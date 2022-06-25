30 Small Businesses Awarded $4.5M for Homeland Security R&D

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) awarded a total of $4,479,195.95 in competitive research contracts to 30 small businesses across the United States to participate in Phase I of the DHS Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. The topics for the DHS SBIR 22.1 Solicitation, released in December 2021, were developed in collaboration with program managers and stakeholders across DHS to address homeland security research and development needs.

“Small businesses continue to be a source of ingenuity and an agile tool for DHS to develop innovative technologies that have a lasting impact for our components, end users and society at large,” said Kathryn Coulter Mitchell, DHS S&T Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary for Science and Technology. “I congratulate these 30 small businesses as they begin their journey with the SBIR program and work to provide solutions for homeland security challenges.”

In this first phase, each project will receive up to $150,000 from the DHS SBIR program to conduct proof-of-concept research over a five-month period to address specific homeland security technology needs. The 30 contracts were awarded in the following topics:

DHS221-001: Automated Artificial Intelligence (AI) Distress Alerts and Monitoring Eduworks Corporation (Corvallis, OR) Vadum, Inc. (Raleigh, NC) Sonalysts, Inc. (Waterford, CT)

DHS221-002: Rapidly Deployable Countermeasures at Protected Perimeters and Structures Maritime Arresting Technologies (Tarpon Springs, FL) Polaris Sensors Technologies (Huntsville, AL)

DHS221-003: Non-Invasive and Real-time Detection of Counterfeit Microelectronics Caspia Technologies (Austin, TX) Onyx Spectrum Technology (Boston, MA) Intellisense Systems, Inc. (Torrance, CA)

DHS221-004: Broadband Push-to-Talk Interoperability Platform Catalysts Communications Technologies Inc. (Forest, VA) Mutulink, Inc. (Wallingford, CT) Tango Tango (Huntsville, AL) Tiami, LLC (Elk Grove, CA)

DHS221-005: A Step Toward Agent Agnostic Detection of Biological Hazards Novateur Research Solutions, LLC (Ashburn, VA) IDEM, LLC (Indialantic, FL) Caelum Research Corporation (Rockville, MD)

DHS221-006: Streamlined Airport Checkpoint Screening for Limited Mobility Passengers Spectral Labs Incorporated (San Diego, CA) Analytical AI, LLC (Birmingham, AL)

DHS221-007: Mass Fatality Tracking System (MFTS) Defender LLC (Nottingham, MD) Liebold Technologies, LLC (Melbourne, FL) Yotta Navigation (Santa Clara, CA)

DHS221-008: Next Generation High-Performance, Low-Cost, Semiconductor-Based Spectroscopic Personal Radiation Detectors CapeSym, Inc. (Natick, MA) Radiation Monitoring Devices, Inc. (Watertown, MA)

DHS221-009: Field Forward Detection Platform for High Consequence Toxins Nanohmics, Inc (Austin, TX) Precisyx, LLC (Danvers, MA)

DHS221-010: Person Worn Detector for Aerosolized Chemical Threats Design West Technologies, Inc (Tustin, CA) Makel Engineering, Inc. (Chico, CA) N5 Sensors, Inc. (Rockville, MD)

DHS221-011: From Port-Side to Pen-Side: Low Cost Detection/Diagnostics for High-Consequence Transboundary or Nationally Reportable Animal Diseases, Particularly Those with Zoonotic Propensity Luna Labs USA, LLC (Charlottesville, VA) Lynntech, Inc. (College Station, TX) TDA Research, Inc. (Wheat Ridge, CO)



At the completion of Phase I, awardees will be eligible to submit proposals for a Phase II award. The objective of Phase II is to continue efforts to develop and demonstrate a working prototype.

For more information on the DHS SBIR Program or to sign up for our mailing list, visit the program portal https://oip.dhs.gov/sbir/public, or contact STSBIR.Program@hq.dhs.gov.

For more information on S&T’s innovation programs and tools, visit https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/work-with-st.

