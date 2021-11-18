56.2 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, November 18, 2021
spot_img
HomeFederal PagesGovernment Reports and Summaries
Federal PagesDHSGovernment Reports and Summaries

Audit Finds Weaknesses With DHS’ Internal Control Over Financial Reporting

Material weaknesses in internal control were found in information technology controls and information systems, and financial reporting.

Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today

An annual audit of the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) consolidated financial statements and internal control over financial reporting has been carried out by the independent public accounting firm KPMG LLP (KPMG).

KPMG noted that the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, DHS’ financial position as of September 30, 2021 and 2020. KPMG issued an adverse opinion on DHS’ internal control over financial reporting as of September 30, 2021. The auditor identified material weaknesses in internal control in two areas and significant deficiencies in four areas. KPMG also reported two instances of noncompliance with laws or regulations. 

Material weaknesses in internal control were found in information technology controls and information systems, and financial reporting. Significant deficiencies in internal control were found in custodial activities – namely drawbacks and seized/forfeited property, grants management and other needs assistance programs, insurance liabilities, and journal entries. Noncompliance with laws or regulations was found with regard to the Federal Managers’ Financial Integrity Act of 1982 and the Federal Financial Management Improvement Act of 1996.

KPMG has made 20 recommendations to help DHS address the shortcomings revealed in the audit. These include implementing internal controls processes, developing mitigation plans, monitoring IT vulnerabilities, providing training, and developing new policies where necessary. DHS has concurred with the recommendations.

Read the full report at OIG

Previous articleGAO Welcomes DHS Progress on Border Security Metrics
Next articleCoast Guard Welcomes Dominican Republic Navy During Port Call in Miami
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.