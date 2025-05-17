83.3 F
Saturday, May 17, 2025
86 Leaders Urge DHS, FEMA to Reinstate BRIC Grant Program

By Matt Seldon

A bipartisan group of 86 congressional leaders has sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and FEMA’s Acting Administrator David Richardson, urging the immediate reinstatement of the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant program.

The letter emphasizes the importance of BRIC in helping communities nationwide prepare for and recover from extreme weather. It opens with a direct appeal to the administration:
“We are writing to urge the Administration to reinstate the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Grant (BRIC) program within the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). BRIC funds are spurring communities across the country to strengthen their resilience to extreme weather, and forgoing these critical investments will only make it harder and more expensive for communities to recover from the next storm.”

The full letter is below:

