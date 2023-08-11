Aeva Black Joins CISA as Open Source Security Lead

Open-source hacker Aeva Black has come on board at DHS’ Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency as the Open Source Security Lead, a role that the agency said will strengthen efforts to ensure robust software security across our nation’s critical systems.

“With a career spanning more than two decades, Aeva has a diverse and deep well of technical knowledge and skills gained working for some of the nation’s most renowned technology companies,” Deputy Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity Matt Hartman said. “Their leadership experience in managing teams and careful handling of crucial partnerships, along with their fervent commitment to improve the security and accessibility of open source software, are just a few of the many of reasons we are thrilled to welcome Aeva to the team.”

Black comes to the agency as CISA is launching a new initiative to engage with open- source community organizations to strengthen the overall security posture of open-source software.

Black has been credited with numerous inventions related to security, including founding OmniBOR (formerly known as “GitBOM”) and OpenStack Ironic “Bare Metal”, which have significantly contributed to the advancement of software and cloud security in open source.

Black has actively contributed to renowned organizations such as the Open Source Initiative (OSI) and the OpenSSF, self-taught calculus at age 12, skipped grades 11 and 12, and joined university at age 14.