Department of Defense Contracts for March 26, 2020

MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY

Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, is being awarded a sole-source, multi-year contract for $2,139,779,656. This contract is a hybrid of fixed-price incentive, firm-fixed-price, and cost-plus-fixed-fee. This multi-year contract is for fiscal years (FY) 2019-2023. Under this contract, the contractor will provide the management, material and services associated with the procurement, manufacture and assembly of the Standard Missile-3 Block IB all up rounds for the U.S. and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) partners. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona; and Huntsville, Alabama, with a period of performance from contract award through March 26, 2027. FY 2019 and 2020 procurement, defense-wide and FMS funds in the amount of $1,052,637,366 will be obligated at time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ0851-20-C-0002).

ARMY

QTC Medical Service Inc., San Dimas, California, was awarded a $999,000,000 cost-no-fee, firm-fixed-price contract to provide commercial health services for the Reserve Health Readiness Program-III. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 25, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (W15QKN-20-D-5016).

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, was awarded an $85,734,819 modification (P00005) to contract W15QKN-19-C-0017 for procurement of Excalibur projectiles. Work will be performed in East Camden, Arkansas; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Cincinnati, Ohio; Salt Lake City, Utah; Joplin, Missouri; Gilbert, Arizona; Landsdale, Pennsylvania; Santa Ana, California; Woodridge, Illinois; Trenton, Texas; Valencia, California; Cookstown, New Jersey; Tucson, Arizona; Phoenix, Arizona; Anniston, Alabama; Karlskoga, Sweden; Southway, United Kingdom; and Glenrothes, United Kingdom, with an estimated completion date of April 29, 2024. Fiscal 2018, 2019 and 2020 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $85,734,819 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Harkins Builders Inc., Columbia, Maryland, was awarded a $19,750,853 firm-fixed-price contract to build an Army Reserve center. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Newark, Delaware, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 15, 2022. Fiscal 2016 military construction, Army Reserve funds in the amount of $255,601; fiscal 2020 military construction, Army Reserve funds in the amount of $19,249,417; and fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $245,835 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W912QR-20-C-0012).

Northrup Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $19,098,570 modification (P00044) to contract W31P4Q-15-C-0065 for software development and training. Work will be performed in Redondo Beach, California, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $1,525,984; and fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $17,572,586 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Poly Inc.,* Dothan, Alabama (W912DY-20-D-0064); Mason & Hanger Group Inc., Lexington, Kentucky (W912DY-20-D-0065); Merrick and Co., Greenwood Village, Colorado (W912DY-20-D-0066); Benham Design LLC, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (W912DY-20-D-0067); HNTB Corp., Kansas City, Missouri (W912DY-20-D-0068); and Water Resource Associates LLC,* Tampa, Florida (W912DY-20-D-0069), will compete for each order of the $18,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to provide architect and engineering design services in support of the Range and Training Land Program. Bids were solicited via the internet with 10 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 25, 2025. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

New York Convention Center Operating Corp., New York, New York, was awarded a $15,250,000 firm-fixed-price contract to retrofit the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center into an alternate care facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in New York, New York, with an estimated completion date of April 9, 2020. Fiscal 2020 defense emergency response funds in the amount of $15,250,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, New York, is the contracting activity (W912DS-20-C-0007). (Awarded March 25, 2020.)

NAVY

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded $125,424,833 (not-to-exceed) for a firm-fixed-price advanced acquisition contract to procure long lead items for low-rate initial production of the seven Lot 5 CH-53K heavy-lift aircraft. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be complete by August 2021. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $125,424,833 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-20-C-0047).

Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems, Marlborough, Massachusetts, is awarded a $63,524,350 modification to a previously awarded, firm-fixed-price contract to exercise an option to produce, test and deliver fully integrated Navy Multiband Terminals (NMT). Work will be performed in Largo, Florida (54%); South Deerfield, Massachusetts (25%); Stow, Massachusetts (13%); and Marlborough, Massachusetts (8%). NMT is a multiband capable satellite communications terminal that provides protected and wideband communications. NMT supports extremely high frequency (EHF), advanced EHF low data rate, medium data rate, extended data rate, super high frequency, military Ka-band (transmit and receive) and global broadcast services for receive-only communications. Work is expected to be complete by May 2022. Fiscal 2020 other procurement, shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds; and fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $63,524,350 will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This sole-source contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N00039-16-C-0050).

