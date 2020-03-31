Department of Defense Contracts for March 31, 2020

NAVY

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $4,708,927,970 modification (P00033) to previously-awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm-target, firm-fixed-price contract N00019-17-C-0001. This modification is for the procurement of 78 F-35 combat aircraft (48 F-35A combat aircraft for the Air Force, 14 F-35B combat aircraft for the Marine Corps, 16 F-35C fighter aircraft for the Navy) and associated aircraft red gear. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (63%); El Segundo, California (14%); Warton, United Kingdom (9%); Orlando, Florida (4%); Nashua, New Hampshire (3%); Baltimore, Maryland (3%); San Diego, California (2%); and various locations within and outside the continental U.S. (2%). Work is expected to be complete by March 2023. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $2,723,463,387 will be obligated at time of award and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,985,464,583 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $202,800,000 cost-plus-incentive-fee, undefinitized contract that provides engineering, maintenance, logistics manpower and material support to continue to develop, sustain and produce software builds as well as carryout developmental flight tests in support of the Joint Strike Fighter aircraft. Work will be performed at Edwards Air Force Base, California (40%); Patuxent River, Maryland (39%); Fort Worth, Texas (12%); and Orlando, Florida (9%). This contract action also provides unique sea trials on aircraft carriers for non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants. Work is expected to be complete by September 2020. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $23,962,188; fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $23,962,189; fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,380,036; fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $11,380,036; and non-DoD participant funds in the amount of $14,860,313 will be obligated at time of award, $22,760,072 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-20-C-0037).

Nan Inc., Honolulu, Hawaii, is awarded a $117,803,121 firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of a bachelor enlisted quarters (BEQ) at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Kaneohe, Hawaii. Work will be performed in Kaneohe, Hawaii, and provides for the construction of a multi-story BEQ, associated parking structure, and self-storage facility. The BEQ will include laundry facilities, lounges, administration offices, multipurpose recreation rooms, housekeeping areas, public restrooms with pile foundations, concrete masonry unit walls, built up roofing and concrete floor and roof structure. The multi-level concrete framed parking structure will be constructed with pile foundations as well as the self-storage facility, concrete masonry unit walls, structural steel framed roof structure and built-up roofing. Work is expected to be complete by December 2022. The contract also contains one unexercised option, which if exercised will increase the cumulative contract value to $119,847,732. Fiscal 2020 military construction contract funds in the amount of $117,803,121 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website with three proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-20-C-1315).

BAE Systems Land & Armaments LP, Minneapolis, Minnesota, is awarded a $99,352,026 firm-fixed-price modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-20-C-5380 for MK 41 Vertical Launching System (VLS) canister production and ancillary hardware. This modification combines purchases for the Navy (85%); and the government of Japan (15%) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Aberdeen, South Dakota (90%); and Minneapolis, Minnesota (10%). This option exercise provides for the manufacture and delivery of MK 14 Mod 2; MK 21 (Mod 2, Mod 3, and Mod 4); and MK 29 (Mod 0) canisters and ancillary hardware. The VLS canisters serve as the missile shipping containers and launch tubes when loaded into VLS modules. Work is expected to be complete by April 2022. Fiscal 2020, 2019 weapons procurement (Navy); FMS 2019 Japan funds; and 2020 defense-wide procurement funds in the amount of $99,352,026 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-20-C-5380).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Owego, New York, is awarded a $90,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides requirements development, technical analysis, engineering and integration support for the H-60 aircraft. Work will be performed in Owego, New York, and is expected to be complete by March 2028. No funds will be obligated at the time of award and will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-20-D-0016).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, is awarded a $64,343,574 modification (P00011) to previously-awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00019-18-C-1009 to exercise options for operations and maintenance services in support of the Broad Area Maritime Surveillance – Demonstrator Program, including logistics and sustaining engineering support. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (70%); Rancho Bernardo, California (5%); and at forward operating locations (25%). Work is expected to be complete by June 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $59,500,000 are being obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

