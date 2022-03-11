Applications Open for Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission

In December 2021, the Departments of Agriculture, the Interior and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced the formation of the Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission. The commission is tasked with forming federal policy recommendations and strategies on ways to better prevent, manage, suppress and recover from wildfires.

As required in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the commission will represent federal agencies, state, local, and Tribal governments, as well as the private sector. Together, their recommendations will be submitted as part of required reports to Congress within a year of their first meeting.

The Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission now accepting applications until midnight, Pacific Standard Time, March 25, 2022. for volunteer members from diverse backgrounds, with a specific focus on those who represent non-federal interests.

Members will serve for the life of the commission – an estimated year and a half. The first meeting is targeted for late spring 2022.

Members will be appointed by the Secretaries of Agriculture and the Interior, and the FEMA Administrator. Preference will be given to applicants from areas of high wildfire risk and areas with a high level of wildland-urban interface.

For more information, email wildlandfirecommission@usda.gov.

