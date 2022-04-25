Bob Lord to Join CISA as Senior Technical Advisor

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced today that Bob Lord will join the agency as a Senior Technical Advisor within the Agency’s Cybersecurity Division.

“Bob’s decades of experience and unparalleled expertise will be a great asset as we further strengthen our community partnerships, expand the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative, and continue our work as the nation’s cyber defense agency to make us more resilient. Bob and I share both a passion for helping Americans stay safe online and a dedication to raising the cybersecurity baseline across the nation. I’m super excited for the creativity he’ll bring to the team,” said CISA Director Jen Easterly.

Lord served as the first Chief Security Officer at the Democratic National Committee, where he worked to secure the Committee, as well as helping state parties and campaigns with their security programs. He previously served as the CISO at Yahoo and as CISO-in-Residence at Rapid 7, and before that he led Twitter’s information security program as its first security hire.

“As we face a pivotal moment in time for cybersecurity, I’m thrilled to contribute my experience to support CISA’s efforts to reduce risk to critical infrastructure, strengthen its collaboration with industry and make basic cyber practices accessible to all Americans. I look forward to joining Team CISA and helping to further the agency’s dynamic and critical mission,” said Bob Lord.