RQ-DPR JV, Carlsbad, California, is awarded a $61,062,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the design and construction of an aircraft paint complex for the Fleet Readiness Center Southwest, Naval Base Coronado, California. Work will be performed in San Diego, California; and provides for the design and construction of state of the art paint and corrosion control facilities, to include the provision of two new buildings, a new wash rack and a heat resistant aircraft access ramp. The buildings will consist of high bay areas sized similarly to existing facilities on site and designed to handle the aircraft requirements at the Fleet Readiness Center Southwest. The paint building will consist of four bays that are divisible by retracting panels to eight bays and the corrosion facility shall consist of two bays that are not divisible. The project also includes paving and striping of a parking lot, an exterior uncovered aircraft wash rack, a utility control building and additional paint mixing room with hazardous storage. The planned modification, if issued, will also provide for furniture, fixtures, and equipment. Work is expected to be complete by November 2023. The contract contains one planned modification, which if issued will increase the cumulative contract value to $61,129,786. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $61,062,000 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website and four proposals were received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N62473-20-C-0008).

Vysnova Partners Inc., Landover, Maryland, is awarded a $44,227,300 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for research support services at Naval Medical Research Unit – Six, Lima, Peru. All work will be performed in Lima, Peru, and is expected to be complete by March 2024. An initial task order totaling $3,976,196 will be awarded with fiscal 2020 defense health program (Navy) funds and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website and four offers were received. The Naval Medical Logistics Command, Fort Detrick, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N62645-20-D-5005).

Professional Contract Services Inc., Austin, Texas, is being awarded a $31,630,226 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract for base operating support services at Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth, Virginia, and its outlying support sites. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Virginia (81%); Virginia Beach, Virginia (9%); Norfolk, Virginia (8%); Yorktown, Virginia (0.76%); Chesapeake, Virginia (0.55%), Suffolk, Virginia (0.55%); and Newport News, Virginia (0.14%). Work includes specifications for general information, management and administration, force protection, facility management, custodial, integrated solid waste management, pavement clearance, electrical and environmental services. Work is expected to be complete by March 2028. The maximum dollar value including the base period and seven option years, if exercised, is $271,494,625. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $29,343,326 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the base period. This contract was procured as a sole-source AbilityOne requirement. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-20-D-0040).

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $22,902,038 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract that integrates the government of Belgium into the F-35 Lightning II combat aircraft enterprise. Work will be performed at Fort Worth, Texas (60%); Orlando, Florida (10%); Redondo Beach, California (10%); El Segundo, California (10%); and Lancashire, United Kingdom (10%), and covers initial non-recurring engineering and program support for F-35 production, logistics and sustainment. This is part of the government of Belgium’s $5.1 billion agreement with the U.S. government for the procurement of the F-35 air system. Work is expected to be complete by September 2023. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $22,902,038 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-4. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-20-C-0048).

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a $14,937,982 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00038) to a previously-awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm-target, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00019-16-C-004. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and provides production systems engineering and program management in support of CH-53K low rate initial production. Work is expected to be complete by March 2021. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,937,982 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Coffman Specialties Inc., San Diego, California, is awarded firm-fixed-price task order N62473-20-F-4490 at $11,155,000 under a multiple award construction contract for the repairs of 500 ramp aircraft parking stalls (Phase I and II) at Travis Air Force Base, California. Work will be performed in Fairfield, California, and includes the rehabilitation of the existing concrete and asphalt pavement for aircraft parking stalls (511 and 512); removal and replacement of the existing storm water collection system; demolition and removal of abandoned utilities; grade adjustment of existing electrical/communication, water, sewer and fuel utility structures; installation of temporary maintenance of aircraft traffic facilities, removal and replacement of existing pavement markings; installation and removal of temporary pavement transitions, and any incidental work related to complete Phase I and Phase II. Work is expected to be complete by October 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Air Force) contract funds in the amount of $11,155,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year; two proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N62473-19-D-2439).

Austal USA LLC, Mobile, Alabama, is awarded a $7,700,942 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the accomplishment of post shakedown availability (PSA) for the littoral combat ship U.S. Ship Kansas City (LCS-22). Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and encompasses all of the manpower, support services, material, non-standard equipment, associated technical data and documentation required to prepare for and accomplish the LCS-22 PSA. Other work includes the correction of government responsible trial card deficiencies and new work identified between the custody transfer and the time of the PSA. In addition, the incorporation of approved engineering changes under the ship construction contract that were not incorporated during the construction period and are not the building yard’s responsibility will occur. Work is expected to be complete by May 2021. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $7,700,942 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured by authority of 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1). The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Gulf Coast, Pascagoula, Mississippi, is the contracting activity (N69316-20-F-4001).

