Department of Defense Contracts for May 8, 2020

AIR FORCE

Cardinal Contracting Inc., Freehold, New Jersey (FA4484-20-D-0007); Ranco Construction Inc., Southampton, New Jersey (FA4484-20-D-0008); Rome Management Associates LLC, Trenton, New Jersey (FA4484-20-D-0009); The Oak Group Inc., Camden, New Jersey (FA4484-20-D-0010); and GWP Enterprises Inc., Franklinville, New Jersey (FA4484-20-D-0022), are each being awarded a ceiling $66,000,000, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for asphalt paving and concrete of one base-year, plus up to four one-year options. The contractors will provide all plant, labor, materials, equipment, transportation, fuel, supervision and permits required. All work will be performed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, and is expected to be completed by May 10, 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with seven offers received. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds will be used, with no funds being obligated at the time of award. Funding will be provided on individual task orders. The 87th Contracting Squadron, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Moog Inc., Elma, New York, was awarded a $9,508,592, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity requirements modification (P00013) to FA8118-15-D-0001 for the overhaul of the B-2 Hydraulic Servocylinder contract line item numbers during a six-month extension of services from May 8, 2020, through Nov. 8, 2020. Work will be performed in Elma, New York. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition and one offer was received. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity.

Georgia Tech Applied Research Corp., Atlanta, Georgia, has been awarded a $9,443,405 task order (FA8523-20-F-0027) on basic contract FA8523-19-D-0006 for engineering sustainment in support of the AAR-44, AAR-47 and Georgia Tech Synthetic Imaging Missile Simulation systems. This order provides support to the analysis and evaluation of various electronic optical/infrared and radio frequency threats and responses which will improve the survivability, reliability and mission success for U.S. warfighting airborne elements. Work will be performed in Atlanta, Georgia, and is expected to the completed by May 21, 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,697,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity.

ARMY

Kord Technologies LLC, Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $50,965,000 modification (P00004) to contract W31P4Q-17-D-0044 for target system hardware support. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 13, 2022. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity.

AAI Corp., doing business as Textron Systems, Hunt Valley, Maryland, was awarded a $25,610,000 firm-fixed-price contract for three Aerosonde Mk4.7 systems, initial spare parts, logistics support, new equipment training and two field service representatives. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Nigeria, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2019 overseas contingency operations, defense funds in the amount of $25,610,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QY-20-C-0025).

AAI Corp., doing business as Textron Systems, Hunt Valley, Maryland, was awarded a $20,780,000 firm-fixed-price contract for two Aerosonde Mk4.7 systems, initial spare parts, new equipment training, logistics support and a field representative. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Uganda, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2020 peacekeeping operations and overseas contingency operation funds in the amount of $20,780,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QY-20-C-0014).

Manson Construction Co., Seattle, Washington, was awarded a $20,300,000 firm-fixed-price contract for fully crewed and equipped self-propelled trailing suction type hopper dredge on a rental basis. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Plaquemines, Louisiana, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 13, 2021. Fiscal 2020 civil operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $20,300,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, Louisiana, is the contracting activity (W912P8-20-C-0024).

Healy Tibbitts Builders Inc., Aiea, Hawaii, was awarded a $9,745,000 firm-fixed-price contract for Honolulu Harbor maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Honolulu, Hawaii, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 20, 2021. Fiscal 2020 civil construction funds in the amount of $9,745,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (W9128A-20-C-0003).

Rockwell Collins Inc., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was awarded a $7,561,560 firm-fixed-price contract for small mission computer hardware and executable software for the RQ-7B Shadow Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 15, 2022. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $7,561,560 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QY-20-C-0060).

NAVY

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Syracuse, New York, is awarded a $47,654,068 cost-plus-incentive-fee delivery order to previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00024-19-D-6200) for the procurement of submarine modernization kits, equipment and installation. Work will be performed in Syracuse, New York, and is expected to be complete by February 2023. Fiscal 2020 and 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $39,580,396 and 2020 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,073,672 will be obligated at time of award and not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

AAI Corp., doing business as Textron Systems, Hunt Valley, Maryland, is awarded a $20,720,170 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-14-C-6322 for engineering and technical services for the Unmanned Influence Sweep System (UISS) and Unmanned Surface Vehicle program. Work will be performed in Hunt Valley, Maryland (70%) and Slidell, Louisiana (30%). The UISS will allow the Littoral combat ship to perform its mine countermeasure sweep mission and targets acoustic, magnetic and magnetic/acoustic combination mine types. The UISS program will satisfy the Navy’s need for a rapid, wide-area coverage mine clearance capability which are required to neutralize magnetic/acoustic influence mines. The UISS also seeks to provide a high-area coverage rate in a small, lightweight package with minimal impact on the host platform. Work is expected to be complete by September 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,193,864 will be obligated at time of award and not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

S&L Aerospace Metals LLC,* Flushing, New York, has been awarded a $24,386,400 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for cylinders and pistons. This was a limited competitive acquisition set-aside to small business sources only, as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 19.502-2. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is New York, with a May 7, 2025 performance completion date. Using military service is Army. The type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama (SPRRA1-20-D-0043).

*Small business

