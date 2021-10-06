APD Sepulveda Retires from CBP, Eagle Pass Port of Entry After Over 30 Years of Service

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations, Laredo Field Office, recognizes Assistant Port Director Gilbert Sepulveda, Eagle Pass Port of Entry, on his retirement after providing more than 30 years of federal service, demonstrating he was an employee of fine vintage, facilitating a strong and fruitful working relationship with the international trade community.

“Over the passage of time, we have seen a myriad of changes in the world of CBP. We have seen three agencies with their own parameters and directors merge into one. We have seen strategies change in relation to what is transpiring the world over. The one constant in all this is the personnel, the vintage personnel that was not awarded anything but yet achieved a pinnacle of stature,” said Port Director Paul Del Rincon, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “Such is the case with APD Sepulveda, who started as a U.S. Customs Inspector and provided more than 30 years of service to the agency that would become CBP. His approach to his specialized trade can only be described as vintage.”

Like the adage that seems to always relate to wine, it gets better as it ages. So, is the story with Gilbert and the trade community. Having built a strong relationship with Union Pacific, Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF), the brokers and the trade community in general came to know him by name.

He was instrumental in the Eagle Pass Texas Port of Entry extending its trade alliances, as well as the implementation of modern facilities such as Clark’s Park railroad yard.

“To say that he invested his time is an understatement,” said Assistant Port Director Pete Macias, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “Gilbert my friend, may your travels in retirement be those of happiness and merriment, and may the road always rise to meet you. Good Luck my friend and don’t forget your second home or your friends at the Eagle Pass Texas Port of Entry.”