ARMY

Bechtel National Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $1,212,239,175 modification (P00186) to contract W52P1J09-C-0012 for operations at the Pueblo Chemical Agent Destruction Pilot Plant. Work will be performed in Pueblo, Colorado, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2023. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $1,212,239,175 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $426,292,567 modification (P00007) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0092 for building missiles and launch assemblies. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas; Camden, Arkansas; Boulder, Colorado; Clearwater, Florida; St. Louis, Missouri; Lufkin, Texas; Windsor Locks, Connecticut; and Willison, Vermont, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2023. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 missile procurement, Army funds in the amount of $426,292,567 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $183,686,645 modification (P00044) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0011 for all incidental maintenance, facilities support and technical services for planning, management and production of missiles. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama; Camden, Arkansas; Ocala, Florida; Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Grand Prairie, Texas; and Lufkin, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2020 missile procurement, Army funds in the amount of $183,686,645 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama is the contracting activity.

Archer Western Federal JV, Chicago, Illinois, was awarded a $41,247,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction services for an aircraft hangar. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Dover, Delaware, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 26, 2021. Fiscal 2020 military construction, Air Force funds in the amount of $41,247,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (W912BU-20-C-0015).

Longbow LLC, Orlando, Florida, was awarded a $25,025,452 firm-fixed-price contract for radar hardware repair and support. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement, Army funds in the amount of $25,025,452 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-20-F-0332).

Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority, Detroit, Michigan, was awarded a $9,550,000 firm-fixed-price contract to retrofit an alternate care facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Detroit, Michigan, with an estimated completion date of April 7, 2020. Fiscal 2020 FEMA funds in the amount of $9,550,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W911XK-20-C-0001).

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was awarded a $9,186,740 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for material, labor hours, travel and other direct costs supporting maintenance of light tactical vehicles. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation, Army; other procurement, Army; USMC research, development, test and evaluation; and USMC procurement funds in the amount of $9,186,740 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W56HZV-15-C-0095).

AMENUM, Germantown, Maryland, was awarded a $7,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for logistics and support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work will be performed in Mannheim, Germany, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 20, 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $7,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W52P1J-12-G-0028).

AIR FORCE

Raytheon Co., Aurora, Colorado, has been awarded a $378,129,190 bi-laterally negotiated contract modification (P00314) to previously-awarded contract FA8807-10-C-0001 – Global Positioning System Next Generation Operational Control Segment (OCX) for the Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) replacing International Business Machines (IBM) Project. The value includes an unexercised option with a value of $22,438,800 and an increase to the available incentive fee pool of $4,100,091. The contract modification will require Raytheon to replace IBM equipment with HPE equipment for all OCX Block 1 Deliverable Environments. Work will be performed in Aurora, Colorado, and is expected to be complete by April 30, 2022. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $75,000,000 are being obligated at time of award. The total cumulative value of the contract is $3,704,156,302 (including the unexercised option). The Department of the Air Force, U.S. Space Force, Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity.

Reliance Test & Technology, Crestview, Florida, has been awarded a $234,632,069 option modification (P00071) to contract FA2486-16-C-0002 for Eglin operations and maintenance support service to exercise Option Period Two. Work will be performed at Eglin Air Force Base (AFB), Florida; Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio; and Holloman AFB, New Mexico, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2026. Fiscal 2019 Air Force research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) funds in the amount of $250,000; fiscal 2020 Air Force RDT&E funds in the amount of $25,410,000; and fiscal 2020 Army operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $867,000 will be obligated. The total cumulative face value of the contract at the time of award is $773,619,142. Air Force Text Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Universal Propulsion Co. Inc., Fairfield, California, has been awarded a $91,000,000 ceiling, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for multiple national stock numbers for Cartridge Actuated Devices/Propellant Actuated Devices. This contract provides for use in the egress systems of Air Force B-1, B-2, F-22, F-117, QF-16, and U-2 aircraft; Air Force, Navy, and Foreign Military Sales C-17, F-15, F-5, QF-4, T-37 and T-38 aircraft, and National Aeronautics and Space Administration aircraft. Work will be performed in Fairfield, California, and is expected to be completed by March 1, 2027. Contract involves foreign military sales to Bahrain, Chile, Greece, Jordan, Mexico, Morocco, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Tunisia and Turkey. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition, and fiscal 2018, 2019 and 2020 munition procurement funds in the amount of $1,016,393 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8213-20-D-0006).