Harper Construction Co. Inc., San Diego, California, is awarded $57,213,146 for a firm-fixed-price task order N62473-20-F-4476 under a multiple award construction contract for the renovation and addition of Hangar 95, the new construction of an aircraft parking apron, as well as a parking facility at the Marine Corps Air Station, Yuma, Arizona. Work will be performed in Yuma, Arizona, and provides for ground floor reconfiguration and a second-story addition to the existing Hangar 95. Work also includes selective demolition; seismic structural upgrades; utility system modifications and upgrades; interior wall reconfiguration; Intelligence Community Directive 705 security requirements and accreditation; sound attenuation and performance testing, and new finishes and energy-efficient insulation upgrades. Another project will be the construction of a new aircraft parking apron on the north ramp and will renovate portions of the adjacent taxiways to support the new apron scope, to include grading, compaction, airfield paving, grounding, tie-downs and airfield marking, signage and lighting. In addition, another construction project is a shared-use, multi-story parking facility. Work is expected to be complete by June 2023. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Navy) contract funds of $57,213,146 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Two proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N62473-17-D-0817).

Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $45,806,628 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously-awarded contract N00024-17-C-5410 to exercise options in support of Standard Missile 2/6 (SM-2/6). Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona. This contract provides for the engineering and technical services of the SM-2/6 production and development. The base contract combines purchases for the Navy (17%); other Department of Defense (DoD) activities (44%); and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) (39%). Work is expected to be complete by March 2021. Fiscal 2020 other DoD funds; fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds; fiscal 2019 weapons procurement (Navy) funds; FMS funds; and fiscal 2013 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,640,950 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Olin Winchester LLC, East Alton, Illinois, is awarded a $37,980,972 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the production of 9mm frangible ammunition. Work will be performed in Oxford, Mississippi (99%); and East Alton, Illinois (1%). This procurement is for the manufacturing, testing, inspection, packaging and delivery of Department of Defense Identification Code AA16, 9mm frangible ammunition. This ammunition will be used for close-quarter battle (CQB) combat and indoor/outdoor CQB training. Work is expected to be complete by March 2025. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $62,060,491. If all options are exercised, work will continue through March 2028. Fiscal 2020 ammunition procurement (Navy and Marine Corps) funding in the amount of $375,291 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with seven offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Indiana, is the contracting activity (N00164-20-D-JN76).

Raytheon Co., El Segundo, California, is awarded a $30,159,000 fixed-price-incentive-fee contract to procure the replacement of nine Marine Corps AN/APG-79(V)4 radar systems for retrofitting into the F/A-18C/D all-weather combat jet aircraft. Work will be performed at Andover, Massachusetts (41.1%); El Segundo, California (32.6%); Forest, Michigan (18.3%); and Dallas, Texas (8%). The procurement also includes software, obsolescence management, engineering support and associated technical, financial and administrative data. Work is expected to be complete by May 2022. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $30,159,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-20-C-0001).

DRS Laurel Technologies, Johnstown, Pennsylvania, is awarded a $30,061,502 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-5395 to exercise options for production of the multipurpose surface search and fire-control AN/SPQ-9B radar systems and associated equipment. Work will be performed in Largo, Florida. This contract is for the manufacture of up to 59 AN/SPQ-9B radar systems which provides Navy ships with the capability to detect and track low-flying, high-speed and small radar cross section and anti-ship missile targets in heavy clutter environments. Work is expected to be complete by March 2022. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); 2020 other procurement (Navy); 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); and 2019 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $30,061,502 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

