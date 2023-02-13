Audit Reviews DHS Noncompetitive Grants and Contracts

Williams, Adley & Company – DC, LLP (Williams Adley), under contract with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of Inspector General, concluded that DHS complied with applicable statutes, regulations, and policies governing grants and contracts awarded by any means other than full and open competition (OTFOC) in fiscal year 2022.

During that year, DHS awarded 30 noncompetitive grants worth approximately $31 million and 419 noncompetitive contracts worth approximately $518 million through means OTFOC. All of the grants reported pertain to DHS’s Homeland Security BioWatch Program grant program administered by DHS’s Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction office. The U.S. Coast Guard recorded the highest number of noncompetitive contracts with 163 contracts worth approximately $71 million. U.S. Customs and Border Protection recorded the highest obligated amount of $174.8 million across 87 contracts.

The independent auditors determined that DHS’ Report on OTFOC for fiscal year 2022 as well as the information related to these grants and contracts in the Federal Procurement Data System – Next Generation and USASpending.gov were accurate.

The auditors also found that DHS followed written policies and procedures and the requirements of the Digital Accountability and Transparency Act of 2014 when awarding grants and contracts noncompetitively.

The audit compared the Department’s listing for all 30 grants with key data elements recorded in USAspending.gov. Williams Adley found that the Department’s listing of OTFOC grants agreed with USAspending.gov without exception. The auditors also reviewed the Department’s Notice of Funding Opportunity related to the Homeland Security BioWatch Program grants to validate the Department’s inclusion in the Department’s Report and noted no exceptions.

Read the full report at OIG