Avarint LLC, Buffalo, New York, has been awarded a $52,353,890 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursement, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity engineering service contract in support of the Digital Integrated Air Defense System (DIADS). This contract provides for unique developmental engineering services to enable the DIADS model to link with other systems associated with the Benefield Anechoic Facility used to support high priority test missions that includes the F-22, F-35, Miniature Air Launch Decoy, Miniature Air Launch Decoy Jamming, B-2 and various Red/Blue Flag training activities when applicable. Work will be performed at Edwards Air Force Base, California, and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2025. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition, and fiscal 2020 research and development funds in the amount of $481,402 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Test Center Specialized Contracting Branch, Edwards Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity (FA9304-20-D-0003).

The Boeing Co., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has been awarded a $39,049,855 Option Years Four and Five modification (P00016) to contract FA8105-16-D-0002 for KC-135 engineering sustainment services (ESS). The contract modification provides for recurring ESS of the KC-135 aircraft for two option years. Work will be performed in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; San Antonio, Texas; Huntsville, Alabama; and Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2022. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $13,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $109,951,460. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Laboratory, Lexington, Massachusetts, has been awarded a $10,540,117,466 option (P00025) to contract FA8702-15-D-0001 for the operation of the Lincoln Laboratory Federally Funded Research and Development Center. This option provides for advanced technology research and development activities that focus on long-term technology development, as well as rapid system prototyping and demonstration. Work will be performed in Lexington, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2025. This option brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $20,140,117,466, and no funds are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Corp., Marietta, Georgia, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $8,544,064 undefinitized modification (P0003) to contract FA8553-20-C-0001 for C-130J support. This contract is in support of long term sustainment for France’s C-130J aircraft. Work will be performed in Marietta, Georgia, and is expected to be completed Jan. 31, 2021. This modification involves foreign military sales to the French Air Force and is the result of a sole-source acquisition and involves 100% Foreign Military Sales funds. Funds in the amount of $3,378,029 will be obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity.

L3 Technologies Inc., Arlington, Texas, has been awarded a $7,790,997 firm-fixed-price modification (P00031) to previously-awarded task order FA8621-19-F-6251 for F-16 aircraft simulator training program devices. This modification will procure long lead items for the phase one production of the Consolidated Unit-Level Trainer (CUT). These long lead items are necessary for the CUT cockpit and visual system kits. Work will be performed in Arlington, Texas, and is expected to be completed March 31, 2022. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $64,201,055. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8621-19-F-6251).

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

GTA Containers Inc., South Bend, Indiana (SPE7LX-20-D-0093, $48,133,329); and Breton Industries Inc., Amsterdam, New York (SPE7LX-20-D-0093, $48,133,329), have each been awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE7LX-19-R-0183 for vehicular doors and covers. These were competitive acquisitions with two responses received. They are three-year base contracts with two one-year option periods. Locations of performance are Indiana and New York, with March 30, 2023, performance completion date. Using military services are Army and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio.

EFW Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $45,999,995 firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the production of spare parts in support of the Aviators’ Night Vision Imaging System/Heads-Up Display system. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Texas, with a March 31, 2025, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland (SPRBL1-20-D-0020).

Alliance Technical Services Inc., Norfolk, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $24,704,670 hybrid firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost-reimbursement-no-fee contract for chemical management services and third party logistics services for the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation in support of Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex. This was a competitive acquisition with four responses received. This is a 12-month base contract, inclusive of a 120-day phase-in period, with four one-year option periods. Locations of performance are Virginia and Georgia, with a May 31, 2021, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, New Cumberland, Pennsylvania (SP3300-20-C-5002).

Florida Ordnance Corp.,* Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has been awarded a maximum $23,116,080 firm-fixed-price delivery order SPRDL1-20-F-0188 against long-term contract SPRDL1-20-D-0072 for cylinder heads for the M51/M74/M88 recovery vehicle. This was a source-controlled acquisition with two approved sources and both responded. This is a five-year base contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Florida, with an Oct. 31, 2022, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Michigan.

