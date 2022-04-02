47.5 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, April 1, 2022
spot_img
HomeFederal PagesDHS
Federal PagesDHSI&A

Acting DHS Intelligence Chief Steps Down as Biden Appointee Still Awaits Confirmation

Under Cohen's leadership, the intelligence office has been trying to revamp its stature, putting more emphasis on analyzing online threats of violence.

By Homeland Security Today

The temporary head of the Department of Homeland Security’s intelligence division, John Cohen, is stepping down this month as President Joe Biden’s appointee awaits confirmation, according to an internal memo sent to the workforce and obtained by CNN.

Cohen assumed the role last July after a series of controversies embroiled the office during the Trump administration, including coming under scrutiny for not producing a bulletin or warning about the potential for violence at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.​

Under Cohen’s leadership, the intelligence office has been trying to revamp its stature, putting more emphasis on analyzing online threats of violence and working to revive its state and local partner relationships.

Read more at CNN

Previous articleBiden Administration Launches COVID.gov, a New One-Stop Shop Website for Vaccines, Tests, Treatments, Masks, and More
Next articleDefense Department Announces $300 Million in Additional Assistance for Ukraine
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals