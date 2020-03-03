Department of Defense Contracts for March 3, 2020

AIR FORCE

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Maryland, has been awarded a $262,281,057 firm-fixed-price modification (P00027) to contract FA8615-17-C-6047 for Active Electronically Scanned Array radars of Air Force F-16 aircraft. This modification is for the exercise of options to include 15 engineering, manufacturing and development (EMD); and 90 production radars, as well as associated support equipment and spares. Work will be performed at Linthicum Heights, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by December 2022. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $553,448,803. Fiscal 2020 research and development funds in the amount of $34,182,567; fiscal 2018 procurement funds in the amount of $88,201,189; and fiscal 2020 procurement funds in the amount of $197,955,911 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Fighter Bomber Directorate, F-16 Division, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

CAE USA-Mission Solutions Inc., Tampa, Florida, has been awarded a $10,586,540 firm-fixed-price modification (P00033) to contract FA4890-17-C-0006 for the F-15E, F-16 and F-22A contract aircrew training and courseware development contract. The contract modification is for exercising Option Year Three. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $50,064,347. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds will be obligated in the amount of $10,586,540 by April 1, 2020. The performance locations are as follows: Langley Air Force Base (AFB), Virginia; Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina; Shaw AFB, South Carolina; Tyndall AFB, Florida; Nellis AFB, Nevada; Hill AFB, Utah; and Mountain Home AFB, Idaho. Work is expected to be completed by March 31, 2021, for this option period. Air Combat Command Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Langley AFB, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

ARMY

Technica, Charleston, South Carolina, was awarded a $181,708,286 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract for logistics support services at Fort Bliss, Texas. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work will be performed in Fort Bliss, Texas, with an estimated completion date of April 3, 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $181,708,286 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W52P1J-20-F-0184).

Airbus Helicopters Inc., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $122,655,293 modification (P00012) to contract W58RGZ-18-C-0007 for procurement of 15 UH-72 Aircraft. Work will be performed in Columbus, Mississippi, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement, Army funds in the amount of $122,655,293 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

The Ross Group Construction Corp., Tulsa, Oklahoma, was awarded a $26,755,960 firm-fixed-price contract to renovate Bldg. 1634 Volar Barracks, Fort Polk, Louisiana. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Fort Polk, Louisiana, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 12, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $26,755,960 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9126G-20-C-0013).

NAVY

QED Systems Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (N64498-20-D-0005); Gryphon Technologies LC, Washington, District of Columbia (N64498-20-D-0006); McKean Defense Group LLC, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (N64498-20-D-0007); and HII Fleet Support Group LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia (N64498-20-D-0008), are awarded $49,497,614 for an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contracts for services related to technical, process and programmatic support for integrated logistics and technical documentation. Work locations will vary according to individual task orders; 25% of the work will be executed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and 75% of work will be accomplished at contractor site locations to include Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Norfolk, Virginia; San Diego, California; Marionette, Wisconsin; Kings Bay, Georgia; Port Hueneme, California; Corona, California; Honolulu, Hawaii; Bremerton, Washington; Mayport, Florida; Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; Yokosuka, Japan, Manama, Bahrain; Washington, District of Columbia, and other areas as directed. Work is expected to be completed by March 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $100,000 ($25,000 per task order) will be obligated at time of award via individual task orders and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. These contracts are the result of a full and open competitive procurement via the Federal Business Opportunities website. Seven offers were received and in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(a). The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Aptim Federal Services LLC, Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded a $10,498,157 firm-fixed-price task order (N62473-20-F-4299) under a multiple award construction contract for a mini-mart and gas station at Naval Base San Diego. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and consists of fuel dispensers and overhead canopies. The mini-mart will include a covered retail area, a walk-in beverage cooler, and reach-in coolers and freezers. Additionally, the building will include a receiving area, patron restrooms, employee lounge, office and support spaces. Work is expected to be complete by December 2021. Fiscal 2020 non-appropriated funds (Navy) and contract funds are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Two proposals were received for this task order. Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N39430-15-D-1632). (Awarded Feb. 28, 2020)