RWG (Repair & Overhauls) USA Inc., Houston, Texas (N64498-20-D-0003); and Canadian Commercial Corp. (representing Standard Aero Ltd., also known as SAE), Winnipeg, Canada (N64498-20-D-0004), are each awarded $30,000,000 (a program cumulative value) for indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price contracts for depot-level overhauls of Navy 501-K17 marine gas turbines. Work under the RWG contract will be performed in Houston, Texas, and work under the SAE contract will be performed in Winnipeg, Canada. This requirement is for the overhaul of 501-K17 marine gas turbine engines used on CG 47-class ships for the 2SCog/Gas Turbines Life Cycle Support Branch, Code 423. The contractors shall possess a Rolls-Royce Marine North America Maintenance Repair and Overhaul Center agreement. Work is expected to be complete by March 2026. The contracts will have a five-year ordering period. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the total amount of $1,339,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. These contracts were not competitively procured, in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1); a limited number of responsible sources. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

JJLL LLC, Austin, Texas, is awarded $20,353,007 to provide for the third option exercise period under a cost-plus-incentive-fee contract for operations, services and support for the U.S. Marine Forces Pacific Command Augmentation Team. Work will be performed in the Republic of the Philippines. The work provides for management and administration; commercial telephones, cable television and other services; security; airfield facilities; passenger terminal and cargo handling; ordnance; material management; supply services; morale, welfare and recreation support; galley; billeting; facility management; facility investment; facility services; utilities; base support vehicles and equipment; and environmental services. The option period is from April 2020 to March 2021, and the total cumulative contract value will be $107,734,229 after the award of this option. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $9,988,972 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-17-C-3580).

Triton Marine Construction Corp., Bremerton, Washington, is awarded a $16,774,160 firm-fixed-price contract for RM 17-1369 hotel pier repairs at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Work will be performed in Oahu, Hawaii, and provides for the repair of the concrete pier structure (slab, beams, girder, pile caps and curbs); concrete bearing piles and pile caps; bulkhead; mooring foundation and hardware; fender piles and fender system, and underdeck utility and utility supports. Work is expected to be complete by May 2022. Fiscal 2020 defense working capital funds (Department of Defense) in the amount of $16,774,160 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Contracts Opportunities website and two proposals were received. Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Hawaii, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62478-20-C-4001).

WASHINGTON HEADQUARTERS SERVICES

Markon Inc., Arlington, Virginia, has been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract modification increasing the overall ceiling of the IDIQ by $40,000,000 for a maximum ceiling of $100,000,000. The requirement provides all personnel, equipment, tools, materials, supervision and non-personal services necessary to perform technical support services for the Department of Defense, Washington Headquarters Services. Work performance will take place at the Pentagon Reservation, Arlington, Virginia. No funds are being obligated at the award of this modification. The expected completion date is Aug. 20, 2022. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ0034-17-D-0016).

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

ERA Health LLC, doing business as Veterans Health, Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $30,000,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for hospital equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency electronic catalog. This was a competitive acquisition with 112 responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Texas, with a March 25, 2025, performance completion date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE2DH-20-D-0032).

AIR FORCE

CACI NSS Inc., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $27,483,671 firm-fixed-price contract with cost-reimbursable line items for travel and other direct cost. This contract provides the Network Operations and Security Center (NOSC) information technology support services. Work will be performed at NOSC facilities, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina; Lackland Air Force Base, Texas; and Reston, Virginia, with frequent temporary duty and deployment travel requirements to U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility. The contract is expected to be completed by March 31, 2021. This is a result of an approved justification and approval for other than full and open competition in which only one responsible source, and no other supplies or services, will satisfy agency requirements. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $27,483,671 will fund the current requirement. Headquarters Air Combat Command, Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity (FA4890-20-C-0003). (Awarded March 25, 2020)

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded a $13,834,035 fixed-price incentive, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification (P00009) to the previously awarded contract FA8634‐18‐C‐2698 for the F‐15 Advanced Display Core Processor II (ADCP II) Low‐Rate Initial Production 4. This contract modification exercises an option that provides the installation and environmental control system repair of the ADCP II boxes and related equipment into the F‐15 platform. Work will be performed at Naval Air Station New Orleans, Louisiana, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2022. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $279,760,293. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Fighter/Bomber Directorate, F‐15 Division, Wright‐Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

*Small business

