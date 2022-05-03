Anita Minaei Recieves DHS Meritorious Service Silver Medal Award

Anita Minaei, a Federal Security Director with the Department of Homeland Security, has received the Secretary’s Meritorious Service Silver Medal Award. This is the second highest award presented by the Secretary and recognizes outstanding leadership, superior public service, or unusually significant contributions to strengthening homeland security.

“This was such a humbling experience, and I am truly lost for words. However, as I have mentioned to my amazing team, my peers, my friends, and loved ones, this award was for ALL OF US,” Minaei said on LinkedIn. “Those that work so hard each and everyday to protect the homeland, for those that put public service before their own needs, and for those that lead with integrity, and most importantly, with a big heart. This is for my peers and friends who have always been by my side; no matter what. This is for my amazing family who have sacrificed so much to ensure that I pursued my dreams to the fullest.

Simply put, I LOVE my job, I love our dedicated workforce and our mission. I’m truly blessed to be surrounded by so many amazingly supportive people. As I always say, MISSION FIRST, PEOPLE ALWAYS.”

For more than ten years, Minaei has overseen federal security operations at Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport, Santa Barbara Airport, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo with an emphasis on threat mitigation and response planning. She serves as the primary TSA point of contact for all four Airport Authorities, the Airport Board of Commissioners, the Airport Chief of Police and other Law Enforcement Agencies, airline Station Managers, numerous other TSA stakeholders and other entities.