Bernard Holt Retires from the Interagency Security Committee

A longtime leader of the Interagency Security Committee (ISC) staff, Bernard Holt, has retired after 13 years with the ISC and a federal government career of 41 years.

Holt joined the ISC (part of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency – CISA), first as a contractor in 2009, and then as a federal employee a year later. Announcing Holt’s retirement on LinkedIn, Daryle Hernandez, ISC Director, said Holt has been an integral member of the ISC staff, “providing invaluable leadership, insight, and guidance to ISC members and serving as a trusted mentor to ISC staff”.

Interagency Security Committee (ISC) was created in 1995 to address continuing government-wide security for federal facilities.

Holt was acknowledged by Executive Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security Dr. David Mussington and other CISA leaders upon his retirement.