35.1 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, January 28, 2023
spot_img
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security AgencyFederal PagesDHS

Bernard Holt Retires from the Interagency Security Committee

By Homeland Security Today
(Interagency Security Committee)

A longtime leader of the Interagency Security Committee (ISC) staff, Bernard Holt, has retired after 13 years with the ISC and a federal government career of 41 years.

Holt joined the ISC (part of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency – CISA), first as a contractor in 2009, and then as a federal employee a year later. Announcing Holt’s retirement on LinkedIn, Daryle Hernandez, ISC Director, said Holt has been an integral member of the ISC staff, “providing invaluable leadership, insight, and guidance to ISC members and serving as a trusted mentor to ISC staff”.

Interagency Security Committee (ISC) was created in 1995 to address continuing government-wide security for federal facilities. 

Holt was acknowledged by Executive Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security Dr. David Mussington and other CISA leaders upon his retirement.

Previous articleRadical Cleric Convicted in New York of Supporting ISIS While in Jamaica
Next articleHouse Passes Bill to Improve FAA Safety System that Suffered Recent Outage
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals