is $7,171,537, funded by fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds. The total cumulative value of the order is $14,486,526. This task order was awarded under the competitively awarded, single-award blanket purchase agreement (HC1013-15-A-0004) against General Services Administration’s Information Technology Schedule 70 contract for ADCS. The place of performance is throughout the continental U.S., as well as Alaska, Hawaii and Guam. The period of performance for this action is April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021. There are two six-month option periods from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

*Small Business

(Visited 22 times, 22 visits today)