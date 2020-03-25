Department of Defense Contracts for March 25, 2020

NAVY

Gulf Island Shipyards LLC,* Houma, Louisiana, is awarded a $129,925,080 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-2207 to exercise options for the construction of two additional towing, salvage and rescue ships (T-ATS) and for the performance of unique item identification on the T-ATS 6-class program. Work will be performed in Houma, Louisiana. The contract also includes options for associated support efforts related to the ship design and construction for special studies, engineering and industrial services, provisioned items orders, unique item identification and data rights license. Work is expected to be complete by October 2022. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $129,925,080 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Space Systems Co., Sunnyvale, California, is awarded an $112,747,940 cost-plus-award-fee, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) space segment sustainment. Work will be performed in Littleton, Colorado (54%); Sunnyvale, California (42%); San Diego, California (1%); Point Mugu, California (1%); El Segundo, California (1%); and Scottsdale, Arizona (1%). MUOS is a narrowband military satellite communications system that supports a worldwide, multiservice population of users, providing modern net-centric communications capabilities while supporting legacy terminals. Work is expected to be complete by March 2030. Fiscal 2020-2029 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding will be applied to task orders after contract award. Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This sole-source contract was not competitively procured pursuant to the authority of 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and the Federal Acquisition Regulation subpart 6.302-1 was the only responsible source. The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N00039-20-D-0022).

Caddell-Nan JV, Montgomery, Alabama, is awarded a $103,042,379 firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of bachelor enlisted quarters (BEQ) at the Joint Region Marianas – Naval Base Guam. Work will be performed in Finegayan, Guam, and provides for the design and construction of a multi-story BEQ building complex that will provide housing for unaccompanied Marine Corps E1-E5 personnel. The BEQ complex will consist of a BEQ tower, a community core building, a wash and drying area and a utility building. The work will also include necessary site preparation, paving and site improvements, landscaping, fire lane, parking, pavilions, horseshoe pit, sidewalks, curbs, gutters, trash enclosures, bollards, signage and environmental mitigation. Work is expected to be complete by April 2023. The contract is incrementally funded, with the first increment in the amount of $55,543,098 being allocated at the time of award. The second increment will be funded in fiscal 2021 in the amount of $47,499,281. The contract also contains three unexercised options, which, if exercised, will increase the cumulative contract value to $110,414,449. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $55,543,098 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online and the Federal Business Opportunities websites, with six proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-20-C-1329).

Smartronix Inc., Hollywood, Maryland, is awarded a $26,565,294 modification (P00011) against a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee task order N00421-19-F-0422 under a general services, Alliant 2 government-wide acquisition contract (47QTCK-18-D-007). Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and will provide for the development, planning, execution, monitoring and life cycle services for information technology/cybersecurity programs and activities in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Information Technology and Cyber Security Department. Work is expected to be completed in March 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,832,019 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

AECOM Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles, California (N62470-19-D-8022); Aptim Federal Services LLC, Alexandria, Virginia (N62470-19-D-8023); CH2M Hill Constructors Inc., Englewood, Colorado (N62470-19-D-8024); Environmental Chemical Corp., Burlingame, California (N62470-19-D-8025); Fluor Intercontinental Inc., Greensville, South Carolina (N62470-19-D-8026); and Perini Management Services Inc., Framingham, Massachusetts (N62470-19-D-8027), are awarded an $11,443,694 modification to increase the maximum dollar value of an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award. Work will be performed for global contingency construction projects worldwide and provides for the Navy on behalf of the Department of Defense and other federal agencies when authorized to make an immediate response for predominately construction services. Construction and related engineering services will be in response to natural disasters, conflicts, humanitarian assistance and projects with similar characteristics. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with a completion date of March 2024. The contractor may be required to provide initial base operating support services in support of the construction effort, which will be incidental to construction efforts. After award of this modification, the total cumulative contract value will be $1,071,443,694. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on subsequent modifications for work on existing individual task orders. Naval Facilities Engineering Command Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co. Integrated Defense Systems, Marlborough, Massachusetts, is awarded a $9,692,058 firm-fixed-price and cost modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-5112 to exercise options for fiscal 2020 production of Aegis modernization (AMOD) requirements. Work will be performed in Andover, Massachusetts (90%); Marlborough, Massachusetts (7%); and Burlington, Massachusetts (3%). This contract modification covers the production of spy transmitter ordnance alteration kits for the multi-mission signal processor, radio frequency coherent combiner, sidewall capacitor and travelling wave tubes. The AMOD program fields combat system upgrades will enhance the anti-air warfare and ballistic missile defense capabilities of Aegis equipped DDG 51 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and CG 47 Ticonderoga-class cruisers. Work is expected to be complete by December 2021. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,692,058 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

ARMY

Allison Transmission Inc., Indianapolis, Indiana, was awarded a $68,557,517 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed price contract for new X1100 Abrams transmissions, transmission upgrades, transmission sustainment kits and service support. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 23, 2023. Fiscal 2020 procurement of weapons and tracked combat vehicles, Army funds in the amount of $68,557,517 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W56HZV-20-D-0043).

Valiant Global Defense Services Inc., San Diego, California, was awarded a $60,000,000 modification (P00031) to contract W91247-18-C-0001 for mission support services to the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk. Work will be performed at Fort Polk, Louisiana, with an estimated completion date of March 26, 2023. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $60,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army 418th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Hood, Texas, is the contracting activity.

Valiant Global Defense Services Inc., San Diego, California, was awarded a $16,305,550 modification (P00009) to contract W91QVN-19-F-0631 for Korea Battle Simulation Center operations and wide area networking support services for U.S. Forces Korea. Work will be performed in Pyongtaek, South Korea, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $16,305,550 were obligated at the time of the award. The 411th Contracting Support Brigade, U.S. Forces Korea, is the contracting activity.

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was awarded a $14,474,137 modification (P00245) to contract W56HZV-15-C-0095 to incorporate engineering change proposals for Mounted Family of Computing Systems into the baseline configuration of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle family of vehicles. Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2021. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 other procurement, Army; 2020 Navy procurement; and 2019 and 2020 Air Force procurement funds in the amount of $14,474,137 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

Weeks Marine Inc., Covington, Louisiana, was awarded a $10,296,000 modification (P00001) to contract W912P8-20-C-0007 for dredging the Mississippi River. Work will be performed in Plaquemines, Louisiana, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2020. Fiscal 2020 civil operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $10,296,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, Louisiana, is the contracting activity.

DRS Sustainment Systems Inc., St. Louis, Missouri, was awarded a $9,756,178 modification (P00054) to contract W56HZV-16-C-0028 to exercise seven Joint Assault Bridge Systems in Option Period Four of the contract. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, with an estimated completion date of May 11, 2024. Fiscal 2019 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $9,756,178 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

Maloney Odin JV,* Novato, California, was awarded an $8,993,349 modification (P00004) to contract W9123820-C-0004 for reconstruction of two miles of levee. Work will be performed in Sacramento, California, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 16, 2021. Fiscal 2020 civil construction funds in the amount of $8,993,349 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, California, is the contracting activity.

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

National Industries For The Blind,** Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $9,039,000 modification (P00010) exercising the fourth one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-16-D-B006) with four one-year option periods for Army Physical Fitness Uniform pants. This is an indefinite-delivery contract. Locations of performance are Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee, with an April 6, 2021, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

*Small business

**Mandatory source